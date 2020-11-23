Pistons land Jerami Grant in sign-and-trade with Nuggets

Jerami Grant is headed to Detroit, which is in the midst of a makeover offseason.

After playing a crucial role in Denver’s run to the Western Conference finals, Jerami Grant drew immediate interest on the free agent market.

That interest has paid off in the form of a reported three-year, $60 million contract with the rapidly rebuilding Detroit Pistons, which was consumated via sign-and-trade with Denver on Sunday. Detroit will also acquire the draft rights to 2015 second-round pick Nikola Radicevic, while the Nuggets will receive cash considerations.

Grant’s combination of defense, athleticism and 3-point shooting (38.9% last season) make him one of the more versatile forwards in the league.

Detroit is in the midst of an offseason overhaul under the direction of new general manager Troy Weaver. The Pistons have already come to reported agreements to sign Jahlil Okafor, Mason Plumlee and Josh Jackson. Earlier this week the team drafted point guard Killian Hayes seventh overall and traded shooting guard Luke Kennard to the Clippers as part of a multi-team deal that landed them 19th overall pick Saddiq Bey, Rodney McGruder and others. Detroit also traded Tony Snell and Khyri Thomas for Atlanta’s Dewayne Dedmon earlier Friday, but several reports say the Pistons will stretch and waive Dedmon’s contract.

With yet another reported trade — in which Detroit would acquire Trevor Ariza and the rights to 16th overall pick Isaiah Stewart — still to be made official, Detroit’s offseason is far from over.