Looney's Clutch Game-Winner Seals Comeback Win Over Pacers

The Warriors defeated the Indiana Pacers 102-100 on Monday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in dramatic fashion.

The Warriors scored the last seven points of the contest, with Kevon Looney being the hero on Monday night. After a Stephen Curry missed 3-pointer, the ball bounced off of a couple of hands and fell to Kevon Looney, as he hit the game-winning lay-up with 13.4 seconds.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 26 Green - 9 Curry - 6 Green / Wiggins - 15 Looney - 8 Green - 5 Looney - 14 Curry / Porter Jr. - 6 Poole - 4



IND Points Rebounds Assists Sabonis - 30 Sabonis - 11 Brogdon - 8 Brogdon - 23 Turner - 10 LeVert - 5 LeVert - 19 Brogdon - 6 3-Tied - 1 More Stats | Highlights

LOONEY’S NIGHT

All game, it seemed like Kevon Looney was just in the right spot near the rim. Looney scored a season-high 14 points, shooting 7-of-10 from the field, with no basket more important than his game-winning shot with 13.4 seconds left. Looney also finished with eight rebounds, the first time in his seven-year career he recorded at least 14 points and eight rebounds.

CURRY CLOSES IN ON RECORD

Stephen Curry made five 3-pointers on Monday night, now just one away from tying Ray Allen for the most in NBA history. Curry scored 26 points in the win, including five straight points down the stretch to tie the game at 100-100. Curry will get a chance to break Allen’s record on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden against the New York Knicks.

DRAYMOND’S SEASON-HIGH

Kevon Looney was not the only Warriors player to set a season-high in points on Monday. Draymond Green scored 15 points in the win, shooting 7-of-10 from the field. Green also added nine rebounds and five assists. Green has recorded at least five points, five rebounds and five assists in 19 games this season, tied for the fourth highest total in the league.

KUMINGA STARTS RUN

Jonathan Kuminga entered into the game in the second quarter with the Warriors trailing 36-27. On his first play, Kuminga drove to the basket and finished a tough lay-up. He followed up with stops against Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis, with the Warriors going on a 7-0 run. Kuminga finished the game with three points and one rebound, finishing with a plus-11 plus-minus in six minutes of action.

OUT THE GATES

Down by eight points at halftime, the Dubs made nine of their first 11 attempts from the field in the third quarter to even the game at 67-67. The Warriors shot 61.9 percent from the field in the frame, making four-of-eight 3-point attempts.

SLOW START

The Warriors finished the first quarter with 25 points, but struggled to get into a rhythm. The Dubs shot 11-of-26 from the field, missing all six of their 3-point attempts. The team also was assessed three technical fouls, with two of those coming in the game’s opening three minutes. The Indiana Pacers came into Monday night’s game ranked 27th in the NBA in free throw attempts, averaging 18.6 per game. On Monday, they attempted 12 free throws in the first quarter.

UP NEXT

The Dubs don’t have a lot of time to get ready for their next game, playing the New York Knicks on Tuesday night (4:30 p.m., TNT). The 12-15 Knicks have lost three straight games, most recently falling 112-97 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. Rookie Quentin Grimes scored a career-high 27 points in the loss. All eyes will be on Stephen Curry on Tuesday as he is just two 3-pointers away from becoming the NBA’s All-Time 3-Point Leader.

