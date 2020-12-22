Top Stories
NBA Player Movement 2020
From free-agent signings to trades and Draft picks, keep track of every move from the offseason.
All of the transactions listed on this page have been officially announced by the NBA. For reported moves, find the latest news here.
Atlanta Hawks
Added:
Via Free Agency
Bogdan Bogdanovic
Kris Dunn
Solomon Hill
Rajon Rondo
Via Trade
Danilo Gallinari (from Thunder)
Tony Snell (from Pistons)
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Onyeka Okongwu (8th overall)
Skylar Mays (50th overall)
Lost:
DeAndre’ Bembry (signed with Raptors)
Dewayne Dedmon (traded to Pistons)
Treveon Graham (signed with Bucks)
Damian Jones (signed with Suns)
Vince Carter (retired)
Jeff Teague (signed with Celtics)
Free Agents:
Charles Brown Jr. (restricted) **
Boston Celtics
Added:
Via Free Agency
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Aaron Nesmith (14th overall)
Payton Pritchard (26th overall)
Desmond Bane (30th overall)
Yam Madar (47th overall)
Lost:
Gordon Hayward (traded to Hornets)
Enes Kanter (traded to Trail Blazers)
Vincent Poirier (traded to Thunder)
Brad Wanamaker (signed with Warriors)
Free Agents:
—
Brooklyn Nets
Added:
Via Free Agency
Via Trade
Bruce Brown (from Pistons)
Landry Shamet (from Clippers)
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Reggie Perry (57th overall, via Clippers)
Lost:
Justin Anderson (signed with Sixers)
Chris Chiozza (waived)
Garrett Temple (signed with Bulls)
Free Agents:
Michael Beasley (unrestricted)
Wilson Chandler (unrestricted)
Jamal Crawford (unrestricted)
Donta Hall (unrestricted)
Jeremiah Martin (restricted) **
Lance Thomas (unrestricted)
Charlotte Hornets
Added:
Via Trade
Gordon Hayward (from Celtics)
Via 2020 NBA Draft
LaMelo Ball (3rd overall)
Vernon Carey Jr. (32nd overall)
Nick Richards (42nd overall, via Pelicans)
Grant Riller (56th overall)
Lost:
Nicolas Batum (waived)
Dwayne Bacon (signed with Magic)
Willy Hernangomez (signed with Pelicans)
Ray Spalding (waived)
Free Agents:
Kobi Simmons (restricted) **
Chicago Bulls
Added:
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Patrick Williams (4th overall)
Marko Simonovic (44th overall)
Via Free Agency
Lost:
Kris Dunn (signed with Hawks)
Shaquille Harrison (signed with Jazz)
Max Strus (signed with Heat)
Free Agents:
—
Cleveland Cavaliers
Added:
Via Free Agency
Matthew Dellavedova
Damyean Dotson
Via Trade
JaVale McGee (from Lakers)
Rayjon Tucker (from Jazz)
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Isaac Okoro (5th overall)
Lost:
Jordan Bell (traded to Lakers)
Alfonzo McKinnie (traded to Lakers)
Matt Mooney (waived) **
Tristan Thompson (signed with Celtics)
Free Agents:
Ante Zizic (unrestricted)
Dallas Mavericks
Added:
Via Free Agency
Via Trade
James Johnson (from Thunder)
Josh Richardson (from 76ers)
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Josh Green (18th overall)
Tyrell Terry (31st overall)
Tyler Bey (36th overall, via 76ers)
Lost:
J.J. Barea (waived)
Seth Curry (traded to 76ers)
Justin Jackson (traded to Thunder)
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (signed with Knicks)
Courtney Lee (waived)
Delon Wright (traded to Pistons)
Free Agents:
Josh Reaves (restricted) **
Denver Nuggets
Added:
Via Free Agency
Facundo Campazzo
JaMychal Green
Isaiah Hartenstein
Via 2020 NBA Draft
RJ Hampton (24th overall, via Bucks)
Zeke Nnaji (22nd overall)
Lost:
Keita Bates-Diop (waived)
Torrey Craig (signed with Bucks)
Jerami Grant (traded to Pistons)
Noah Vonleh (signed with Bulls)
Free Agents:
Troy Daniels (unrestricted)
Detroit Pistons
Added:
Via Free Agency
