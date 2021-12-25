Dubs Earn Christmas Day Victory In The Valley

The Warriors squared off with the Phoenix Suns in Saturday’s Christmas Day matchup to earn a 116-107 win in the holiday contest.

While the Warriors came out strong from the start, the Phoenix Suns made a push in the second quarter to take the halftime lead 62-58. Though unable to gain much separation in the third quarter, the Dubs used a 13-4 run in the fourth frame to sprint from the Suns and ultimately earn a Christmas Day win on the road.

With the victory, the Warriors snap the Suns’ 18-game home winning streak and take a NBA-best 27-6 record on the season.

FIRST QUARTER FIRE

It was a tightly contested matchup from the opening tip, with the Dubs recording 10 assists, five steals and 61.9 percent from the field in the first quarter. The squad brought the energy, scoring six quick points in the opening minute of the contest and maintaining the lead throughout the first frame.

30 FOR 30 AGAIN

Stephen Curry recorded 11 points in the first quarter, finishing with a game-high 33 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals going 10-for-27 from the field and 5-for-16 from 3-point range. The sharpshooter has recorded 30-plus points in 13 games so far this season and is one 3-pointer shy of becoming the first player in NBA history to make 3,000 career 3-pointers.

COLLECTIVE CONTRIBUTIONS

There were contributions across the roster in Saturday’s win with Draymond Green setting the squad up for success by dishing out 10 assists, eight points, eight rebounds and three steals. Gary Payton II pushed the pace on both sides of the ball, tallying 14 points and shooting 6-for-8 from the field. Off the bench, Nemanja Bjelica posted 10 points while Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga added 12 points going 3-for-4 from the field.

PORTER’S CHRISTMAS DAY CLOSE OUT

Otto Porter Jr. made his second appearance as a starter for the Warriors, finishing with 19 points and six rebounds in the feat. Porter recorded 10 points in the the final five minutes of the fourth quarter, with the forward’s perfomance highlighted by a series of clutch shots to stretch the Dubs’ lead to nine in the final frame. Porter has recorded at least one steal over the last three straight games.

Up next: After earning a Christmas Day victory in the Valley, the Warriors return home to host the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday (NBCSBA, 7 p.m.).

