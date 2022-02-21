Stephen Curry Makes 16 3-Pointers, Scores 50 to Earn All-Star MVP Honors

Ever the showman, Stephen Curry put forth one of the all-time greatest performances in NBA All-Star Game history. Playing in Cleveland, the city he was a visitor for four straight NBA Finals from 2015 to 2018, Curry made 3-pointer after 3-pointer, earning MVP honors while leading the way in Team LeBron’s thrilling 163-160 win over Team Durant in the 71st NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.

When all was said and done, Curry had 50 points, falling two points shy of the NBA All-Star Game record (Anthony Davis had 52 in 2017). His 16 3-pointers were the most in the history of the game, and he also had five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 36 minutes.

While Curry was making his eighth career All-Star appearance, his Warriors teammate Andrew Wiggins was making his first appearance in the game. Wiggins would tally 10 points in his All-Star debut, shooting 4-for-7 from the floor while throwing down two dunks to go along with a pair of 3-pointers for Team Durant.

Warriors in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game Stephen Curry Andrew Wiggins Team LeBron Team Durant 50 Points 10 points 16-for-27 3FGs 4-for-7 FGs 2 Blocks 2-for-4 3FGs

More Stats

But the night belonged to Curry. After hitting on a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, the three-time NBA Champion really got it going in the second quarter. He hit a trio of treys in a span of 50 seconds, the first two being from well beyond the arc on each wing before the third, with 3:42 left in the first half, prompted an air guitar response from Curry with the game being played in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Curry would add two more threes in the final minute of the second quarter, and he went into the half shooting 8-for-11 on 3-pointers through the first 24 minutes of the game.

As hot as he was in the second quarter, Curry was even better in the third period. He showed off his handle and hit a three in the face of Wiggins for his ninth 3-pointer, tying Paul George’s All-Star record for most threes in an All-Star Game. He’d make that record all his own on the game’s next possession, ducking behind a Nikola Jokic screen to hit a one-footed shot from straight away.

With that shot, Curry’s Team LeBron teammates really started to seek out the leading 3-point shooter in NBA history. Curry would take heat check after heat check, and he kept knocking shots down from deeper and deeper, finishing with seven made treys in the period.

The GREATEST shooter this game has ever seen pic.twitter.com/OGOLzmZFZH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 21, 2022

Despite the historic shooting display, the game was close. The teams split the first two quarters and were tied in the third period. Team Durant took an overall one-point advantage to the fourth period, and under new All-Star Game format rules to honor the late NBA icon Kobe Bryant, the first team to 24 points above the leading team’s score after the third quarter would be crowned the winner. With Team Durant carrying a 139-138 lead heading into the fourth quarter, the first team to 163 would win.

Curry connected on his 16th and final 3-pointer in the fourth period, and his only two-point shot of the night, a high baseline floater, gave him 50 points on the night.

Team LeBron was up 161-155 before Zach LaVine came through with five straight points for Team Durant to make it a one-point game. Needing one basket to put the game away, LeBron James knocked down a turn-around shot off one foot for the game-winning shot in his home state.

Curry, who was born in the same hospital as James in nearby Akron, Ohio, would take home MVP honors, becoming the fifth player in Warriors history to earn the award and the first since Kevin Durant in 2019.

On a night that celebrated greatness in the game today as well as the 75 greatest players in NBA history, a 6-foot-2 guard from the Warriors shined brightest.