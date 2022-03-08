Shorthanded Warriors Hang With Nuggets In Road Loss

With just nine active players on Monday night, the Warriors hung with the Denver Nuggets in a 131-124 defeat.

Though shorthanded, the Dubs brought the effort and energy with Jordan Poole posting a team-high 32 points and seven assists and rookie Moses Moody recording a career-high 30 points shooting 10-for-23 from the field and 5-for-12 from 3-point range. At 19 years old, Moody becomes the youngest Warrior in franchise history to score 30-or-more points in a game.

The Warriors have endured a tough 0-4 road stretch as the squad return home to host the Clippers on Tuesday for the second game of a back-to-back set.