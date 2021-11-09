Curry’s 50-Point Double-Double Leads Dubs Past Hawks
Warriors Win 5th Straight to Improve to NBA-Best 9-1
Stephen Curry had 50 points and 10 assists as the Warriors beat the Hawks 127-113 on Monday night at Chase Center. After trailing by as many as 15 points in the second quarter, the Warriors seized control of the game in the third period on the way to their fifth straight victory.
Led by Curry’s 50-spot, five Warriors players scored in double figures and Draymond Green had his normal strong floor game highlighted by nine assists as the Warriors out-scored Atlanta 66-48 in the second half.
Now 5-1 on this season-long eight-game homestand, the Warriors (9-1) will have a day off before returning to action on Wednesday night against the Timberwolves.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 50
|Green - 7
|Curry - 10
|Poole - 16
|Curry - 7
|Green - 9
|Wiggins - 13
|Looney - 6
|Poole - 4
|
ATL
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Young - 28
|Capela - 6
|Young - 9
|Collins - 19
|Collins - 6
|Huerter - 2
|Bogdanovic - 17
|Wright - 5
|3 More Tied - 2
QUOTE OF THE NIGHT"He was amazing. I want to say I’ve never seen anything like it, but I've been watching it for seven years, so I have seen something like it. Still, it’s incredible to watch." – Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr
CURRY’S HOT START
The two-time MVP wasted no time in making his imprint on the game. He made a 3-pointer on the game’s first possession, made another three on the team’s next possession and put back his own miss the possession after that. Curry scored the team’s first 13 points of the game before exiting the game temporarily with a left shoulder ailment. After sitting a little over three minutes of game action, Curry re-entered the game with 3:14 left in the quarter and made one more 3-pointer to finish off a 16-point quarter.
THE COMEBACK
After a close/back-and-forth first quarter, the Hawks surged ahead with nine straight points to open the second period. They stretched their lead to 15 points as they seemingly scored at will against a Warriors team that was playing on the back end of a back-to-back and, besides Curry, wasn’t playing at its sharpest level. But that all changed in the last 3:50 before halftime. During that stretch, the Dubs went on a 17-6 run to close the second quarter, capped by a Curry 3-pointer in the final seconds.
THIRD QUARTER DOMINANCE
A little over 24 hours after the Dubs surged ahead of Houston with a dominant third quarter, the Warriors used the same formula on Monday night. The Warriors, who entered the game second in the NBA with an opponent field goal percentage of 41.7 percent, stepped up their defensive intensity and turned several defensive stops into fastbreak opportunities. Jordan Poole overcame a slow start and scored nine of his 16 points in the third period and Juan Toscano-Anderson’s 3-pointer off of a Curry assist as time was winding now punctuated a 41-20 period in favor of the Dubs. Curry hit several big shots during the period and had 18 points in the period, eight of them coming by way of free throws, and the Warriors ended the quarter on a 19-3 run.
CURRY REACHES 50 POINTS
After scoring 42 points through three quarters, Curry knocked down two contested 3-pointers in the frame before scoring his 49th and 50th points with a running 16-foot floater. With that, Curry recorded his 10th 50-point game of his career, and it was the highest individual single-game scoring output in the NBA this season. In addition, Curry, who shot 14-for-28 from the floor, 9-for-19 on threes and 13-for-13 on free throws, became the oldest player in NBA history – at 33 years old – to post a 50-point, 10-assist game.
More Notables ...
- Golden State improves to 9-1, the NBA’s best record and the team’s best start since 2018-19 when they began the season 10-1.
- The Warriors won a season-high fifth straight game, with all five wins coming at home… Over the span of the streak, Golden State is averaging 118 points per game on 48.4% from the field and 38.5% from three while holding its opponent to 95.8 points per game on 39.7% from the field and 28.7% from three.
- Golden State scored a season-high 127 points (previous: 126 on 11/5 vs. NOP).
- For the third time this season the Warriors overcame a double-figure deficit to win (down 10 to the Lakers on 10/19 and 15 at the Thunder on 10/26… The Warriors trailed the Hawks by as many as 15 points.
- For the fifth consecutive game the Warriors dished out 30-or-more assists (31)… The Warriors are 7-0 this season when handing out at least 30 assists… Golden State leads the NBA in assists per game, averaging 30.3 assists per contest.
- The Warriors recorded 13 steals, the fourth-straight game with double figures in steals… Golden State is 8-0 this season when they record more steals than its opponent.
- In each of the last five games the Warriors have won by double figures – it’s the longest such streak since 2017 when the Warriors had seven-straight wins decided by double figures (10/30-11/13/17)… The Warriors franchise record for such a streak is eight (12/27/14 – 1/14/15).
- The Warriors scored 41 points in the third quarter, marking the second 40-point quarter of the season (a 44-point first quarter on 10/21 vs. LAC).
- Golden State made 21 of its 22 free throw attempts for a season-high 95.5 percentage.
- Attendance: 18,064 (384th Consecutive Sellout).
- Stephen Curry posted season-highs of 50 points and 10 assists becoming the third Warrior in franchise history to record a 50-point, 10-assist game, joining Wilt Chamberlain (51 points/11 assists on 2/13/63 in overtime) and Rick Barry (51 points/11 assists on 2/23/74)… Tonight marked his 10th career 50-point game (Warriors are 8-2 in those contests)… The last player to record at least 50 points and 10 assists in a game was Houston’s Kevin Porter Jr. on 4/29/21 vs. Milwaukee with 50 points and 11 assists… Curry made a season-high nine 3-pointers, his 35th career game of nine-plus threes – no other player in the NBA has more than nine such outings… His 13 free made free throws and attempts both marked season highs.
- Andre Iguodala played in his 1,200th career game, becoming just the third active player to reach the plateau (LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony).
- Juan Toscano-Anderson scored a season-high 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3P) in 15 minutes off the bench… His previous high of eight was set in last night’s game vs. Houston… His three 3-pointers matched a career high for the sixth time.
