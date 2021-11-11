Warriors Hold Off Timberwolves To Extend Win Streak

The Warriors held off a resilient Timberwolves team, picking up their sixth consecutive win with a 123-110 victory at Chase Center on Wednesday.

The Dubs were rolling on both sides of the ball, with Andrew Wiggins fueling early offense and finishing with a team-high 35 points. Though the Dubs gained their biggest lead of the night in the second quarter (20), the Timberwolves used a 9-0 spurt in the third frame and 48-point production from Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards in attempt to close the double-digit deficit.

Draymond Green left Wednesday’s contest during the third quarter and did not return to the floor for the remainder of the evening.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Wiggins - 35 Looney - 17 Iguodala - 8 Curry - 25 4 Tied - 8 2 Tied - 6 Poole - 14 2 Tied - 6 Poole - 2



MIN Points Rebounds Assists Edwards - 48 Towns - 12 2 Tied - 7 Russell - 18 Reid - 7 Edwards - 5 Towns - 17 2 Tied - 6 Towns - 4 More Stats | Highlights

WIGGINS DOES IT ALL

Andrew Wiggins scratched a flawless first half on Wednesday, finishing the night with a team-high 35 points, shooting 14-for-19 from the field and 3-for-6 from 3-point range. The forward added four rebounds and two steals, sustaining his intensity all through the night. In the last minute and a half of the second quarter, Wiggins orchestrated a couple of clutch plays including a driving dunk off a sweet Curry dish and a last second layup to beat the buzzer.

PUSHING THE PACE

The Dubs’ two-way play was on display, outscoring their opponent by ten fast break points and tallying a team total of 14 steals and six blocks on the night. The squad earned their biggest lead of the night in the second frame (20), with Gary Payton II providing a spark off the bench with his high-flying hops and electric energy. Payton helped push the pace for the Dubs, posting seven points in the first half.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE FOR LOONEY

Kevon Looney posted a double-double in Wednesday’s win, recording 11 points and 17 rebounds in 29 minutes of play. The Warriors center recorded nine points and nine rebounds at halftime, demonstrating productively throughout the evening. Looney finished the night shooting 45.5 percent from the field and adding two steals and one block to round out his stat sheet.

COLLECTIVE CONTRIBUTIONS

It was a night of collective contributions with five Warriors scratching double-figures in the Dubs’ sixth straight victory. Along with impactful contributions from Wiggins and Looney, Stephen Curry who recorded 25 points, five rebounds and six assists while Jordan Poole added 14 points and five rebounds. Otto Porter Jr.’s efficiency was on display, with the forward tallying 10 points and four rebounds, going 3-for-4 from the field and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc in 15 minutes of play.

The Warriors improve 10-1 on the season as they look to wrap up their franchise high-tying eight game homestand on Friday against the Chicago Bulls. (NBCSBA, ESPN, 7 p.m.).