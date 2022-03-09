Warriors Welcome Will Ferrell, a.k.a. Jackie Moon, to Chase Center

In October of 2018, Klay Thompson broke the NBA’s single-game 3-pointers record with 14 splashes in Chicago. Due to a gash on his forehead that would eventually require stitches, Thompson would wear a gold headband as he tied and broke the record previously held by Stephen Curry.

“I look like Jackie Moon out there,” Thompson said after that game in 2018, referring to the role played by actor Will Ferrell in the 2008 movie Semi-Pro. “He's probably one of my favorite characters in all sports movies.”

Two days later when the Warriors returned home to what was then known as Oracle Arena, Thompson attended a Halloween matchup against New Orleans dressed up as Jackie Moon, and he has picked up the headband look again since returning from his two-and-a-half year injury-induced absence.

The moment came full circle on Tuesday when none other than Will Ferrell, dressed up as Jackie Moon, warmed up with the Warriors prior to the game. The moment was a surprise to nearly everyone, including Thompson.

"That was so much fun. That was some of the most fun I’ve had on the court this year and I’m very appreciative that Will could come out and lighten the mood, especially after the losing streak we had," Thompson said. "I’m not going to say he’s responsible for the win tonight, but I think he was a huge catalyst for why we came out guns-a-blazing. He’s a legend.”

Ferrell's visit came to be from an email exchange he had with Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr, who didn't believe it was the real Will Ferrell he was emailing with initially.

"He's a huge Klay Thompson fan and he knows how much Klay loves dressing up as Jackie Moon and so it was just kind of a natural fit and it felt like a good time to do it. Just to make everybody laugh and in a tough stretch of the season and he was great," Kerr said. "He came into our locker room made the guys laugh and everybody loved him. Seeing him and hearing from him, and he was hilarious. It was just something different to do."

Jackie Moon, meet Jackie Moon pic.twitter.com/WtRSFzmc0B — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 9, 2022

Just going to throw a Jackie Moon half-court shot onto your feeds for some extra halftime entertainment pic.twitter.com/BoeQHBtfjk — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) March 9, 2022

"I was actually surprised by his form," Stephen Curry said after the game. "He actually had some good rotation on the ball and endless energy. I saw him come out, thought it would be a couple of minutes of just messing around, but he really gave it the full warmup session and was out there doing everything. He gave us a riveting speech before the game in our team meeting. It was good vibes. He’s obviously hilarious, so he brought it today."

Flint Tropics can’t guard the Dubs @Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/pLFXm3RcQ7 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 9, 2022

For Thompson, who returned to action in January after two separate injuries resulted in him missing the prior two-and-a-half seasons, this visit from Ferrell carried more significance.

"He’s made me laugh since I was a kid," Thompson said. "That movie, Semi-Pro, during my rehabilitation when I’d have some dark days, I would just put that movie on, and it would make me smile. I’m very thankful for that film."