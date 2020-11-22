Detroit Pistons Acquire Jerami Grant and Draft Rights to Nikola Radicevic

DETROIT – The Detroit Pistons announced today that the team has acquired forward Jerami Grant and the draft rights to Nikola Radicevic from the Denver Nuggets in exchange for cash considerations. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Grant, 6-8, 210, averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocks in 26.6 minutes through 71 regular-season games (24 starts) with the Denver Nuggets in 2019-20. Grant scored at least 20 points in nine games and finished with 10-plus points in 44 contests. He shot .478 from the floor and .389 from distance a year ago.

Grant saw action in 19 games (16 starts) in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, tallying 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 0.8 blocks in 34.4 minutes per game. He scored at least 17 points in each of the last three games of the Western Conference Finals, including an NBA Playoff career-high 26 points in Game 3.

Prior to joining the Nuggets, Grant played for the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2016-19. The Portland, Oregon native played in 239 games (82 starts) for the Thunder, averaging 9.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 1.1 blocks in 24.1 minutes while shooting .503 from the field and .368 from 3-point range. He played at least 78 regular-season games and made playoff appearances in all three seasons with the Thunder and posted career-high averages in scoring (13.6 ppg) and rebounding (5.2 rpg) in 2018-19.

The six-year pro was drafted 39th overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2014 NBA Draft where he played for two-plus seasons. Grant played collegiately at Syracuse for two years from 2012-14. His brother, Jerian, along with his father, Harvey, and his uncle, Horace, all played in the NBA.

Radicevic, 6-5, 200, was the 57th overall pick by the Denver Nuggets in the 2015 NBA Draft. A native of Serbia, Radicevic currently plays for Promitheas in the Greek Basket League. Since turning pro in 2012-13, he has also played in the Spanish and Italian Leagues.