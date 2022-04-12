Top 20 Notable Moments of 2021-22 Season

The game of basketball, similar to life, is made up of a culmination of many small moments. For the Warriors, the 2021-22 season was unlike another other, headlined by the return of Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry making league history and the resurgence of a full 82-game NBA season.

And while the Warriors’ 2021-22 regular season has come to a close, the Dubs still have plenty to play for as they look ahead to the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Let’s look back at the Warriors’ top 20 clutch moments of the 2021-22 campaign in chronological order.

Oct. 19: Warriors Record First Victory of 2021-22 Season

After an undefeated preseason, the Warriors began the 2021-22 regular season in a similar fashion with a 121-114 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Stephen Curry recorded his first regular season triple-double since Jan. 22, 2016 with 21 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds while making all nine of his free throw attempts, marking his eighth career triple-double. Six players scored in double figures and 11 players scored at least one basket, with Jordan Poole posting 20 points and Nemanja Bjelica and Damion Lee each adding 15 points. The Dubs welcomed back Andre Igodala, who returned to the Warriors lineup in his first game with the team since the 2019 NBA Finals.

Oct. 21: Curry’s Go-Ahead Threes To Close Home Opener Over Clippers

Stephen Curry closed the contest with two go-ahead 3-pointers in the final two minutes of the game to lift the Dubs to a 115-113 trilling victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Curry sank the first 3-pointer at the 1:54 mark, followed by another splash with 56.8 seconds remaining in regulation. The two-time MVP started the game as hot as he finished it, shooting 9-for-9 from the floor and 5-for-5 on 3-pointers during his flawless 25-point first quarter.

Nov. 8: Curry Posts Season-High 50-Point Double-Double To Lead Dubs Past Hawks

Stephen Curry posted a season-high 50 points early on in the 2021-22 campaign, grabbing seven rebounds and ten assists in a 127-113 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Though the Dubs were trailing by as many as 15 points in the second quarter, the Curry-led the Warriors went on a 17-6 run to close the first half, with the two-time MVP sinking a 3-pointer to cap off his 16-point quarter. Curry finished with nine total splashes on the night, shooting 14-for-28 (50.0 percent) from the field.

Nov. 10: Wiggins’ Super Slams Over Former Teammate Karl Anthony-Towns

Andrew Wiggins threw down in the Warriors 123-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, with the forward fueling an early offense and finishing with a team-high 35 points, four rebounds and two steals. Wiggins sustained his intensity all through the night, slamming not one — but two — high-flying dunks over former Timberwolves teammate Karl Anthony-Towns. Wiggins’ first slam was a result of a sweet Curry dish at the 1:30 mark of the second quarter, while his second ‘watch your head’ moment came at 2:09 where Wiggins flew in for the finish in the fourth frame.

Dec. 3: Toscano-Anderson’s Poster Dunk Over JaVale McGee

Juan Toscano-Anderson caused an uproar at Chase Center following an emphatic dunk over JaVale McGee in the first quarter of the Dubs’ 118-96 win over the Phoenix Suns (snapping the Suns' 18-game winning streak). With Draymond Green at the post, Toscano-Anderson came flying in for a quick pass and rose up for the slam, tipping off a 7-0 run for the Warriors’ run. "That's the best dunk I've ever had in-game," said Toscano Anderson shared after the game. "I mean, on a 7-footer, in the NBA. It's the perfect Sunday for me. It’s a helluva picture. I think I’m gonna hang it at my mom’s house." Toscano-Anderson tallied a season-high 17 points, five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block off the bench, shooting 7-for-8 from the field in the feat.

JUAN T

ARE YOU KIDDING?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/2lnKbB9KjT — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 4, 2021

Dec. 13: Looney's Clutch Game-Winner Seals Comeback Win Over Pacers

The Warriors defeated the Indiana Pacers 102-100 win, with Kevon Looney serving as the hero of the night after hitting the game-winning lay-up with 13.4 seconds remaining in regulation. Looney seemed to be at the right spot at the right time all night, with the ball bouncing off of a couple of hands and landing at Looney for the final possession. The Dubs’ big man scored a season-high 14 points, shooting 7-of-10 from the field in the feat. Looney also finished with eight rebounds, marking the first time in his seven-year career he recorded at least 14 points and eight rebounds.

