Celtics Complete Trade with Charlotte Hornets

BOSTON, MA – The Boston Celtics have traded forward Gordon Hayward and two future second round draft picks to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for a conditional future second round draft pick, the team announced today. The sign-and-trade agreement also creates a trade exception for Boston.

Hayward played in 125 games (71 starts) over three seasons with the Celtics, averaging 13.9 points (48.4% FG, 35.7% 3-PT, 84.3% FT), 5.4 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 28.9 minutes.