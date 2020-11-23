Detroit Pistons Acquire Zhaire Smith From Philadelphia 76ers

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired guard Zhaire Smith from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for center Tony Bradley. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Smith, 6-3, 205, was drafted 16th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns before he was dealt to Philadelphia in a draft-night trade. Smith played in 13 games (two starts) over the last two seasons for the 76ers, averaging 3.7 points, 1.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 11.0 minutes. He also saw action in 39 games (30 starts) for the Delaware Blue Coats, the NBA G League affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers, and posted averages of 11.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.6 steals in 26.6 minutes from 2018-20.

Originally from Garland, Texas, Smith played one season at Texas Tech and was named to both the Big 12 All-Defense and Big 12 All-Freshman teams. He set a Texas Tech single-season freshman record with 417 points and became the first freshman in program history to earn All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.

Bradley, 6-10, 248, was acquired by trade from the Utah Jazz on Nov. 22. He played for the Jazz from 2017-20 and appeared in a career-high 58 games last season with averages of 4.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per contest.