Big time board

Big time bucket pic.twitter.com/FAuq3N3HHj — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 14, 2021

Dec. 14: Curry Passes Ray Allen To Become All-Time 3-Point Leader

Stephen Curry splashed his way into NBA history after passing Ray Allen for the title of the NBA’s All-Time 3-Point Leader on Dec. 14. Entering the game one 3-pointer away from the all-time record, Curry made his first 3-point attempt just over a minute into the game to tie Ray Allen's career 3-point total of 2,973 treys. A little over three minutes of game action later, with 7:33 remaining in the opening frame, the Splash Brother knocked down a three from the wing to become the 3-point king. With his 2,974th career 3-pointer, Curry set the 3-point record in his 789th career regular season game, 511 contests fewer than Allen (1,300) appeared in. The two-time MVP finished the night with a team-high 22 points on five made threes, tallying a then-total 2,977 career three-pointers.

Dec. 18: Kuminga Records Career-High Night Over Raptors

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga had his highest-scoring performance of the year with a career-high 26 points in the Dubs’ 119-100 defeat to the Toronto Raptors. Starting in his first NBA game, the Warriors rookie shot 9-of-15 (60.0 percent) from the field and splashed four 3-pointers in the feat, adding two assists, two steals and a rebound in 36 minutes of action. Kuminga became the first Warriors rookie since Chris Wright (2012) to score at least 25 points in his first NBA start.

Dec. 25: Warriors Earn Christmas Day Victory In The Valley

The Warriors squared off with the Phoenix Suns in a 116-107 win on Christmas Day to end the Suns’ 15-game home winning streak. The Warriors used a 13-4 run in the fourth frame to sprint from the Suns with Otto Porter Jr. scoring 13 of his 19 points in the final frame including a step-back 3-pointer and a pair of jumpers in a span of 1:02, while Stephen Curry posted a team-high 33 points in the holiday triumph.

Jan. 9: Thompson Makes Takes NBA Floor For The First Time In 941 Days

It was a moment that will forever be a part of NBA history, as Klay Thompson took to the NBA floor for his first game in 941 days, marking the guard’s first appearance since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. Dub Nation welcomed the three-time NBA Champion with a standing ovation in his season debut at Chase Center, and Thompson made a lay-up on the team’s first offensive possession. The 11-year veteran’s strong play continued, throwing down a vicious dunk in traffic at the 2:57 mark of the second quarter, prompting Thompson’s signature snarl. The excitement of the five-time NBA All-Star’s return was felt by fans and teammates alike, with his Dubs’ teammates sporting various Thompson jerseys ahead of tipoff. “The fans are the best. The best in the league. The ovation and the pregame and to come out and make my first shot,” Thompson said. “The fans are everything. They inspired for me the last two years and I thought about them everyday on the squat rack, on that shuttle machine. I’m just so happy to be back doing what I love.” Thompson finished with 17 points in 20 minutes of game action in the Warriors 96-82 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jan. 21: Curry Nails First Ever Walk-Off Game Winner

Stephen Curry nailed a game-winning 20-foot step-back jumper from the top of the key as time expired, lifting the Dubs to a 105-103 win over the Houston Rockets. The shot, Curry’s first buzzer-beating game-winning shot of his illustrious career, capped a 22-point, 12-assist night from the three-time NBA Champion. “It was his first ever walk-off game-winner,” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr shared after the game. “Obviously he’s had plenty in the final seconds. I didn’t know that. A fitting end to a grind-out game that we really needed.”

Feb 1: Warriors Game-Winning Sequence Stuns Spurs

Though shorthanded, the Warriors hustled until the final buzzer of a 124-120 comeback win over the San Antonio Spurs. It all came down to the final possession as Jordan Poole missed his first 3-point attempt and rookie Moses Moody and Damion Lee hustled for the loose ball. Lee dished a corner pass to Poole who sank a go-ahead 3-pointer with 17.9 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Dubs the game-winning advantage in the final seconds of the contest.

Feb. 20: Wiggins Makes First All-Star Experience

Andrew Wiggins made his NBA All-Star debut after being named a starter in the 71st NBA All-Star Game. “As an All-Star, you view things differently. You look around and you’re amongst the best of the best,” Wiggins shared with media following his arrival at NBA All-Star 2022, which celebrated the league’s special 75th Anniversary Season. One of a franchise-record five Warriors selected for All-Star Weekend festivities, Wiggins tallied 10 points for Team Durant in his All-Star debut.

