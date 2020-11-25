Thunder Generates Trade Exception and Acquires Second-Round Draft Pick

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 24, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has generated a trade exception and acquired a protected 2025 second-round draft pick from Atlanta in exchange for forward Danilo Gallinari and cash considerations, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Gallinari has appeared in 611 career games (541 starts) and averaged 16.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30.9 minutes per contest. During the 2019-20 season, he saw action in 62 games (all starts) with the Thunder, and averaged 18.7 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29.6 minutes per game.

Oklahoma City will have one year from today to exercise the trade exception.