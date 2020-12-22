NBA Player Movement 2020

All of the transactions listed on this page have been officially announced by the NBA. For reported moves, find the latest news here.

Atlanta Hawks

Added:

Via Free Agency

Bogdan Bogdanovic

Kris Dunn

Solomon Hill

Rajon Rondo

Via Trade

Danilo Gallinari (from Thunder)

Tony Snell (from Pistons)

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Onyeka Okongwu (8th overall)

Skylar Mays (50th overall)

Lost:

DeAndre’ Bembry (signed with Raptors)

Dewayne Dedmon (traded to Pistons)

Treveon Graham (signed with Bucks)

Damian Jones (signed with Suns)

Vince Carter (retired)

Jeff Teague (signed with Celtics)

Free Agents:

Charles Brown Jr. (restricted) **

Boston Celtics

Added:

Via Free Agency

Jeff Teague

Tristan Thompson

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Aaron Nesmith (14th overall)

Payton Pritchard (26th overall)

Desmond Bane (30th overall)

Yam Madar (47th overall)

Lost:

Gordon Hayward (traded to Hornets)

Enes Kanter (traded to Trail Blazers)

Vincent Poirier (traded to Thunder)

Brad Wanamaker (signed with Warriors)

Free Agents:

—

Brooklyn Nets

Added:

Via Free Agency

Jeff Green

Via Trade

Bruce Brown (from Pistons)

Landry Shamet (from Clippers)

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Reggie Perry (57th overall, via Clippers)

Lost:

Justin Anderson (signed with Sixers)

Chris Chiozza (waived)

Garrett Temple (signed with Bulls)

Free Agents:

Michael Beasley (unrestricted)

Wilson Chandler (unrestricted)

Jamal Crawford (unrestricted)

Donta Hall (unrestricted)

Jeremiah Martin (restricted) **

Lance Thomas (unrestricted)

Charlotte Hornets

Added:

Via Trade

Gordon Hayward (from Celtics)

Via 2020 NBA Draft

LaMelo Ball (3rd overall)

Vernon Carey Jr. (32nd overall)

Nick Richards (42nd overall, via Pelicans)

Grant Riller (56th overall)

Lost:

Nicolas Batum (waived)

Dwayne Bacon (signed with Magic)

Willy Hernangomez (signed with Pelicans)

Ray Spalding (waived)

Free Agents:

Kobi Simmons (restricted) **

Chicago Bulls

Added:

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Patrick Williams (4th overall)

Marko Simonovic (44th overall)

Via Free Agency

Garrett Temple

Noah Vonleh

Lost:

Kris Dunn (signed with Hawks)

Shaquille Harrison (signed with Jazz)

Max Strus (signed with Heat)

Free Agents:

—

Cleveland Cavaliers

Added:

Via Free Agency

Matthew Dellavedova

Damyean Dotson

Via Trade

JaVale McGee (from Lakers)

Rayjon Tucker (from Jazz)

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Isaac Okoro (5th overall)

Lost:

Jordan Bell (traded to Lakers)

Alfonzo McKinnie (traded to Lakers)

Matt Mooney (waived) **

Tristan Thompson (signed with Celtics)

Free Agents:

Ante Zizic (unrestricted)

Dallas Mavericks

Added:

Via Free Agency

Wes Iwundu

Via Trade

James Johnson (from Thunder)

Josh Richardson (from 76ers)

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Josh Green (18th overall)

Tyrell Terry (31st overall)

Tyler Bey (36th overall, via 76ers)

Lost:

J.J. Barea (waived)

Seth Curry (traded to 76ers)

Justin Jackson (traded to Thunder)

Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (signed with Knicks)

Courtney Lee (waived)

Delon Wright (traded to Pistons)

Free Agents:

Josh Reaves (restricted) **

Denver Nuggets

Added:

Via Free Agency

Facundo Campazzo

JaMychal Green

Isaiah Hartenstein

Via 2020 NBA Draft

RJ Hampton (24th overall, via Bucks)

Zeke Nnaji (22nd overall)

Lost:

Keita Bates-Diop (waived)

Torrey Craig (signed with Bucks)

Jerami Grant (traded to Pistons)

Noah Vonleh (signed with Bulls)

Free Agents:

Troy Daniels (unrestricted)

Detroit Pistons

Added:

Via Free Agency

Wayne Ellington

Josh Jackson

Jahlil Okafor

Mason Plumlee

Deividas Sirvydis

Via Trade

Trevor Ariza (from Rockets)