Wayne Ellington
Josh Jackson
Jahlil Okafor
Mason Plumlee
Deividas Sirvydis
Via Trade
Trevor Ariza (from Rockets)
Jerami Grant (from Nuggets)
Rodney McGruder (from Clippers)
Dzanan Musa (from Nets)
Zhaire Smith (from 76ers)
Draft rights to Nikola Radicevic (from Nuggets)
Delon Wright (from Mavericks)
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Killian Hayes (7th overall)
Saddiq Bey (19th overall via Nets)
Saben Lee (38th overall via Jazz)
Isaiah Stewart (16th overall via Rockets)
Lost:
Trevor Ariza (traded to Thunder)
Jordan Bone (signed with Magic)
Bruce Brown (traded to Nets)
Dwayne Dedmon (waived)
Langston Galloway (signed with Suns)
Luke Kennard (traded to Clippers)
Louis King (waived)
Thon Maker (signed with Cavaliers)
Justin Patton (traded to Clippers)
Tony Snell (traded to Hawks)
Khyri Thomas (traded to Hawks)
Derrick Walton Jr. (signed with Sixers)
Christian Wood (traded to Rockets)
Free Agents:
John Henson (unrestricted)
Brandon Knight (unrestricted)
Jordan McRae (unrestricted)
Golden State Warriors
Added:
Via Free Agency
Via Trade
Kelly Oubre Jr. (from Thunder)
Via 2020 NBA Draft
James Wiseman (2nd overall)
Nico Mannion (48th overall)
Justinian Jessup (51st overall)
Lost:
Ky Bowman (waived)
Free Agents:
Dragan Bender (unrestricted)
Houston Rockets
Added:
Via Free Agency
Sterling Brown
DeMarcus Cousins
Jerian Grant
Jae’Sean Tate
Kenny Wooten
Via Trade
John Wall (from Wizards)
Christian Wood (from Pistons)
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Lost:
Robert Covington (traded to Blazers)
Jeff Green (signed with Nets)
Austin Rivers (signed with Knicks)
Russell Westbrook (traded to Wizards)
Free Agents:
DeMarre Carroll (unrestricted)
Tyson Chandler (unrestricted)
Michael Frazier (restricted) **
William Howard (restricted) **
Luc Mbah a Moute (unrestricted)
Thabo Sefolosha (unrestricted)
Indiana Pacers
Added:
Via Free Agency
Via Trade
Jalen Lecque (from Suns via Thunder)
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Cassius Stanley (54th overall)
Lost:
—
Free Agents:
Alize Johnson (restricted)
Naz Mitrou-Long (restricted) **
LA Clippers
Added:
Via Free Agency
Serge Ibaka
Nicolas Batum
Ky Bowman
Malik Fitts
Jordan Ford
Rayjon Tucker
Via Trade
Luke Kennard (from Pistons)
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Daniel Oturu (33rd overall, via Timberwolves)
Jay Scrubb (55th overall, via Nets)
Lost:
JaMychal Green (signed with Clippers)
Montrezl Harrell (signed with Lakers)
Landry Shamet (traded to Nets)
Rodney McGruder (traded to Pistons)
Johnathan Motley (signed with Suns)
Joakim Noah (waived)
Free Agents:
—
Los Angeles Lakers
Added:
Via Free Agency
Quinn Cook
Jared Dudley
Marc Gasol
Montrezl Harrell
Wesley Matthews
Via Trade
Alfonzo McKinnie (from Cavaliers)
Dennis Schroder (from Thunder)
Lost:
Avery Bradley (signed with Heat)
Danny Green (traded to Thunder)
Dwight Howard (signed with 76ers)
JaVale McGee (traded to Cavaliers)
Rajon Rondo (signed with Hawks)
Free Agents:
JR Smith (unrestricted)
Dion Waiters (unrestricted)
Memphis Grizzlies
Added:
Via Free Agency
Ahmad Caver
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Desmond Bane (30th overall, via Celtics)
Xavier Tillman Sr. (35th overall, via Kings)
Lost:
Mario Hezonja (waived)
Josh Jackson (signed with Pistons)
Free Agents:
Anthony Tolliver (unrestricted)
Yuta Watanabe (restricted) **
Miami Heat
Added:
Via Free Agency
Avery Bradley
Maurice Harkless
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Precious Achiuwa (20th overall)
Lost:
Jae Crowder (signed with Suns)
Solomon Hill (signed with Hawks)
Derrick Jones Jr. (signed with Trail Blazers)
Free Agents:
Kyle Alexander (restricted) **
Milwaukee Bucks
Added:
Via Free Agency
