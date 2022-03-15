Green Returns To Game Action In Warriors Win Over Wizards

It was a night of celebrations as Draymond Green returned to game action and Stephen Curry celebrated his 34th birthday with a team-high 47 points in a 126-112 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday.

The Warriors used a spurt in the second quarter to gain separation from the Wizards and continued to carry that momentum into the second half. And though the Wizards brought the game within single digits in the fourth frame, it was not enough to overcome Curry’s flurry and the Dubs’ robust roster as the Warriors held off the visiting Wizards.

A DECADE IN THE BAY

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green took the NBA court together for the first time in 1,005 days since Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. The trio have spent ten seasons as teammates, earning three NBA championships during the last decade (2015, 2017, 2018). “It’s great,” Head Coach Steve Kerr emphasized as the three huddled together to share a moment after the game.

WELCOME BACK DRAYMOND

Green returned to NBA play with a roaring ovation at Chase Center as he entered the game at the 4:50 mark of the first quarter. The Warriors point-forward went to work immediately, serving a sweet dish to Curry and knocking down a 3-pointer with 2:42 remaining in the opening frame. Green finished the night with six points, seven rebounds and six assists in 20 minutes of play. After the game, Green credited Warriors Vice President of Player Health & Performance Rick Celebrini for his rehabilitation and ability to return to game action after missing 31 games.

add a trey for DG



47-PIECE FOR THE BIRTHDAY BOY

Curry led the offensive effort for the Dubs, recording a team-high 47 points, six rebounds and six assists shooting 16-for-25 from the field and 7-for-14 from 3-point range. The birthday boy felt the the energy from start to finish, posting 20 points in the first half and 27 points in the second half, tallying 12 of the Warriors' last 13 points in the third and 13 of the team's final 16 points in the fourth. The outing was Curry’s second-highest scoring output of the 2021-22 season and highest ever scoring output on his birthday.

up to 47 on his birthday



COLLECTIVE CONTRIBUTIONS

Monday’s victory was a result of contributions throughout the roster, with starters Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole posting 20 points a piece and Jonathan Kuminga adding 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists. Otto Porter Jr. and Nemanja Bjelica contributed seven points each off the bench.

UP NEXT

With the victory, the 47-22 Warriors extend their four-game win streak and remain at Chase Center to host the Boston Celtics on Wednesday for the third of four straight home games (7 p.m., NBCSBA, ESPN).

