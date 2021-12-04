Warriors Extend Home Winning Streak to 11 Games After Win Over Suns
The Dubs Regain the League's Best Record, Improving to 19-3
The Warriors won their 11th straight game at Chase Center on Friday night, defeating the Phoenix Suns 118-96. The win also snapped the Suns’ 18-game winning streak.
Stephen Curry led the Dubs with 23 points in the win. Gary Payton II and Juan Toscano-Anderson each set new season-highs in scoring with 19 and 17 points, respectively, and Draymond Green had a stellar all-around game with nine points, nine rebounds, nine assists and six steals.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 23
|Green - 9
|Green - 9
|Payton II / Wiggins - 19
|Bjelica - 6
|Toscano-Anderson - 5
|Toscano-Anderson - 17
|Looney / Porter - 6
|Curry / Poole - 5
|
PHX
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Ayton - 23
|McGee - 7
|Paul - 8
|Johnson / Paul - 12
|Ayton / Payne - 6
|Crowder / Payton - 3
|Crowder - 11
|Crowder - 5
|4-Tied - 2
THE BEST AGAIN
The Warriors once again have the league’s best record, moving to 19-3 with the win, a half game above the 19-4 Suns. The win snapped an 18-game winning streak for the Suns. These two teams will meet two more times this season, with the next matchup coming on Christmas Day in Phoenix. The Warriors have also now won 17 of the last 19 matchups against the Suns at Chase Center.
11 IN A ROW
With the win, the Warriors have won 11 straight games at Chase Center, with the team’s last loss on homecourt coming on Oct. 28. During the 11-game win streak, the Warriors have won each game by double digits, outscoring their opponents by an average of 20.2 points per game.
3-POINT FEST
After shooting 14-of-40 from 3-point range against the Suns on Tuesday night, the Warriors saw a lot more shots fall on Friday. The Dubs shot 19 of 39 from deep, with eight different players making at least one 3-ball.
CURRY’S SIX TRIPLES
Curry struggled shooting on Tuesday night against the Suns, but that was not the case on Friday. Curry recorded 23 points, drilling six treys in the win. Curry is now only 28 3-pointers away from passing Ray Allen to become the league’s all-time 3-point leader.
WIGGINS GETS IT STARTED
After a Stephen Curry 3-pointer to get the Warriors on the board on Friday, it was Andrew Wiggins who got the Warriors offense rolling in the first quarter. Wiggins scored seven of the team’s first 10 points on 3-of-4 shooting, including an offensive rebound that resulted in a bucket. Wiggins finished with 19 points in the win.
TOSCANO-ANDERSON’S SLAM
The Chase Center was rocking on Friday night, but it may have gotten the loudest after Juan Toscano-Anderson’s emphatic dunk over JaVale McGee in the first quarter. With Draymond Green having the ball in the post, Toscano-Anderson came flying in for a quick pass and rose up for the dunk. The dunk was the beginning of a 7-0 run for the Warriors to extend a two-point lead to nine points.
PAYTON’S EFFICIENCY
Gary Payton II recorded a season-high 19 points in the win on 7-of-9 shooting from the field and 3-of-5 from 3-point range. On the season, Payton is shooting a team-high 68.2 percent, which is also the highest field goal percentage for any guard in the NBA this season.
UP NEXT
The Warriors will be back at it in less than 24 hours as the team hosts the San Antonio Spurs at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. The 7-13 Spurs have won three straight games, most recently defeating the Portland Trail Blazers 114-83 on Thursday night. Guard Dejounte Murray is one of only three players in the NBA to be averaging over 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists per game (Russell Westbrook, Luka Doncic). He leads the Spurs with 18.9 points and 8.3 assists, while Jakob Poetl leads the team with 9.3 rebounds per game.
More Notables ...
- The Warriors reclaimed the best record in the NBA at 19-3 (.864), ending the Suns’ franchise-record 18-game win streak… It’s the first time in Warriors franchise history they ended an opponent’s winning streak of at least 18 games (0-3 in such games coming into tonight).
- Golden State extended its season-long home winning streak to 11 games, the longest such streak since the franchise-record 54-game home winning streak spanning from 1/3/15 to 3/29/16.
- The Warriors have won all 11 games of the home-winning streak by 10-plus points, tying the longest such streak in franchise history during the 2014-15 season (12/22/13 to 1/23/15)… Over the 11-game streak, the Warriors are averaging 118.5 points while surrendering 98.3 points per game to their opponent.
- Tonight marked the Warriors’ third straight win over the Suns in the Bay Area… Golden State has won 17 of its last 19 home games vs. Phoenix.
- The Warriors improve to 12-1 at home, the league’s best home record… The Warriors record of 19-3 is their best start since the team began the 2015-16 season 24-0.
- The Warriors improved to 14-0 in games they score 110-plus points.
- Golden State made a season-high 48.7% of their 3-point attempts (prev. 48.4% on 10/21 vs. LAC).
- Tonight marks Golden State’s sixth win of the season by 20-or-more points and 15th by 10-plus points.
- Golden State held its opponent to 99-or-fewer points for the 10th time this season and are undefeated in those games… The 96 points were a season-low for the Suns (prev. 98, 10/20 vs. DEN).
- Limiting the Suns to a 38.3 field goal percentage, the Warriors improved to a7-0 this season when holding their opponent to shooting 40 percent or below from the field.
- The Warriors blocked a season-high-tying eight shots for the fourth time this season.
- Golden State dished out 30-plus assists for the 13th time this season and are 12-1 in those games (30 tonight)… The Warrior lead the NBA with 29.1 assists per game.
- The Warriors grabbed 50-plus rebounds for the eighth time this season (51 tonight) and are 7-1 in those games… Golden State outrebounded its opponent for the 15th time on the season and are 13-2 in those games.
- For the third time this season the Warriors scored 38 points in the fourth quarter, the most points they have scored in the fourth quarter this season (Golden State outscored Phoenix, 38-28, in the fourth quarter).
- The Warriors have sold out all 13 of their home games this season, bringing their sellout streak to 390 games (includes regular season and playoffs).
- Up Next: The Warriors host the Spurs tomorrow night at Chase Center (5:30 p.m. tip-off) concluding their third back-to-back set of the season.
- Stephen Curry scored a game-high-tying 23 points and extended his 3-point streak to 146 consecutive games, second-longest in NBA history (trailing only his NBA-record streak of 157)… His six 3-pointers gave him 2,946 career 3-pointers, 27 behind Ray Allen, the NBA’s all-time leader.
- Draymond Green recorded nine points, nine rebounds, nine assists, a season-high six steals and three blocks becoming the first Warrior to ever record those numbers in a regular season contest.
- Gary Payton II contributed a season-high 19 points, mfive rebounds, one steal and one block off the bench… It was the sixth time this season Payton II scored at least 10 points… His three 3-point baskets tied a career-high (third time)… He made a season-high-tying seven field goals (prev. 11/5 vs. NOP).
- Juan Toscano-Anderson tallied a season-high 17 points (7-8 FG, 1-2 3P, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block off the bench… It was Toscano-Anderson’s third game this season scoring in double figures… His seven made field goals mark a new season high (prev. six on 11/24 vs. PHI).
- Jordan Poole scored 14 points before fouling out with 1:33 in the fourth quarter, his first career disqualification.
