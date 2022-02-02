Shorthanded Dubs Use Fourth Quarter Rally To Overcome Spurs

While the Warriors had only nine available players on Tuesday, the Dubs' hard hustle and much-needed contributions throughout the roster stunned the San Antonio Spurs in a 124-120 comeback win.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Poole - 31 Looney - 12 Toscano-Anderson - 7 Lee - 21 Moody - 7 Poole - 5 Moody - 20 Poole - 6 Chiozza - 5



SAS Points Rebounds Assists Murray - 27 Murray - 9 Murray - 9 Johnson - 21 Vassell - 8 White - 7 White - 16 Poeltl - 5 Johnson - 4 More Stats | Highlights

FOURTH FRAME FINISH

Though the Dubs were down by as many as 17 points in the third quarter, the squad outscored the Spurs 35-16 in the final frame to earn a comeback victory in San Antonio.

POOLE LEADS THE WAY

Jordan Poole led all scorers with 31 points, six rebounds and five assists on the night. The 30-plus point outing was Poole’s fifth of the season, with the guard averaging 16.6 points in the 2021-22 campaign. Poole’s playmaking was capped off with a a go-ahead 3-pointer with 17.9 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Dubs the advantage in the final seconds of the contest.

LEE’S CLUTCH PLAY

Damion Lee added 21 points and five rebounds in the comeback victory, with the guard’s clutch play on display throughout the night. Lee started strong and remained locked in until the final buzzer, splashing a 3-pointer with 4:32 remaining in regulation cut the Spurs' lead 114-112 then sinking another trey to give the Warriors their first lead of the night since the opening quarter.

ROOKIES GO TO WORK

Warriors rookies Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga combined for 39 points on the night. Moody, who started in back-to-back games, recorded 20 points and seven rebounds while shooting 6-for-12 from the field and 6-for-10 from 3-point range. Kuminga tallied 19 points, three rebounds and three assists with the rookie making a number of highlight plays including a windmill slam followed by a driving layup to bring the game to a 114-114 tie.

LOONEY CONSISTENTLY CONSISTENT

Kevon Looney posted a double-double in Tuesday’s victory, recording 12 points and 12 rebounds while shooting 5-for-8 from the field. The double-figure scoring effort was Looney’s eighth on the 2021-22 campaign, with Dubs’ center leading the team in rebounds this season (7.5). Looney is one of only six NBA players that have played in every game so far this season.

Loon led the NBA in offensive boards in January

& he's keepin' it rolling this month



UP NEXT

The Warriors finish 2-0 on this two-game road trip as the squad make their way back to The Bay to host the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Thursday (7 p.m., NBCSBA).

More Notables: