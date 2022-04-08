Klay Thompson Scores 33 Points as Warriors Defeat Lakers in Regular Season Home Finale
Jordan Poole added 19 points and a career-high 11 assists
After a 36-point performance on Saturday for Klay Thompson, he followed that up with 33 points in the Warriors’ 128-112 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Thursday night.
It was Thompson’s first time scoring 30-plus points in back-to-back games since January of 2019. He made six triples in the win and shot 12-of-22 from the field. Jordan Poole added 19 points and 11 assists and all 13 active Warriors played in the regular season home finale.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Thompson - 33
|Porter Jr. - 8
|Poole - 11
|Poole - 19
|Bjelica - 6
|Green - 7
|Wiggins - 17
|Looney / Payton II - 5
|Iguodala - 7
|
LAL
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Horton-Tucker - 40
|Howard - 12
|Monk - 4
|Monk - 24
|Monk - 7
|Augustin - 3
|Howard - 16
|Johnson - 6
|Horton-Tucker - 3
THIRD QUARTER RUN
Trailing by three points with 5:35 remaining in the third quarter, the Warriors went on a 13-0 run to take a 10-point lead, holding the Lakers scoreless for just under five minutes. The Dubs carried that momentum into the final frame and led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter.
KLAY SURPASSES 1,900 THREES
With his 3-pointer in the first quarter, Klay Thompson hit career 3-pointer No. 1,900. He becomes the 18th player in NBA history to reach the milestone and only Stephen Curry (42.8%) and Kyle Korver (42.9%) have made more 3-pointers on a higher percentage than Thompson’s 41.7 percent clip. The guard scored a team-high 33 points, including making six first half 3-pointers.
POOLE’S PLAYMAKING
Jordan Poole’s 17-game, 20-point scoring streak was snapped on Thursday night, but the guard showed off his playmaking ability all night, dishing out a career-high 11 assists. Poole finished the game with 19 points, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter to keep the Lakers from making a run back into the game.
IGUODALA’S DIMES
Andre Iguodala played 21 minutes in the win, his most since Jan. 20. Iguodala recorded five points, seven assists, two rebounds and two steals. His seven assists were the most he has recorded since New Year’s Day against the Jazz and his two steals gave him 1,760 career steals, passing Shawn Marion for the 21st most steals in NBA history. His seven assists helped the Warriors dish out 39 assists on the night, tied for the most assists the Dubs have had in any game this season.
PLAYOFF SEEDING
The Warriors have clinched a top-four spot in the Western Conference, guaranteeing home court advantage in the first round. The Warriors currently lead the Mavericks by one game for the third seed and will either host the Utah Jazz or the Denver Nuggets in the first round.
BAMBAM
K-pop star BamBam debuted his new single, “Wheels Up,” at halftime, which features Oakland-based recording artist, MAYZIN. BamBam and the Warriors also dropped an exclusive, co-branded merchandise line that is available on Warriors Shop.
UP NEXT
It will be wheels up for the Warriors to close out the regular season, with two roads games this weekend in San Antonio and New Orleans. On Saturday, the Dubs will the face the San Antonio Spurs, who have won seven of their last nine games (5:30 p.m., NBCSBA, NBA TV). The Spurs lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-121 on Thursday night, with Keldon Johnson leading the team with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jakob Poeltl added 15 points and 17 rebounds.
More Notables ...
- Golden State finished 31-10 (.756) at Chase Center this season, the ninth time in franchise history recording 30-or-more home victories… Five of those 30-home win seasons have come in the last eight years.
- The Warriors won their season series with the Lakers 3-1.
- Golden State dished out a season-high-tying 39 assists (four times) and improved to 25-1 when recording 30-plus assists.
- The Warriors did not miss a shot from the free throw line for the second time this season (18-for-18 on 2/1 at SAS).
- Golden State’s 128 points marked its fourth-highest scoring outing of the season… The Warriors improved to 17-1 when scoring 120-or-more points.
- The Warriors made at least 16 threes for the third-consecutive game and have made 52 threes on 45.6% over that span.
- With a capacity crowd at Chase Center this evening, the Warriors sold out their seventh consecutive 82-game season… Their current sellout streak stands at 418 games, the fourth-longest active streak in the league, and dates back to December 18, 2012.
Postgame Warriors Talk: Steve Kerr - 4/7/22
Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr addresses the media after the Warriors' 128-112 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.
Postgame Warriors Talk - 4/7/22
