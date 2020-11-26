Thunder Acquires TJ Leaf and 2027 Second-Round Draft Pick

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 25, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward TJ Leaf and a 2027 second-round draft pick from Indiana in exchange for guard Jalen Lecque, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Leaf (6-10, 225) has appeared in 139 career games (two starts) with Indiana, averaging 3.3 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per contest, shooting 49.1 percent from the field. Last season, the UCLA product saw action in 28 games (one start) and recorded averages of 3.0 points and 2.5 rebounds in 7.9 minutes per game.

Lecque appeared in five career games as a Suns rookie, tallying 10 points, two rebounds and two assists in 32 minutes of action. The New York native was originally acquired from Phoenix on Nov. 16.