Jerami Grant (from Nuggets)

Rodney McGruder (from Clippers)

Dzanan Musa (from Nets)

Zhaire Smith (from 76ers)

Draft rights to Nikola Radicevic (from Nuggets)

Delon Wright (from Mavericks)

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Killian Hayes (7th overall)

Saddiq Bey (19th overall via Nets)

Saben Lee (38th overall via Jazz)

Isaiah Stewart (16th overall via Rockets)

Lost:

Trevor Ariza (traded to Thunder)

Jordan Bone (signed with Magic)

Bruce Brown (traded to Nets)

Dwayne Dedmon (waived)

Langston Galloway (signed with Suns)

Luke Kennard (traded to Clippers)

Louis King (waived)

Thon Maker (signed with Cavaliers)

Justin Patton (traded to Clippers)

Tony Snell (traded to Hawks)

Khyri Thomas (traded to Hawks)

Derrick Walton Jr. (signed with Sixers)

Christian Wood (traded to Rockets)

Free Agents:

John Henson (unrestricted)

Brandon Knight (unrestricted)

Jordan McRae (unrestricted)

Golden State Warriors

Added:

Via Free Agency

Kent Bazemore

Brad Wanamaker

Via Trade

Kelly Oubre Jr. (from Thunder)

Via 2020 NBA Draft

James Wiseman (2nd overall)

Nico Mannion (48th overall)

Justinian Jessup (51st overall)

Lost:

Ky Bowman (waived)

Free Agents:

Dragan Bender (unrestricted)

Houston Rockets

Added:

Via Free Agency

Sterling Brown

DeMarcus Cousins

Jerian Grant

Jae’Sean Tate

Kenny Wooten

Via Trade

John Wall (from Wizards)

Christian Wood (from Pistons)

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Lost:

Robert Covington (traded to Blazers)

Jeff Green (signed with Nets)

Austin Rivers (signed with Knicks)

Russell Westbrook (traded to Wizards)

Free Agents:

DeMarre Carroll (unrestricted)

Tyson Chandler (unrestricted)

Michael Frazier (restricted) **

William Howard (restricted) **

Luc Mbah a Moute (unrestricted)

Thabo Sefolosha (unrestricted)

Indiana Pacers

Added:

Via Free Agency

Kelan Martin

Via Trade

Jalen Lecque (from Suns via Thunder)

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Cassius Stanley (54th overall)

Lost:

—

Free Agents:

Alize Johnson (restricted)

Naz Mitrou-Long (restricted) **

LA Clippers

Added:

Via Free Agency

Serge Ibaka

Nicolas Batum

Ky Bowman

Malik Fitts

Jordan Ford

Rayjon Tucker

Via Trade

Luke Kennard (from Pistons)

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Daniel Oturu (33rd overall, via Timberwolves)

Jay Scrubb (55th overall, via Nets)

Lost:

JaMychal Green (signed with Clippers)

Montrezl Harrell (signed with Lakers)

Landry Shamet (traded to Nets)

Rodney McGruder (traded to Pistons)

Johnathan Motley (signed with Suns)

Joakim Noah (waived)

Free Agents:

—

Los Angeles Lakers

Added:

Via Free Agency

Quinn Cook

Jared Dudley

Marc Gasol

Montrezl Harrell

Wesley Matthews

Via Trade

Alfonzo McKinnie (from Cavaliers)

Dennis Schroder (from Thunder)

Lost:

Avery Bradley (signed with Heat)

Danny Green (traded to Thunder)

Dwight Howard (signed with 76ers)

JaVale McGee (traded to Cavaliers)

Rajon Rondo (signed with Hawks)

Free Agents:

JR Smith (unrestricted)

Dion Waiters (unrestricted)

Memphis Grizzlies

Added:

Via Free Agency

Ahmad Caver

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Desmond Bane (30th overall, via Celtics)

Xavier Tillman Sr. (35th overall, via Kings)

Lost:

Mario Hezonja (waived)

Josh Jackson (signed with Pistons)

Free Agents:

Anthony Tolliver (unrestricted)

Yuta Watanabe (restricted) **

Miami Heat

Added:

Via Free Agency

Avery Bradley

Maurice Harkless

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Precious Achiuwa (20th overall)

Lost:

Jae Crowder (signed with Suns)

Solomon Hill (signed with Hawks)

Derrick Jones Jr. (signed with Trail Blazers)

Free Agents:

Kyle Alexander (restricted) **

Milwaukee Bucks

Added:

Via Free Agency

D.J. Augustin

Torrey Craig

Bryn Forbes

Bobby Portis

Via Trade

Jrue Holiday (from Pelicans)

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Sam Merrill (60th overall, via Pelicans)

Jordan Nwora (45h overall)

Lost:

Eric Bledsoe (traded to Pelicans)

Sterling Brown (signed with Rockets)

George Hill (traded to Thunder)

Ersan Ilyasova (waived)

Robin Lopez (signed with Wizards)

Wesley Matthews (signed with Lakers)

Cameron Reynolds (signed with Spurs)

Free Agents:

Kyle Korver (unrestricted)

Frank Mason (restricted) **

Marvin Williams (unrestricted)

Minnesota Timberwolves

Added:

Via Free Agency

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (unrestricted)

Via Trade

Ed Davis (from Knicks)

Ricky Rubio (from Thunder)

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Anthony Edwards (1st overall)

Leandro Bolmaro (23rd overall, via Knicks)

Jaden McDaniels (28th overall, via Thunder)

Lost:

Jacob Evans (traded to Knicks)

James Johnson (traded to Thunder)

Omari Spellman (traded to Knicks)

Free Agents:

Allen Crabbe (unrestricted)

Kelan Martin (restricted) **

Jordan McLaughlin (restricted) **

New Orleans Pelicans

Added:

Via Free Agency

Ike Anigbogu

Tony Carr

Willy Hernangomez

Wenyen Gabriel

Jarrod Uthoff

Via Trade

Steven Adams (from Thunder)

Eric Bledsoe (from Bucks)

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Kira Lewis Jr. (13th overall)

Lost:

Zylan Cheatham (traded to Thunder)

Derrick Favors (signed with Jazz)

Josh Gray (traded to Thunder)

Jrue Holiday (traded to Bucks)

Frank Jackson (signed with Thunder)

Darius Miller (traded to Thunder)

E’Twaun Moore (signed with Suns)

Jahlil Okafor (signed with Pistons)

Kenrich Williams (traded to Thunder)

Free Agents:

—

New York Knicks

Added:

Via Free Agency

Alec Burks

Nerlens Noel

Elfrid Payton (waived, then re-signed)

Austin Rivers

Via Trade

Jacob Evans (from Timberwolves)

Omari Spellman (from Timberwolves)

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Obi Toppin (8th overall)

Lost:

Bryce Brown (waived)

Damyean Dotson (signed with Cavs)

Taj Gibson (waived)

Wayne Ellington (waived)

Maurice Harkless (signed with Heat)

Theo Pinson (option declined)

Bobby Portis (option declined)

Myles Powell (waived)

Kenny Wooten (waived)

Free Agents:

—

Oklahoma City Thunder

Added:

Via Free Agency

Melvin Frazier Jr.

Frank Jackson

Via Trade

Trevor Ariza (from Pistons)

George Hill (from Bucks)

Al Horford (from Sixers)

Justin Jackson (from Mavericks)

Ty Jerome (from Suns)

James Johnson (from Timberwolves)

TJ Leaf (from Pacers)

Darius Miller (from Pelicans)

Admiral Schofield (from Wizards)

Kenrich Williams (from Pelicans)

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Aleksej Pokusevski (17th overall, via Timberwolves)

Immanuel Quickley (25th overall)

Theo Maledon (34th overall, via Sixers)

Vit Krejci (37th overall, via Wizards)

Lost:

Steven Adams (traded to Pelicans)

Terrance Ferguson (traded to Sixers)

Danilo Gallinari (traded to Hawks)

Danny Green (traded to Sixers)

James Johnson (traded to Mavericks)

TJ Leaf (waived)

Abdel Nader (traded to Suns)

Nerlens Noel (signed with Knicks)

Chris Paul (traded to Suns)

Vincent Poirier (traded to Sixers)

Admiral Schofield (waived)

Dennis Schroder (traded to Lakers)

Free Agents:

Devon Hall (unrestricted)

Kevin Hervey (restricted) **

Andre Roberson (unrestricted)

Orlando Magic

Added:

Via Free Agency

Dwayne Bacon

Devin Cannady

Robert Franks

Jon Teske

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Cole Anthony (15th overall)

Lost:

D.J. Augustin (signed with Bucks)

BJ Johnson (signed with Heat)

Wes Iwundu (signed with Mavs)



Free Agents:

Vic Law (restricted) **

Philadelphia 76ers

Added:

Via Free Agency

Justin Anderson

Dwight Howard

Derrick Walton Jr.

