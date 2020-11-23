Cavaliers Acquire JaVale McGee from Los Angeles Lakers

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired center JaVale McGee and a 2026 second round draft pick from the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for forwards Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.

McGee (7-0, 270) has appeared in 701 games over 12 seasons with averages of 7.9 points on .575 shooting, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 17.3 minutes with Washington, Denver, Philadelphia, Dallas, Golden State and the Lakers. During the 2019-20 season, he appeared in 68 games, averaging 6.6 points on .637 shooting, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in 16.6 minutes. McGee has appeared in 58 career playoff games, averaging 5.6 points on .612 shooting, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 12.9 minutes. Last season also marked McGee’s third NBA Championship after winning two titles with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

McKinnie (6-7, 215) played in 40 games for the Cavaliers last season, averaging 4.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.8 minutes. Bell (6-8, 224), who the Cavaliers signed on June 30, 2020, played in 29 games for Minnesota and Memphis last season, averaging 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 8.8 minutes.

In a separate transaction with the Milwaukee Bucks on November 18th, the Cavaliers acquired the Bucks’ 2025 second round draft pick in exchange for the draft rights to Ilkan Karaman (originally drafted in 2012 by the Brooklyn Nets). The protections on the first round pick for the first allowable draft (2022) previously conveyed to the Cavaliers from Milwaukee in a trade on Dec. 7, 2018 have been removed, making it an unprotected first round pick.