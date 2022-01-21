Curry Provides Buzzer-Beating Heroics in Win Over the Rockets

For the second night in a row, the Warriors went down to the wire. But this time, Stephen Curry made sure to send the home crowd home happy, knocking down a game-winning shot at the buzzer to lift the Warriors to a 105-103 triumph over the Rockets on Friday.

"With five seconds, you can get some space and take your time," Curry said as he reflected on his first-ever game-winner as time expired. "I got to my spot and it’s about time I made one!”

Curry’s 20-foot step-back jumper capped a wild win for the Warriors, who trailed by as many as 15 points in the second quarter. Curry finished with 22 points and 12 assists, Jordan Poole scored 20 and Andrew Wiggins came through with 17 points as the Warriors grinded out a win a night after disappointing overnight defeat to the Pacers.

“That was the play, get the ball to Steph and get out of the way,” Head Coach Steve Kerr said. “A fitting end to a grind-out game that we really needed.”

WINNING A GRIND

The Warriors fought an uphill battle for the majority of the game. Playing shorthanded on the back end of a back-to-back, the Warriors were a step slow from the tip, and poor shooting and turnovers put them in a 15-point hole in the second quarter. Curry missed his first eight shots before finally connecting on a 3-pointer late in the second period, and the Warriors as a team scored only 43 points on 39.5 percent shooting in the first half against the team with the worst defensive rating in the league.

Although the Warriors came back in the third period, Houston answered in the fourth quarter with a 16-4 run capped by a rare six-point possession (Garrison Mathews four-point play, Rockets kept ball on a flagrant foul and converted another made field goal). That spurt had the Rockets in front by nine with 4:49 left in the period, but Houston would score only two more points for the remainder of the game.

THE GAME-WINNING SEQUENCE

After falling behind by nine in the fourth quarter, the Warriors would score on their next three possessions. Jordan Poole knocked down a clutch 3-pointer during that sequence and Otto Porter brought the Dubs within two as he threw down a dunk on a fastbreak.

Porter would tie the game at 103-103 with a pair of free throws with 1:22 left in the game. Each team would get multiple defensive stops over the next minute before Porter secured a rebound on a potential go-ahead shot from Houston’s Garrison Mathews with 5.1 seconds left.

After a Warriors timeout advanced the ball up the court, Curry would receive the inbound pass near the right sideline. He drove to his left toward the top of the key before stepping back and launching the game-winning shot.

THIRD QUARTER TURNAROUND

That the Warriors had a chance to win the game in the final possession was thanks in large part to their third quarter performance. The Dubs got back into the game with a 13-0 run over three minutes midway through the period, and Poole scored five of his 20 points on one possession made possible by a Houston flagrant foul on him. The Warriors would outscore Houston 33-22 in the period and the game was tied heading into the final period.

UP NEXT: Owners of the best home record (20-4) in the NBA, the Warriors will play their fourth of seven straight home games when they host the Utah Jazz.

HONORING RICK WELTS

Earlier on Friday, the Warriors honored Hall of Famer and former team president and COO Rick Welts by unveiling his medallion on the Warriors Walk of Fame at Thrive City. The Warriors Walk of Fame commemorates individuals who have contributed to the franchise’s success both on and off the court. Welts, who presided over the Warriors’ for 10 years (2011-21), during which the Dubs were named Sports Business Journal’s Team of the Decade.

The newest addition to Thrive City’s Walk of Fame