Via Trade

Tony Bradley (from Pistons)

Seth Curry (from Mavericks)

Terrance Ferguson (from Thunder)

Danny Green (from Thunder)

Vincent Poirier (from Thunder)

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Tyrese Maxey (21st overall)

Isaiah Joe (49th overall)

Paul Reed (58th overall)

Lost:

Alec Burks (signed with Knicks)

Al Horford (traded to Thunder)

Raul Neto (signed with Wizards)

Norvel Pelle (waived)

Josh Richardson (traded to Mavericks)

Glenn Robinson III (signed with Kings)

Zhaire Smith (traded to Pistons)

Marial Shayok (waived)

Free Agents:

Kyle O’Quinn (unrestricted)

Phoenix Suns

Added:

Via Free Agency

Jae Crowder

Langston Galloway

Damian Jones

E’Twaun Moore

Johnathan Motley

Via Trade

Chris Paul (from Thunder)

Abdel Nader (from Thunder)

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Jalen Smith (10th overall)

Lost:

Aron Baynes (signed with Raptors)

Frank Kaminsky (signed with Kings)

Jalen Lecque (traded to Thunder)

Free Agents:

Cheick Diallo (team option)

Tariq Owens (restricted) **

Cameron Payne (team option)

Portland Trail Blazers

Added:

Via Free Agency

Derrick Jones Jr.

Harry Giles III

Via Trade

Robert Covington (from Rockets)

Enes Kanter (from Celtics)

Via 2020 NBA Draft

CJ Elleby (46th overall)

Lost:

Trevor Ariza (traded to Rockets, Pistons, Thunder)

Wenyen Gabriel (signed with Pelicans)

Mario Hezonja (traded to Grizzlies)

Hassan Whiteside (signed with Kings)

Free Agents:

Caleb Swanigan (unrestricted)

Sacramento Kings

Added:

Via Free Agency

Frank Kaminsky

Chimezie Metu

Glenn Robinson III

Hassan Whiteside

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Tyrese Haliburton (12th overall)

Robert Woodard II (40th overall, via Grizzlies)

Jahmi’us Ramsey (43rd overall)

Kenyon Martin Jr. (52nd overall)

Lost:

Kent Bazemore (signed with Warriors)

Bogdan Bogdanovic (signed with Hawks)

Yogi Ferrell (signed with Jazz)

Harry Giles III (signed with Blazers)

Alex Len (signed with Raptors)

Free Agents:

Kyle Guy (restricted) **

San Antonio Spurs

Added:

Via Free Agency

Cameron Reynolds

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Devin Vassell (11th overall)

Tre Jones (41st overall)

Lost:

Marco Belinelli (signed with Virtus Bologna in Italy)

Bryn Forbes (signed with Bucks)

Chimezie Metu (waived)

Free Agents:

—

Toronto Raptors

Added:

Via Free Agency

Aron Baynes

DeAndre’ Bembry

Alex Len

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Malachi Flynn (29th overall)

Jalen Harris (59th overall)

Lost:

Marc Gasol (signed with Lakers)

Dewan Hernandez (waived)

Serge Ibaka (signed with Clippers)

Malcolm Miller (signed with Jazz)

Utah Jazz

Added:

Via Free Agency

Trevon Bluiett

Derrick Favors

Yogi Ferrell

Shaquille Harrison

Malcolm Miller

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Udoka Azubuike (27th overall)

Elijah Hughes (39th overall, via Pelicans)

Lost:

Tony Bradley (traded to Pistons)

Ed Davis (traded to Knicks)

Rayjon Tucker (traded to Cavaliers)

Free Agents:

Juwan Morgan (restricted)

Emmanuel Mudiay (unrestricted)

Justin Wright-Foreman (restricted) **

Washington Wizards

Added:

Via Free Agency

Raul Neto

Robin Lopez

Via Trade

Russell Westbrook (from Wizards)

Via 2020 NBA Draft

Deni Avdija (9th overall)

Cassius Winston (53rd overall, via Thunder)

Lost:

Jerian Grant (signed with Rockets)

Jarrod Uthoff (signed with Pelicans)

John Wall (traded to Rockets)

Free Agents:

Ian Mahinmi (unrestricted)

Shabazz Napier (unrestricted)

Gary Payton II (unrestricted)

Johnathan Williams (restricted) **

** = Two-Way Contract (info)