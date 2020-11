The Utah Jazz announced today that the team has acquired cash considerations from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for guard Rayjon Tucker and a future second round draft pick.

Tucker (6-5, 210, Arkansas Little-Rock) appeared in 20 games with Utah in 2019-20, posting averages of 3.1 points and 1.0 rebounds in 8.1 minutes per game, also seeing action in two postseason contests.