Feb. 20: Curry Earns All-Star MVP Honors

Following his game-high 50-point performance, Stephen Curry added another title to his resume after being named the 2022 Kia NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player of the 71st NBA All-Star Game. Curry unlocked another level at the NBA All-Star Game, recording 16 3-pointers on his way to 50 points, falling two points shy of the NBA All-Star Game record. The Warriors guard led Team LeBron to 163-160 victory, with the sharpshooter recording 24 points in the first half and finishing with five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 36 minutes. The guard became the All-Star Game’s all-time leader in three-pointers made (47) and set an All-Star Game record for most three-pointers made in a quarter (7, third quarter) and half (8, twice – both halves). “It's right on the nose of how it should go," Curry shared on the unforgettable night.

March 7: Moody Becomes Youngest Warrior Ever To Score 30-Plus Points In A Game

Rookie Moses Moody's play was strong from start to finish in the Warriors’ 131-124 defeat to the Denver Nuggets, with the first-year guard recording a career-high 30 points and three rebounds in 36 minutes of play. Moody finished shooting 10-for-23 from the field and 5-for-12 from 3-point range, with the rookie guard posting 22 points in the first half, the most in a single half by a Warriors rookie since Stephen Curry (2010). At 19 years old, Moody became the youngest Warrior in franchise history to score 30-or-more points in a single game.

March 8: Warriors Welcome Will Ferrell, a.k.a. Jackie Moon To Chase Center

It was a full circle moment for the Warriors when Will Ferrell, dressed up as the SemiPro character Jackie Moon, made his way to Chase Center to surprise the Dubs on March 8. The moment came to a surprise for everyone, including Klay Thompson. "That was so much fun,” Thompson said. “That was some of the most fun I’ve had on the court this year and I’m very appreciative that Will could come out and lighten the mood…I’m not going to say he’s responsible for the win tonight, but I think he was a huge catalyst for why we came out guns-a-blazing. He’s a legend.” Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr was behind the surprise and so it was just kind of a natural fit and it felt like a good time to do it. Just to make everybody laugh and in a tough stretch of the season and he was great.”

March 14: Green Makes Instant Impact In Return To NBA Action

After missing 30 games to recover from a lower back injury, Draymond Green returned to NBA play with a roaring ovation at Chase Center in the team’s 126-112 win over the Washington Wizards. Green entered the contest at the 4:50 mark of the first quarter and went to work immediately, serving a sweet dish to Curry and knocking down a 3-pointer with 2:42 remaining in the opening frame. The four-time NBA All-Star finished the night with six points, seven rebounds, six assists and scratching a game-best plus-24 in his 20 minutes of game action.

March 31: Poole Sinks NBA-Leading 67 Made Threes In March

Third-year guard Jordan Poole knocked down 67 total threes in March, marking the most of any player in the NBA this season. Poole’s play in March was highlighted by a number of clutch splashes including a running one-foot bank shot on March 24 to hand the Dubs a 118-104 win over the Miami Heat. In 16 games played in the month of March, Poole averaged 25.4 points, 4.9 assists and 3.9 rebounds, shooting 49.5 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from 3-point range.

April 2: Warriors Clinch Playoff Spot with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Jazz

After overcoming a 16-point deficit, the Dubs finished with a 111-107 victory over the Utah Jazz and clinched a spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Klay Thompson led a Dubs’ splashfest in the fourth quarter, with the squad making six straight 3-pointers for an 18-0 run. Thompson sank four 3-pointers and totaled 12 points in the final frame, finishing with 36 points, five rebounds, two assists and eight made 3-pointers. Jordan Poole added 31 points, six rebounds and six assists, with the third-year guard’s go-ahead 3-pointer at the 3:33 mark of the fourth quarter securing the Dubs’ first playoff appearance since 2019.

April 7: Warriors Celebrate Regular Season Finale at Chase Center

The Warriors closed out their 2021-22 regular season home finale at Chase Center with a 128-112 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Klay Thompson led the team’s scoring effort with 33 points, marking the guard’s first time scoring 30-plus points in back-to-back games since January 2019. Jordan Poole posted a double-double with 19 points and 11 assists, and all 13 active Warriors played in the regular season home finale. With a capacity crowd at Chase Center, the Warriors extended their current sellout streak to 418 games and sold out their seventh consecutive 82-game season.

There is still plenty to play for and memories to make as the Warriors enter the 2022 NBA Playoffs!