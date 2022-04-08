Klay Thompson Scores 33 Points as Warriors Defeat Lakers in Regular Season Home Finale

After a 36-point performance on Saturday for Klay Thompson, he followed that up with 33 points in the Warriors’ 128-112 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Thursday night.

It was Thompson’s first time scoring 30-plus points in back-to-back games since January of 2019. He made six triples in the win and shot 12-of-22 from the field. Jordan Poole added 19 points and 11 assists and all 13 active Warriors played in the regular season home finale.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Thompson - 33 Porter Jr. - 8 Poole - 11 Poole - 19 Bjelica - 6 Green - 7 Wiggins - 17 Looney / Payton II - 5 Iguodala - 7



LAL Points Rebounds Assists Horton-Tucker - 40 Howard - 12 Monk - 4 Monk - 24 Monk - 7 Augustin - 3 Howard - 16 Johnson - 6 Horton-Tucker - 3 More Stats | Highlights

THIRD QUARTER RUN

Trailing by three points with 5:35 remaining in the third quarter, the Warriors went on a 13-0 run to take a 10-point lead, holding the Lakers scoreless for just under five minutes. The Dubs carried that momentum into the final frame and led by as many as 18 points in the fourth quarter.

KLAY SURPASSES 1,900 THREES

With his 3-pointer in the first quarter, Klay Thompson hit career 3-pointer No. 1,900. He becomes the 18th player in NBA history to reach the milestone and only Stephen Curry (42.8%) and Kyle Korver (42.9%) have made more 3-pointers on a higher percentage than Thompson’s 41.7 percent clip. The guard scored a team-high 33 points, including making six first half 3-pointers.

POOLE’S PLAYMAKING

Jordan Poole’s 17-game, 20-point scoring streak was snapped on Thursday night, but the guard showed off his playmaking ability all night, dishing out a career-high 11 assists. Poole finished the game with 19 points, scoring 10 points in the fourth quarter to keep the Lakers from making a run back into the game.

IGUODALA’S DIMES

Andre Iguodala played 21 minutes in the win, his most since Jan. 20. Iguodala recorded five points, seven assists, two rebounds and two steals. His seven assists were the most he has recorded since New Year’s Day against the Jazz and his two steals gave him 1,760 career steals, passing Shawn Marion for the 21st most steals in NBA history. His seven assists helped the Warriors dish out 39 assists on the night, tied for the most assists the Dubs have had in any game this season.

PLAYOFF SEEDING

The Warriors have clinched a top-four spot in the Western Conference, guaranteeing home court advantage in the first round. The Warriors currently lead the Mavericks by one game for the third seed and will either host the Utah Jazz or the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

BAMBAM

K-pop star BamBam debuted his new single, “Wheels Up,” at halftime, which features Oakland-based recording artist, MAYZIN. BamBam and the Warriors also dropped an exclusive, co-branded merchandise line that is available on Warriors Shop.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:



UP NEXT

It will be wheels up for the Warriors to close out the regular season, with two roads games this weekend in San Antonio and New Orleans. On Saturday, the Dubs will the face the San Antonio Spurs, who have won seven of their last nine games (5:30 p.m., NBCSBA, NBA TV). The Spurs lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-121 on Thursday night, with Keldon Johnson leading the team with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. Jakob Poeltl added 15 points and 17 rebounds.

More Notables ...