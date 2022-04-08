Warriors Conclude 2021-22 Regular Season with 418th Consecutive Sellout

For the seventh consecutive 82-game NBA season, the Golden State Warriors have sold out each of the team’s 41 regular season home games, it was announced tonight during the Warriors’ 2021-22 regular season finale at Chase Center. The Warriors, whose current sellout streak stands at 418 consecutive games overall, drew a capacity crowd of 18,064 tonight and have registered a sellout for every home game dating back to December 18, 2012. The sellout streak, inclusive of regular season and postseason games, is the fourth-longest active streak in the NBA.

Additionally, the team has already received a renewal commitment from more than 95 percent of its season ticket members for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Following tonight’s regular season finale, presented by Chase, the Warriors will play a pair of road games (April 9 at San Antonio and April 10 at New Orleans) before beginning the franchise’s first-ever playoff run at Chase Center.

Single game tickets for the First Round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, presented by Kaiser Permanente, are on sale now. Fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for the team’s playoff games at Chase Center exclusively online at warriors.com.