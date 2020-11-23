Lakers Acquire Jordan Bell and Alfonzo McKinnie

The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired center Jordan Bell and small forward Alfonzo McKinnie from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for center JaVale McGee and a future second round draft pick, it was announced today by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka.

Bell has played in 154 career games (16 starts) for Golden State, Minnesota and Memphis, averaging 3.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 12.0 minutes per game. McKinnie has appeared in 126 career games (six starts) for Toronto, Golden State and Cleveland, notching 4.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 13.1 minutes.

McGee played and started in 68 games for the Lakers last season, averaging 6.6 points (.637 FG%), 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 16.6 minutes per game. In 701 career games (317 starts) for the Wizards, Nuggets, 76ers, Mavericks, Warriors and Lakers, McGee has posted averages of 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks.