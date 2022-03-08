Shorthanded Warriors Hang With Nuggets In Road Loss

Poole and Moody Combine For 62 Points In Dubs’ Defeat In Denver
Posted: Mar 07, 2022

With just nine active players on Monday night, the Warriors hung with the Denver Nuggets in a 131-124 defeat.

Though shorthanded, the Dubs brought the effort and energy with Jordan Poole posting a team-high 32 points and seven assists and rookie Moses Moody recording a career-high 30 points shooting 10-for-23 from the field and 5-for-12 from 3-point range. At 19 years old, Moody becomes the youngest Warrior in franchise history to score 30-or-more points in a game.

The Warriors have endured a tough 0-4 road stretch as the squad return home to host the Clippers on Tuesday for the second game of a back-to-back set.

TEAM LEADERS


GSW
Points Rebounds Assists
Poole - 32 Looney - 11 Chiozza - 8
Moody - 30 Lee - 6 Poole - 7
Kuminga - 16 Bjelica - 5 Bjelica - 5


DEN
Points Rebounds Assists
Jokic - 32 Jokic - 15 Jokic - 13
Green - 18 Green - 5 Morris - 7
Morris - 18 Morris - 5 Gordon - 5

