Looney's Clutch Game-Winner Seals Comeback Win Over Pacers
Looney Scored A Season-High 14 Points in the Win
The Warriors defeated the Indiana Pacers 102-100 on Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in dramatic fashion.
The Warriors scored the last seven points of the contest, with Kevon Looney being the hero on Monday night. After a Stephen Curry missed 3-pointer, the ball bounced off of a couple of hands and fell to Kevon Looney, as he hit the game-winning lay-up with 13.4 seconds.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 26
|Green - 9
|Curry - 6
|Green / Wiggins - 15
|Looney - 8
|Green - 5
|Looney - 14
|Curry / Porter Jr. - 6
|Poole - 4
|
IND
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Sabonis - 30
|Sabonis - 11
|Brogdon - 8
|Brogdon - 23
|Turner - 10
|LeVert - 5
|LeVert - 19
|Brogdon - 6
|3-Tied - 1
LOONEY’S NIGHT
All game, it seemed like Kevon Looney was just in the right spot near the rim. Looney scored a season-high 14 points, shooting 7-of-10 from the field, with no basket more important than his game-winning shot with 13.4 seconds left. Looney also finished with eight rebounds, the first time in his seven-year career he recorded at least 14 points and eight rebounds.
CURRY CLOSES IN ON RECORD
Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers on Monday night, now just one away from tying Ray Allen for the most in NBA history. Curry scored 26 points in the win, including five straight points down the stretch to tie the game at 100-100. Curry will get a chance to break Allen’s record on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.
DRAYMOND’S SEASON-HIGH
Kevon Looney was not the only Warriors player to set a season-high in points on Monday. Draymond Green scored 15 points in the win, shooting 7-of-10 from the field. Green also added nine rebounds and five assists. Green has recorded at least five points, five rebounds and five assists in 19 games this season, tied for the fourth highest total in the league.
KUMINGA STARTS RUN
Jonathan Kuminga entered into the game in the second quarter with the Warriors trailing 36-27. On his first play, Kuminga drove to the basket and finished a tough lay-up. He followed up with stops against Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis, with the Warriors going on a 7-0 run. Kuminga finished the game with three points and one rebound, finishing with a plus-11 plus-minus in six minutes of action.
OUT THE GATES
Down by eight points at halftime, the Dubs made nine of their first 11 attempts from the field in the third quarter to even the game at 67-67. The Warriors shot 61.9 percent from the field in the frame, making four-of-eight 3-point attempts.
SLOW START
The Warriors finished the first quarter with 25 points, but struggled to get into a rhythm. The Dubs shot 11-of-26 from the field, missing all six of their 3-point attempts. The team also was assessed three technical fouls, with two of those coming in the game’s opening three minutes. The Indiana Pacers came into Monday night’s game ranked 27th in the NBA in free throw attempts, averaging 18.6 per game. On Monday, they attempted 12 free throws in the first quarter.
UP NEXT
The Dubs don’t have a lot of time to get ready for their next game, playing the New York Knicks on Tuesday night (4:30 p.m., TNT). The 12-15 Knicks have lost three straight games, most recently falling 112-97 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Rookie Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 27 points in the loss. All eyes will be on Stephen Curry on Tuesday as he is just two 3-pointers away from becoming the NBA’s All-Time 3-Point Leader.
More Notables ...
- The Warriors defeated the Pacers 102-100 and are now 1-1 and their five-game road trip.
- Golden State improves to 8-3 on the road this season, including 4-2 against the Eastern Conference.
- The Warriors are now 22-5 (.815), the best record after 27 games since 2016-17 (23-4).
- The Warriors held the Pacers to 40.2% shooting from the field … Dating back to last season the Warriors have not allowed an opponent to shoot over 50.0% from the field in 29 straight games and are the only team in the NBA to not allow an opponent to shot over 50.0% this season.
- Golden State is 4-0 in the first game of back-to-backs this season.
- The Warriors are now 3-1 in games decided by three points or fewer this season.
- Golden State outrebounded Indiana, 47-42, improving to 16-2 this season when outrebounding its opponent.
- The Warriors shot 50 percent from the field and are now 7-0 this season when doing so.
- Up Next: The Warriors head to New York to take on the Knicks in the third game of their current five-game trip … Tip-off at Madison Square Garden is at 4:30 p.m. (PT).
- Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers en route to a team-high 26 points … He needs one 3-pointer to tie Ray Allen (2,973) for the most 3-pointers made in NBA history..
- Draymond Green scored in double figures for the eighth time this season (Warriors 7-1 in those games), finishing with a season-high 15 points, team-high nine rebounds, five assists.
- Otto Porter Jr. scored the 5,000th point of his career as he led all reserves with 10 points, his ninth game of the season scoring in double figures.
- Kevon Looney scored a season-high 14 points, one shy of his career high … He scored in double figures for the fourth time this season and the second in the last three games (averaging 11.3 ppg in that span).
- Andrew Wiggins recorded a season-high three blocks to go along with 15 points.
Postgame Warriors Talk: Stephen Curry - 12/13/21
Hear from Stephen Curry following his 26-point performance after the Warriors' 102-100 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
Postgame Warriors Talk: Kevon Looney - 12/13/21
Hear from Kevon Looney following his game-winning basket after the Warriors' 102-100 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
| 04:19
Postgame Warriors Talk: Draymond Green - 12/13/21
Hear from Draymond Green following his 15-point performance after the Warriors' 102-100 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
| 09:44
Postgame Warriors Talk: Steve Kerr - 12/13/21
Hear from Head Coach Steve Kerr following the Warriors' 102-100 win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.
| 06:54
