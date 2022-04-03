Warriors Catch Fourth Quarter Fire In Victory Over Jazz

Though it was a slow start for the Dubs on Saturday night, the squad caught on fire in the fourth quarter and closed the contest on a 24-4 run to earn a 111-107 victory over the Utah Jazz. With the win, the Warriors have clinched a spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Thompson - 36 Green. - 9 Green - 7 Poole - 31 Porter Jr. - 9 Poole - 6 Wiggins - 17 Poole - 6 Payton II - 5



UTA Points Rebounds Assists Mitchell - 26 Gobert - 20 Conley - 8 Conley - 26 O'Neale - 6 Mitchell - 3 Bogdanovic - 17 Conley - 5 Bogdanovic - 3

WARRIORS WILL TO WIN

Though the Warriors were down by as many as 21 points in the second quarter, the Dubs came out strong in the second half, using a 36-point third quarter to bring the game within single digits entering the final frame. And by then, Klay Thompson was all warmed up, with the guard hitting three 3-pointers to lead a 12-0 Warriors' run in under one minute to close in on the Utah Jazz. Jordan Poole sank the last splash of the night at the 3:33 mark in the fourth quarter to give the Warriors their first lead of the night. Along with their offensive perimeter production (20 made threes), the Dubs’ defense remained locked in with the team committing zero turnovers in the second half.

THOMPSON CATCHES FIRE FROM THREE

Klay Thompson splashed eight 3-pointers on his way to 36 points, five rebounds and two assists, shooting 50 percent (14-for-28) from the field. The three-time NBA champion sank four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, totaling 12 points in the frame. In the feat, Thompson passed Jeff Mullins (12,549) for seventh on the Warriors all-time points list.





fourth quarter klay has taken over. pic.twitter.com/jONzMcZH0V — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 3, 2022

POOLE ON POINT

Jordan Poole posted 31 points, six rebounds and six assists, shooting 40.9 percent (9-for-22) from the field. The third-year guard sank six 3-pointers including the final trey of the night. The outing marks Poole’s second consecutive 30-point game and tenth 30-point output of his career.

ALL-AROUND EFFORT

Draymond Green brought the energy, shying a double-double with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Gary Payton II also posted 10 points, sinking a pair of 3-pointers and adding a career-high-tying five assists. Andrew Wiggins recorded 17 points, shooting 70.0 percent (7-for-10) from the field and 75.0 percent (3-for-4) from 3-point range, tallying the highest plus-minus rating for the Dubs on the night.

DUBS SECURE PLAYOFF SPOT

With tonight’s victory over the Utah Jazz, the Warriors have officially secured a spot in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, marking the Dubs’ first playoff appearance since 2019.

x - Clinched.



The 2021-2022 Golden State Warriors are PLAYOFF BOUND.@kpthrive || 2022 Playoffs pic.twitter.com/GdyAKc5u42 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 3, 2022