D.J. Augustin
Torrey Craig
Bryn Forbes
Bobby Portis
Via Trade
Jrue Holiday (from Pelicans)
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Sam Merrill (60th overall, via Pelicans)
Jordan Nwora (45h overall)
Lost:
Eric Bledsoe (traded to Pelicans)
Sterling Brown (signed with Rockets)
George Hill (traded to Thunder)
Ersan Ilyasova (waived)
Robin Lopez (signed with Wizards)
Wesley Matthews (signed with Lakers)
Cameron Reynolds (signed with Spurs)
Free Agents:
Kyle Korver (unrestricted)
Frank Mason (restricted) **
Marvin Williams (unrestricted)
Minnesota Timberwolves
Added:
Via Free Agency
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (unrestricted)
Via Trade
Ed Davis (from Knicks)
Ricky Rubio (from Thunder)
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Anthony Edwards (1st overall)
Leandro Bolmaro (23rd overall, via Knicks)
Jaden McDaniels (28th overall, via Thunder)
Lost:
Jacob Evans (traded to Knicks)
James Johnson (traded to Thunder)
Omari Spellman (traded to Knicks)
Free Agents:
Allen Crabbe (unrestricted)
Kelan Martin (restricted) **
Jordan McLaughlin (restricted) **
New Orleans Pelicans
Added:
Via Free Agency
Ike Anigbogu
Tony Carr
Willy Hernangomez
Wenyen Gabriel
Jarrod Uthoff
Via Trade
Steven Adams (from Thunder)
Eric Bledsoe (from Bucks)
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Kira Lewis Jr. (13th overall)
Lost:
Zylan Cheatham (traded to Thunder)
Derrick Favors (signed with Jazz)
Josh Gray (traded to Thunder)
Jrue Holiday (traded to Bucks)
Frank Jackson (signed with Thunder)
Darius Miller (traded to Thunder)
E’Twaun Moore (signed with Suns)
Jahlil Okafor (signed with Pistons)
Kenrich Williams (traded to Thunder)
Free Agents:
—
New York Knicks
Added:
Via Free Agency
Alec Burks
Nerlens Noel
Elfrid Payton (waived, then re-signed)
Austin Rivers
Via Trade
Jacob Evans (from Timberwolves)
Omari Spellman (from Timberwolves)
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Obi Toppin (8th overall)
Lost:
Bryce Brown (waived)
Damyean Dotson (signed with Cavs)
Taj Gibson (waived)
Wayne Ellington (waived)
Maurice Harkless (signed with Heat)
Theo Pinson (option declined)
Bobby Portis (option declined)
Myles Powell (waived)
Kenny Wooten (waived)
Free Agents:
—
Oklahoma City Thunder
Added:
Via Free Agency
Melvin Frazier Jr.
Frank Jackson
Via Trade
Trevor Ariza (from Pistons)
George Hill (from Bucks)
Al Horford (from Sixers)
Justin Jackson (from Mavericks)
Ty Jerome (from Suns)
James Johnson (from Timberwolves)
TJ Leaf (from Pacers)
Darius Miller (from Pelicans)
Admiral Schofield (from Wizards)
Kenrich Williams (from Pelicans)
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Aleksej Pokusevski (17th overall, via Timberwolves)
Immanuel Quickley (25th overall)
Theo Maledon (34th overall, via Sixers)
Vit Krejci (37th overall, via Wizards)
Lost:
Steven Adams (traded to Pelicans)
Terrance Ferguson (traded to Sixers)
Danilo Gallinari (traded to Hawks)
Danny Green (traded to Sixers)
James Johnson (traded to Mavericks)
TJ Leaf (waived)
Abdel Nader (traded to Suns)
Nerlens Noel (signed with Knicks)
Chris Paul (traded to Suns)
Vincent Poirier (traded to Sixers)
Admiral Schofield (waived)
Dennis Schroder (traded to Lakers)
Free Agents:
Devon Hall (unrestricted)
Kevin Hervey (restricted) **
Andre Roberson (unrestricted)
Orlando Magic
Added:
Via Free Agency
Dwayne Bacon
Devin Cannady
Robert Franks
Jon Teske
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Cole Anthony (15th overall)
Lost:
D.J. Augustin (signed with Bucks)
BJ Johnson (signed with Heat)
Wes Iwundu (signed with Mavs)
Free Agents:
Vic Law (restricted) **
Philadelphia 76ers
Added:
Via Free Agency
Justin Anderson
Dwight Howard
Derrick Walton Jr.
