Shorthanded Warriors Hang With Nuggets In Road Loss
Poole and Moody Combine For 62 Points In Dubs’ Defeat In Denver
With just nine active players on Monday night, the Warriors hung with the Denver Nuggets in a 131-124 defeat.
Though shorthanded, the Dubs brought the effort and energy with Jordan Poole posting a team-high 32 points and seven assists and rookie Moses Moody recording a career-high 30 points shooting 10-for-23 from the field and 5-for-12 from 3-point range. At 19 years old, Moody becomes the youngest Warrior in franchise history to score 30-or-more points in a game.
The Warriors have endured a tough 0-4 road stretch as the squad return home to host the Clippers on Tuesday for the second game of a back-to-back set.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Poole - 32
|Looney - 11
|Chiozza - 8
|Moody - 30
|Lee - 6
|Poole - 7
|Kuminga - 16
|Bjelica - 5
|Bjelica - 5
|
DEN
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Jokic - 32
|Jokic - 15
|Jokic - 13
|Green - 18
|Green - 5
|Morris - 7
|Morris - 18
|Morris - 5
|Gordon - 5
NEXT UP: