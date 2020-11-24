Thunder Acquires George Hill, Zylan Cheatham, Josh Gray, Darius Miller, Kenrich Williams, One First and Two Second-Round Draft Picks and a Trade Exception

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 24, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired guard George Hill from Milwaukee, forward Zylan Cheatham, guard Josh Gray, forward Darius Miller, guard/forward Kenrich Williams, a 2023 second-round draft pick (via Washington) and a 2024 second-round draft pick (via Charlotte) from New Orleans, a protected 2023 first-round draft pick from Denver and generated a trade exception in a four-team trade in exchange for sending center Steven Adams to New Orleans, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.



“Steven Adams will hold a special place in our organizational legacy,” said Presti. “On and off the floor, Steven contributed to our teams and community in unique ways and his place in Thunder history is secured.”



Hill (6-3, 187) has appeared in 785 career games (449 starts) with San Antonio, Indiana, Utah, Sacramento, Cleveland and Milwaukee, registering averages of 11.1 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 27.7 minutes per contest, shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from three-point range. Last season, the 12-year vet led the NBA in three-point percentage, shooting a career-best 46.0 percent from long range, while earning the third-highest offensive rating (130.7).



Cheatham (6-8, 220) appeared in four games in his rookie season with New Orleans, averaging 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game while shooting 66.7 percent from the field. In 33 games (30 starts) as a two-way player with the Erie BayHawks of the NBA G League, the Arizona State product averaged 16.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 32.5 minutes per contest.



Gray (6-1, 180) has appeared in seven career games with Phoenix and New Orleans, recording averages of 4.9 points, 2.0 assists, 1.7 rebounds and 1.14 steals in 15.6 minutes per game. As a two-way player during the 2019-20 season, the Louisiana native saw action in 37 games (36 starts) with the NBAGL’s Erie BayHawks, averaging 22.5 points, 7.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2.38 steals in 36.0 minutes, shooting 44.7 percent from the field.



Miller (6-8, 225) has seen action in 253 career games (28 starts) with New Orleans, averaging 6.0 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.4 minutes per game, shooting 41.8 percent from the floor. During the 2018-19 season, the Kentucky product appeared in 69 games (15 starts) and averaged career highs in scoring and assists with 8.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 25.5 minutes.



Williams (6-7, 210) has appeared in 85 career games (47 starts) with the Pelicans, logging averages of 4.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.5 minutes. The Waco, Texas native spent seven games (one start) on assignment in the NBAGL with the Texas Legends and Westchester Knicks during the 2018-19 season, averaging 13.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.14 steals in 30.1 minutes per game, shooting 52.5 percent from the floor.



Adams has appeared in 530 career games (466 starts) with Oklahoma City, averaging 9.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.2 assist and 1.00 blocks in 26.8 minutes, shooting 58.9 percent. After seven seasons with the Thunder, he ranks third in rebounds (4,029), steals (469) and blocks (531), fourth in points (5,191) and games, and fifth in assists (615) in Oklahoma City history.



Last season, the New Zealand native appeared in 63 games (all starts) and averaged 10.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, a career-best 2.3 assists and 1.06 blocks in 26.7 minutes per contest, shooting 59.2 percent from the floor (sixth best in NBA). He also had the fifth-best clutch time plus/minus (+93) in the league and in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, averaged a double-double for the first time in his postseason career with 10.2 points and 11.6 rebounds (fourth best in NBA) per game.



Originally selected with the 12th overall pick of the 2013 NBA Draft, Adams is the first lottery pick and first-round draft pick to come out of New Zealand in NBA Draft history.



Oklahoma City will have one year from today to exercise the trade exception.