Via Trade
Tony Bradley (from Pistons)
Seth Curry (from Mavericks)
Terrance Ferguson (from Thunder)
Danny Green (from Thunder)
Vincent Poirier (from Thunder)
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Tyrese Maxey (21st overall)
Isaiah Joe (49th overall)
Paul Reed (58th overall)
Lost:
Alec Burks (signed with Knicks)
Al Horford (traded to Thunder)
Raul Neto (signed with Wizards)
Norvel Pelle (waived)
Josh Richardson (traded to Mavericks)
Glenn Robinson III (signed with Kings)
Zhaire Smith (traded to Pistons)
Marial Shayok (waived)
Free Agents:
Kyle O’Quinn (unrestricted)
Phoenix Suns
Added:
Via Free Agency
Jae Crowder
Langston Galloway
Damian Jones
E’Twaun Moore
Johnathan Motley
Via Trade
Chris Paul (from Thunder)
Abdel Nader (from Thunder)
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Jalen Smith (10th overall)
Lost:
Aron Baynes (signed with Raptors)
Frank Kaminsky (signed with Kings)
Jalen Lecque (traded to Thunder)
Free Agents:
Cheick Diallo (team option)
Tariq Owens (restricted) **
Cameron Payne (team option)
Portland Trail Blazers
Added:
Via Free Agency
Derrick Jones Jr.
Harry Giles III
Via Trade
Robert Covington (from Rockets)
Enes Kanter (from Celtics)
Via 2020 NBA Draft
CJ Elleby (46th overall)
Lost:
Trevor Ariza (traded to Rockets, Pistons, Thunder)
Wenyen Gabriel (signed with Pelicans)
Mario Hezonja (traded to Grizzlies)
Hassan Whiteside (signed with Kings)
Free Agents:
Caleb Swanigan (unrestricted)
Sacramento Kings
Added:
Via Free Agency
Frank Kaminsky
Chimezie Metu
Glenn Robinson III
Hassan Whiteside
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Tyrese Haliburton (12th overall)
Robert Woodard II (40th overall, via Grizzlies)
Jahmi’us Ramsey (43rd overall)
Kenyon Martin Jr. (52nd overall)
Lost:
Kent Bazemore (signed with Warriors)
Bogdan Bogdanovic (signed with Hawks)
Yogi Ferrell (signed with Jazz)
Harry Giles III (signed with Blazers)
Alex Len (signed with Raptors)
Free Agents:
Kyle Guy (restricted) **
San Antonio Spurs
Added:
Via Free Agency
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Devin Vassell (11th overall)
Tre Jones (41st overall)
Lost:
Marco Belinelli (signed with Virtus Bologna in Italy)
Bryn Forbes (signed with Bucks)
Chimezie Metu (waived)
Free Agents:
—
Toronto Raptors
Added:
Via Free Agency
Aron Baynes
DeAndre’ Bembry
Alex Len
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Malachi Flynn (29th overall)
Jalen Harris (59th overall)
Lost:
Marc Gasol (signed with Lakers)
Dewan Hernandez (waived)
Serge Ibaka (signed with Clippers)
Malcolm Miller (signed with Jazz)
Utah Jazz
Added:
Via Free Agency
Trevon Bluiett
Derrick Favors
Yogi Ferrell
Shaquille Harrison
Malcolm Miller
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Udoka Azubuike (27th overall)
Elijah Hughes (39th overall, via Pelicans)
Lost:
Tony Bradley (traded to Pistons)
Ed Davis (traded to Knicks)
Rayjon Tucker (traded to Cavaliers)
Free Agents:
Juwan Morgan (restricted)
Emmanuel Mudiay (unrestricted)
Justin Wright-Foreman (restricted) **
Washington Wizards
Added:
Via Free Agency
Via Trade
Russell Westbrook (from Wizards)
Via 2020 NBA Draft
Deni Avdija (9th overall)
Cassius Winston (53rd overall, via Thunder)
Lost:
Jerian Grant (signed with Rockets)
Jarrod Uthoff (signed with Pelicans)
John Wall (traded to Rockets)
Free Agents:
Ian Mahinmi (unrestricted)
Shabazz Napier (unrestricted)
Gary Payton II (unrestricted)
Johnathan Williams (restricted) **
** = Two-Way Contract (info)