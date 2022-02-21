Stephen Curry Named All-Star Game Most Valuable Player

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry was named the 2022 Kia NBA All-Star Game Kobe Bryant Most Valuable Player of the 71st NBA All-Star Game, it was announced today.

Curry scored a game-high 50 points, including an NBA All-Star Game record 16 three-point field goals, to go along with five rebounds, two assists, two blocks and a steal in 36 minutes during Team Lebron’s 163-160 victory over Team Durant. Curry became the All-Star Game’s all-time leader in three-pointers made (47) and set an All-Star Game record for most three-pointers made in a quarter (7, third quarter) and half (8, twice – both halves). He is the fifth Warrior to earn NBA All-Star Game Most Valuable Player honors.

WARRIORS ALL-STAR MOST VALUABLE PLAYER

Stephen Curry - 2022

Kevin Durant - 2019

Rick Barry - 1967

Wilt Chamberlain - 1960

Paul Arizin - 1952

This season, Curry has helped guide the Warriors to a 42-17 record (2nd in the NBA), while averaging a team-high 25.8 points, 6.3 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.37 steals and 24.8 minutes in 54 games (all starts). He has participated in NBA All-Star Weekend festivities in 10 of his previous 12 seasons, averaging 22.5 points, 5.8 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 1.38 steals and 28.1 minutes in his eight appearances in the All-Star Game (2014-19, 2021-22). Curry has also participated in the Three-Point Contest seven times (2010, 2013-16, 2019, 2021)—winning the event in 2015 and 2021—in addition to the Shooting Stars Competition (2014 & 2015), the Rising Stars Challenge (2010 & 2011) and the Skills Challenge (won the event in 2011).

The 71st NBA All-Star Game took place in Cleveland, Ohio and celebrated the league’s 75th Anniversary Season. Cleveland last hosted NBA All-Star in 1997, when the NBA commemorated its 50th anniversary.