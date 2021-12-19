Kuminga Scores Career-High 26 Points in Loss to Toronto Raptors
The Warriors Finish Their Five-Game Road Trip 3-2
The Warriors fell to the Toronto Raptors 119-100 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night.
The Warriors were shorthanded on Saturday and it showed, as the Dubs never led in the game. Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with a career-high 26 points. Juan Toscano-Anderson added nine points, 10 rebounds and three assists.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Kuminga - 26
|Toscano-Anderson - 10
|Chiozza - 7
|Lee - 14
|Payton II - 9
|5-Tied - 3
|Payton II - 13
|Moody - 8
|Kuminga - 2
|
TOR
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|VanVleet - 27
|Barnes / Boucher - 8
|VanVleet - 12
|Barnes - 21
|VanVleet - 7
|Barnes - 6
|Achiuwa - 17
|Achiuwa - 5
|3-Tied - 2
NEW STARTING LINEUP
The Warriors were without four usual starters (Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green) and two bench players (Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala) on Saturday night. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga started his career career NBA game, while Chris Chiozza and Damion Lee recorded their first starts of the season. Juan Toscano-Anderson started his second game of the year and center Kevon Looney was the lone usual starter. Looney has started all 30 games this season and is four starts away from tying his career-high in a season (34 in 2020-21).
SLOW START
The Dubs trailed 31-18 after the end of the first quarter. Golden State could not find much of a rhythm. All nine players dressed for the game appeared in the opening frame, but the team shot 36.8 percent from the field, making one-of-seven 3-point attempts and turning the ball over five times. The Dubs never got the game to single-digits in the final three quarters.
KUMINGA’S CAREER-HIGH
Rookie Jonathan Kuminga had his best performance of the year on Saturday. Kuminga scored a career-high 26 points on an efficient 9-of-15 shooting. Kuminga also made four 3-pointers in the game. Prior to Saturday, he had only made two 3-pointers all season. The 19-year-old was very effective around the rim, finishing a couple of highlight-reel dunks. Kuminga also added two assists, two steals and a rebound in 36 minutes of action.
LOONEY IN DOUBLE-DIGITS
Kevon Looney scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting. It was the fifth time this season that Looney recorded double-digit points. Looney did a little bit of everything on Saturday, also tallying four rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
UP NEXT
The Warriors return home after finishing their five-game road-trip, including playing two sets of back-to-backs. The Dubs host the Sacramento Kings on Monday night (7 p.m., NBCSBA) and should be well-rested with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., and Andre Iguodala scheduled to return after not playing on Saturday. The 12-18 Kings will play the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night before coming to Chase Center. The Kings have lost four of their last five games. De’Aaron Fox leads the Kings in scoring, averaging 21.3 points per game. Second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton is averaging a team-high 5.9 assists per game, to go along with 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds.
More Notables ...
- The Warriors fall to 24-6 (.800) and complete their five-game road trip, tied for longest of the season, with a 3-2 record.
- Golden State is now 10-4 on the road this season including a 6-3 mark versus the Eastern Conference.
- The Warriors’ 24-6 record is the best after 30 games since 2017-18 when they also started 24-6.
- Toronto shot an opponent season-high 50.0% from the field … The Raptors snapped the Warriors 31-game streak of holding opponents under 50.0% shooting from the field (5th longest streak in franchise history).
- It marks the Warriors third-consecutive loss to the Raptors on the road.
- Up Next: The Warriors return home to San Francisco … Golden State’s next game is on Monday, December 20 versus the Sacramento Kings … Tip-off at Chase Center is at 7 p.m. (PT).
- In his first career start, Jonathan Kuminga scored a career-high 26 points on 60.0% shooting from the field (9-15 FG) … Kuminga is the first Warriors rookie since Chris Wright (25 points, 4/26/12 vs. San Antonio) to score at least 25 points in his first start.
- Kevon Looney scored in double-figures for fifth time this season, recording 12 points in 24 minutes.
- Juan Toscano-Anderson grabbed a season-high 10 rebounds … It marks the third time in his career he’s recorded 10-plus rebounds.
Postgame Warriors Talk: Jonathan Kuminga - 12/18/21
Hear from Jonathan Kuminga following his career-high 26-point performance in the Warriors' 119-100 loss against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.
Postgame Warriors Talk - 12/18/21
| 03:13
Postgame Warriors Talk: Steve Kerr - 12/18/21
Hear from Head Coach Steve Kerr following the Warriors' 119-100 loss against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.
| 06:19
Postgame Warriors Talk: Gary Payton II - 12/18/21
Hear from Gary Payton II following the Warriors' 119-100 loss against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.
| 03:16
Postgame Warriors Talk: Moses Moody - 12/18/21
Hear from Moses Moody following the Warriors' 119-100 loss against the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night.
| 04:06
