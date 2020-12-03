Rockets Acquire Five-Time All-Star John Wall

HOUSTON – The Houston Rockets today announced they have acquired guard John Wall and a future first round pick from Washington in exchange for guard Russell Westbrook.

Wall (6-4, 210) was originally the first overall pick by Washington in the 2010 NBA Draft. In 573 career games with 561 starts for the Wizards, he averaged 19.0 points, 9.2 assists, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.70 steals. Wall joins Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history with career averages of at least 19.0 ppg, 9.0 apg, and 4.0 rpg.

Over the past six seasons, Wall is the only player in the league to have averaged at least 20.0 ppg and 10.0 apg. The five-time All-Star ranks sixth in NBA history in assists per game and is second to Chris Paul among active players.

Wall earned All-NBA Third Team honors in 2016-17 and was named All-Defensive Second Team in 2014-15. He led the league in total steals (157) in 2016-17 and has ranked top-10 in that category four times.

During his lone season at Kentucky in 2009-10, Wall was teammates with recently signed Rockets center DeMarcus Cousins. The Wildcats posted a 35-3 mark and advanced to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament.