Thompson Scores 17 Points in Season Debut, Dubs Beats Cavaliers at Chase Center
Thompson made his first appearance in 941 days
Klay Thompson made his season debut on Sunday night, as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-82 at Chase Center.
Thompson scored 17 points in 20 minutes in his first game of action since the 2019 NBA Finals. Stephen Curry led the Dubs with 28 points, while Kevon Looney recorded a career-high 18 rebounds.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 28
|Looney - 18
|Curry / Iguodala - 5
|Thompson - 17
|Porter Jr. - 7
|Looney / Porter Jr. - 3
|Poole - 14
|Payton II - 6
|Toscano-Anderson - 3
|
CLE
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Stevens - 17
|Allen / Love - 7
|Rondo - 5
|Rondo - 15
|Markkanen / Mobley - 6
|Garland - 4
|Allen - 12
|Windler - 5
|Osman - 3
KLAY DAY
Klay Thompson appeared in his first NBA game in 941 days, when he scored 30 points in 32 minutes during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 13, 2019.
The three-time NBA Champion and five-time NBA All-Star got on the stat sheet early on Sunday night, making a lay-up on the team’s first offensive possession.
Thompson struggled a little early on, making just one of his first six attempts, but the 11-year veteran settled in after throwing down a vicious dunk in traffic.
“It felt great to get the first one out of the way,” Thompson said. “Obviously the win is the most important and it was an emotional night. I did not know I was going to dunk on somebody the first game back, that felt good. So hooray for me.”
Thompson finished the game shooting 7-of-18, making three triples in the win, each to the pleasure of the fans at Chase Center.
The Warriors have sold out 398 consecutive home games (with an allowed full-capacity crowd), but Sunday night seemed to be louder than usual.
Chase Center was rocking and fans were on their toes every time No. 11 was on the court. From the lineup introductions, to Thompson’s first basket to Stephen Curry’s offensive rebound and finish, there was an extra level of excitement in the arena on Sunday. The whole arena was behind Thompson and the Warriors as Thompson played in his first career game at Chase Center.
“The fans are the best. The best in the league. The ovation and the pregame and to come out and make my first shot,” Thompson said. “The fans are everything. They inspired for me the last two years and I thought about them everyday on the squat rack, on that shuttle machine. I’m just so happy to be back doing what I love.”
The buzz around the building was not just felt from the fans, this was something every player on the Warriors roster was ready for as well.
Teammates arrived to Chase Center on Sunday wearing a variety of Klay Thompson jerseys throughout his Warriors career to show support.
1/
After the game, Thompson verbalized about how special this game was for him.
“The love I received pregame, the video tributes, it was special, man,” he said. “This is a night I will never forget and it lived up to all the hype. I’m just very grateful for our fanbase. It’s incredible.”
LOONEY DOES IT ALL
Kevon Looney recorded a career-high 18 rebounds on Sunday night, including bringing down nine offensive boards. But that is not all Looney did on Sunday, he filled the stat sheet in all areas. He became the first player since DeMarcus Cousins in 2015 to record at least six points, nine offensive rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block in a game.
CURRY GETS BACK ON TRACK
After struggling to get into a rhythm in his last two games, Stephen Curry found his stroke on Sunday night. Curry made his first four 3-pointers in the opening quarter, scoring a team-high 28 points in the win. Curry shot 10-for-21 from the field and recorded five rebounds and five assists. Curry also finished the game with a team-high plus-23 plus-minus.
THIRD QUARTER RUN
The Warriors broke open the game in the third quarter, going on a 19-3 run to extend the lead from eight points to 24 points. The Dubs outscored the Cavaliers 28-14 in the third frame, the lowest points the Cavaliers have scored in any third quarter this season. The Warriors lead the NBA in third quarter point differential, outscoring their opponents by 4.3 points in the frame.
10 STRAIGHT
The Warriors have now beaten the Cavaliers in 10 straight regular season matchups, including seven consecutive wins at Chase Center.
UP NEXT
After one game at Chase Center, the Warriors head back on the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at 5 p.m. It will be the third of four matchups between the two teams this season. Stephen Curry scored 46 points against the Grizzlies in the Dubs’ 113-104 victory on Dec. 23.
More Notables ...
- The Warriors improved to 18-3 at home (.857), retaining the league’s best home record… Golden State has won six of its last seven games at Chase Center… The Warriors and Suns are tied for the NBA’s best record and are the only teams to reach 30 wins so far this season.
- Golden State has won 10-straight games vs. Cleveland and 19 of the last 22 matchups… The Warriors last loss to the Cavaliers came on December 25, 2016 at Cleveland (108-109)… Golden State has won seven consecutive home games over Cleveland with their last home loss to the Cavaliers coming on March 14, 2014 (94-103).
- Tonight’s game snapped the Warriors first losing streak of the season (lost on 1/6 at DAL and 1/7 at NOP).
- Golden State improved to 1-5 in games it fails to score 100 points on the season.
- The Warriors held the Cavaliers to an opponent season-low-tying 82 points (10/30 vs. OKC)… Golden State improves to 15-2 when holding its opponent to 99-or-fewer points… The Warriors lead the NBA in Defensive Rating (101.9 points allowed per 100 possessions) while also ranking first in opponent scoring (100.9 points allowed per game) and opponent field goal percentage (.425).
- Golden State grabbed a season-high 22 offensive rebounds (prev. 20 on 11/10 vs. MIN).
- The Warriors recorded 16 steals, marking the fifth-straight game with 10-or-more steals.
- Tonight was the Warriors’ 11th different starting lineup, 10th different in the last 12 games.
- Tonight marked the Warriors 398th consecutive sellout.
- Up Next: The Warriors travel to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Tuesday, January 11 (5 p.m. PT), marking the first game of a four-game road trip.
- Klay Thompson returned to play for the first time since June 13, 2019 (2019 NBA Finals Game 6), a span of 941 days… He missed 177 games (175 regular season and two Play-In Tournament games)… Thompson posted 17 points on 7-of-18 shooting from the field and 3-of-8 from 3-point range, adding three rebounds, one assist and one block in 19:55 on the floor… Thompson reached two milestones, scoring his 12,000th career point and making his 1,800th career 3-pointer.
- Kevon Looney grabbed a career-high 18 rebounds (prev. 17 on 11/10/21 vs. MIN), the most rebounds a Warriors player has recorded in a game this season.
- Jordan Poole led all Warriors reserves with 14 points.
- Draymond Green left the game with 11:53 to play in the first quarter (left calf tightness).
Postgame Warriors Talk: Klay Thompson - 1/9/21
Hear from Klay Thompson following his season debut (17 points) in the Warriors' 96-82 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.
Postgame Warriors Talk - 1/9/22
| 14:40
Postgame Warriors Talk: Steve Kerr - 1/9/21
Hear from Head Coach Steve Kerr following the Warriors' 96-82 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.
| 10:06
Postgame Warriors Talk: Stephen Curry - 1/9/21
Hear from Stephen Curry following his 28-point performance in the Warriors' 96-82 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.
| 14:31
Postgame Warriors Talk: Kevon Looney - 1/9/21
Hear from Kevon Looney following his career-high 18-rebound night in the Warriors' 96-82 victory against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night.
| 06:14
