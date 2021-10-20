Stephen Curry Records Triple-Double In Opening Night Win Over Lakers

The Golden State Warriors advance to 1-0, after defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 121-114 at Staples Center on Tuesday night.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 21 Bjelica - 11 Curry - 10 Poole - 20 Curry - 10 Green - 6 2-Tied - 15 Green - 8 Bjelica - 4





LAL Points Rebounds Assists James - 34 James - 11 James - 5 Davis - 33 Davis - 11 Rondo - 5 Anthony - 9 Howard - 6 Westbrook - 4 More Stats | Highlights

After an undefeated preseason, the Dubs began the regular season in a similar fashion, with a win. The Warriors trailed for most of the game, falling behind by as many as 10 points in the third quarter, but used a 24-6 run bridging the third and fourth quarters to take an eight-point lead. The Warriors held on from there to pick up their seventh win in their last nine road games against the Lakers.

CURRY’S TRIPLE-DOUBLE

Stephen Curry recorded his first regular season triple-double since Jan. 22, 2016, recording 21 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds while making all nine of his free throw attempts. Tuesday night also officially marked the start of Curry’s 13th season with the Warriors, matching Chris Mullin for the most seasons played with the franchise. Curry is currently the second longest tenured member of any franchise amongst active players, trailing only Miami's Udonis Haslem.

EIGHTH CAREER TRIPLE-DOUBLE FOR STEPH pic.twitter.com/pv1Eo78OU0 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 20, 2021

SPREADING THE WEALTH

Stephen Curry led the Warriors in scoring with 21 points, but Golden State got its scoring on Tuesday night in a balanced effort. Six players scored in double figures, and 11 players scored at least one basket. Jordan Poole scored 20 points and knocked down four 3-pointers, while Nemanja Bjelica and Damion Lee added 15 points each.

Final



Stephen - 21p/10r/10a/3s

Jordan - 20p/2r/3a/1s

Nemanja - 15p/11r/4a/1s

Damion - 15p/1r/2a

Andrew - 12p/7r/1a/1s

Andre - 12p/1r/2a/1b

Kevon - 7p/4r/1a/1b

Draymond - 6p/8r/6a/1s

Juan - 6p/3r/1a

Otto - 5p/1r/2s

Moses - 2p/2r pic.twitter.com/UmvSxiYPhs — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 20, 2021

ANDRE’S RETURN

After two years with the Miami Heat, Andre Iguodala once again suited up for the Warriors on Tuesday night. It was his first game with the team since the 2019 NBA Finals. The 18-year NBA veteran played 22 minutes in the game, recording 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting.

MOODY’S FIRST BASKET

Moses Moody, the 14th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, scored his first career NBA basket after driving the baseline for a lay-up. It was the only basket of the night for the 19-year-old, who played five minutes on Tuesday. Jonathan Kuminga, the Warriors other first round draft pick this year, was out due to a knee injury.

The drive & the score! First bucket in the league for @mosesmoody pic.twitter.com/r33LCjgemk — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 20, 2021

75TH ANNIVERSARY

The NBA and Warriors are celebrating 75 seasons during the 2021-22 season. The Warriors are one of just three franchises (Boston Celtics and New York Knicks) to remain from the league’s inaugural season. The NBA is currently in the process of unveiling its 75th Anniversary Team, comprised of the 75 greatest players in league history. The first 25 were released on Tuesday, with former Warriors Kevin Durant and Jerry Lucas being named to the team. The remaining players on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team will be announced on Wednesday and Thursday.