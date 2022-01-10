Thompson Scores 17 Points in Season Debut, Dubs Beats Cavaliers at Chase Center

Klay Thompson made his season debut on Sunday night, as the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 96-82 at Chase Center.

Thompson scored 17 points in 20 minutes in his first game of action since the 2019 NBA Finals. Stephen Curry led the Dubs with 28 points, while Kevon Looney recorded a career-high 18 rebounds.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 28 Looney - 18 Curry / Iguodala - 5 Thompson - 17 Porter Jr. - 7 Looney / Porter Jr. - 3 Poole - 14 Payton II - 6 Toscano-Anderson - 3



CLE Points Rebounds Assists Stevens - 17 Allen / Love - 7 Rondo - 5 Rondo - 15 Markkanen / Mobley - 6 Garland - 4 Allen - 12 Windler - 5 Osman - 3 More Stats | Highlights

KLAY DAY

Klay Thompson appeared in his first NBA game in 941 days, when he scored 30 points in 32 minutes during Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals on June 13, 2019.

The three-time NBA Champion and five-time NBA All-Star got on the stat sheet early on Sunday night, making a lay-up on the team’s first offensive possession.

Thompson struggled a little early on, making just one of his first six attempts, but the 11-year veteran settled in after throwing down a vicious dunk in traffic.

anyone need a new phone wallpaper? pic.twitter.com/J1Rcu2bJ2l — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 10, 2022

“It felt great to get the first one out of the way,” Thompson said. “Obviously the win is the most important and it was an emotional night. I did not know I was going to dunk on somebody the first game back, that felt good. So hooray for me.”

Thompson finished the game shooting 7-of-18, making three triples in the win, each to the pleasure of the fans at Chase Center.

The Warriors have sold out 398 consecutive home games (with an allowed full-capacity crowd), but Sunday night seemed to be louder than usual.

Chase Center was rocking and fans were on their toes every time No. 11 was on the court. From the lineup introductions, to Thompson’s first basket to Stephen Curry’s offensive rebound and finish, there was an extra level of excitement in the arena on Sunday. The whole arena was behind Thompson and the Warriors as Thompson played in his first career game at Chase Center.

“The fans are the best. The best in the league. The ovation and the pregame and to come out and make my first shot,” Thompson said. “The fans are everything. They inspired for me the last two years and I thought about them everyday on the squat rack, on that shuttle machine. I’m just so happy to be back doing what I love.”

The buzz around the building was not just felt from the fans, this was something every player on the Warriors roster was ready for as well.

Teammates arrived to Chase Center on Sunday wearing a variety of Klay Thompson jerseys throughout his Warriors career to show support.



Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:



After the game, Thompson verbalized about how special this game was for him.

“The love I received pregame, the video tributes, it was special, man,” he said. “This is a night I will never forget and it lived up to all the hype. I’m just very grateful for our fanbase. It’s incredible.”

LOONEY DOES IT ALL

Kevon Looney recorded a career-high 18 rebounds on Sunday night, including bringing down nine offensive boards. But that is not all Looney did on Sunday, he filled the stat sheet in all areas. He became the first player since DeMarcus Cousins in 2015 to record at least six points, nine offensive rebounds, four steals, three assists and a block in a game.

Career-high 18 rebounds

Ties career-high of 4 steals @Loon_Rebel5 was EVERYWHERE tonight. pic.twitter.com/4wYaKZGjnJ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 10, 2022

CURRY GETS BACK ON TRACK

After struggling to get into a rhythm in his last two games, Stephen Curry found his stroke on Sunday night. Curry made his first four 3-pointers in the opening quarter, scoring a team-high 28 points in the win. Curry shot 10-for-21 from the field and recorded five rebounds and five assists. Curry also finished the game with a team-high plus-23 plus-minus.

THIRD QUARTER RUN

The Warriors broke open the game in the third quarter, going on a 19-3 run to extend the lead from eight points to 24 points. The Dubs outscored the Cavaliers 28-14 in the third frame, the lowest points the Cavaliers have scored in any third quarter this season. The Warriors lead the NBA in third quarter point differential, outscoring their opponents by 4.3 points in the frame.

10 STRAIGHT

The Warriors have now beaten the Cavaliers in 10 straight regular season matchups, including seven consecutive wins at Chase Center.

UP NEXT

After one game at Chase Center, the Warriors head back on the road to face the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday at 5 p.m. It will be the third of four matchups between the two teams this season. Stephen Curry scored 46 points against the Grizzlies in the Dubs’ 113-104 victory on Dec. 23.

More Notables ...