Curry’s 50-Point Double-Double Leads Dubs Past Hawks

Stephen Curry had 50 points and 10 assists as the Warriors beat the Hawks 127-113 on Monday night at Chase Center. After trailing by as many as 15 points in the second quarter, the Warriors seized control of the game in the third period on the way to their fifth straight victory.

Led by Curry’s 50-spot, five Warriors players scored in double figures and Draymond Green had his normal strong floor game highlighted by nine assists as the Warriors out-scored Atlanta 66-48 in the second half.

Now 5-1 on this season-long eight-game homestand, the Warriors (9-1) will have a day off before returning to action on Wednesday night against the Timberwolves.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 50 Green - 7 Curry - 10 Poole - 16 Curry - 7 Green - 9 Wiggins - 13 Looney - 6 Poole - 4



ATL Points Rebounds Assists Young - 28 Capela - 6 Young - 9 Collins - 19 Collins - 6 Huerter - 2 Bogdanovic - 17 Wright - 5 3 More Tied - 2 More Stats | Highlights

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT

"He was amazing. I want to say I’ve never seen anything like it, but I've been watching it for seven years, so I have seen something like it. Still, it’s incredible to watch." – Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr

CURRY’S HOT START

The two-time MVP wasted no time in making his imprint on the game. He made a 3-pointer on the game’s first possession, made another three on the team’s next possession and put back his own miss the possession after that. Curry scored the team’s first 13 points of the game before exiting the game temporarily with a left shoulder ailment. After sitting a little over three minutes of game action, Curry re-entered the game with 3:14 left in the quarter and made one more 3-pointer to finish off a 16-point quarter.

THE COMEBACK

After a close/back-and-forth first quarter, the Hawks surged ahead with nine straight points to open the second period. They stretched their lead to 15 points as they seemingly scored at will against a Warriors team that was playing on the back end of a back-to-back and, besides Curry, wasn’t playing at its sharpest level. But that all changed in the last 3:50 before halftime. During that stretch, the Dubs went on a 17-6 run to close the second quarter, capped by a Curry 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Step(h) Back Splash pic.twitter.com/inY7xapxb2 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 9, 2021

THIRD QUARTER DOMINANCE

A little over 24 hours after the Dubs surged ahead of Houston with a dominant third quarter, the Warriors used the same formula on Monday night. The Warriors, who entered the game second in the NBA with an opponent field goal percentage of 41.7 percent, stepped up their defensive intensity and turned several defensive stops into fastbreak opportunities. Jordan Poole overcame a slow start and scored nine of his 16 points in the third period and Juan Toscano-Anderson’s 3-pointer off of a Curry assist as time was winding now punctuated a 41-20 period in favor of the Dubs. Curry hit several big shots during the period and had 18 points in the period, eight of them coming by way of free throws, and the Warriors ended the quarter on a 19-3 run.

whole squad ballin' pic.twitter.com/ppp9n7zI2O — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) November 9, 2021

CURRY REACHES 50 POINTS

After scoring 42 points through three quarters, Curry knocked down two contested 3-pointers in the frame before scoring his 49th and 50th points with a running 16-foot floater. With that, Curry recorded his 10th 50-point game of his career, and it was the highest individual single-game scoring output in the NBA this season. In addition, Curry, who shot 14-for-28 from the floor, 9-for-19 on threes and 13-for-13 on free throws, became the oldest player in NBA history – at 33 years old – to post a 50-point, 10-assist game.

More Notables ...