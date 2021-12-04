Warriors Extend Home Winning Streak to 11 Games After Win Over Suns

The Warriors won their 11th straight game at Chase Center on Friday night, defeating the Phoenix Suns 118-96. The win also snapped the Suns’ 18-game winning streak.

Stephen Curry led the Dubs with 23 points in the win. Gary Payton II and Juan Toscano-Anderson each set new season-highs in scoring with 19 and 17 points, respectively, and Draymond Green had a stellar all-around game with nine points, nine rebounds, nine assists and six steals.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 23 Green - 9 Green - 9 Payton II / Wiggins - 19 Bjelica - 6 Toscano-Anderson - 5 Toscano-Anderson - 17 Looney / Porter - 6 Curry / Poole - 5



PHX Points Rebounds Assists Ayton - 23 McGee - 7 Paul - 8 Johnson / Paul - 12 Ayton / Payne - 6 Crowder / Payton - 3 Crowder - 11 Crowder - 5 4-Tied - 2 More Stats | Highlights

THE BEST AGAIN

The Warriors once again have the league’s best record, moving to 19-3 with the win, a half game above the 19-4 Suns. The win snapped an 18-game winning streak for the Suns. These two teams will meet two more times this season, with the next matchup coming on Christmas Day in Phoenix. The Warriors have also now won 17 of the last 19 matchups against the Suns at Chase Center.

11 IN A ROW

With the win, the Warriors have won 11 straight games at Chase Center, with the team’s last loss on homecourt coming on Oct. 28. During the 11-game win streak, the Warriors have won each game by double digits, outscoring their opponents by an average of 20.2 points per game.

3-POINT FEST

After shooting 14-of-40 from 3-point range against the Suns on Tuesday night, the Warriors saw a lot more shots fall on Friday. The Dubs shot 19 of 39 from deep, with eight different players making at least one 3-ball.

CURRY’S SIX TRIPLES

Curry struggled shooting on Tuesday night against the Suns, but that was not the case on Friday. Curry recorded 23 points, drilling six treys in the win. Curry is now only 28 3-pointers away from passing Ray Allen to become the league’s all-time 3-point leader.

WIGGINS GETS IT STARTED

After a Stephen Curry 3-pointer to get the Warriors on the board on Friday, it was Andrew Wiggins who got the Warriors offense rolling in the first quarter. Wiggins scored seven of the team’s first 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting, including an offensive rebound that resulted in a bucket. Wiggins finished with 19 points in the win.

TOSCANO-ANDERSON’S SLAM

The Chase Center was rocking on Friday night, but it may have gotten the loudest after Juan Toscano-Anderson’s emphatic dunk over JaVale McGee in the first quarter. With Draymond Green having the ball in the post, Toscano-Anderson came flying in for a quick pass and rose up for the dunk. The dunk was the beginning of a 7-0 run for the Warriors to extend a two-point lead to nine points.

JUAN T

PAYTON’S EFFICIENCY

Gary Payton II recorded a season-high 19 points in the win on 7-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. On the season, Payton is shooting a team-high 68.2 percent, which is also the highest field goal percentage for any guard in the NBA this season.

UP NEXT

The Warriors will be back at it in less than 24 hours as the team hosts the San Antonio Spurs at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The 7-13 Spurs have won three straight games, most recently defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 114-83 on Thursday night. Guard Dejounte Murray is one of only three players in the NBA to be averaging over 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists per game (Russell Westbrook, Luka Doncic). He leads the Spurs with 18.9 points and 8.3 assists, while Jakob Poetl leads the team with 9.3 rebounds per game.

