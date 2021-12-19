Kuminga Scores Career-High 26 Points in Loss to Toronto Raptors

The Warriors fell to the Toronto Raptors 119-100 at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night.

The Warriors were shorthanded on Saturday and it showed, as the Dubs never led in the game. Jonathan Kuminga led the Warriors with a career-high 26 points. Juan Toscano-Anderson added nine points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Kuminga - 26 Toscano-Anderson - 10 Chiozza - 7 Lee - 14 Payton II - 9 5-Tied - 3 Payton II - 13 Moody - 8 Kuminga - 2



TOR Points Rebounds Assists VanVleet - 27 Barnes / Boucher - 8 VanVleet - 12 Barnes - 21 VanVleet - 7 Barnes - 6 Achiuwa - 17 Achiuwa - 5 3-Tied - 2 More Stats | Highlights

NEW STARTING LINEUP

The Warriors were without four usual starters (Stephen Curry, Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green) and two bench players (Otto Porter Jr. and Andre Iguodala) on Saturday night. Rookie Jonathan Kuminga started his career career NBA game, while Chris Chiozza and Damion Lee recorded their first starts of the season. Juan Toscano-Anderson started his second game of the year and center Kevon Looney was the lone usual starter. Looney has started all 30 games this season and is four starts away from tying his career-high in a season (34 in 2020-21).

SLOW START

The Dubs trailed 31-18 after the end of the first quarter. Golden State could not find much of a rhythm. All nine players dressed for the game appeared in the opening frame, but the team shot 36.8 percent from the field, making one-of-seven 3-point attempts and turning the ball over five times. The Dubs never got the game to single-digits in the final three quarters.

KUMINGA’S CAREER-HIGH

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga had his best performance of the year on Saturday. Kuminga scored a career-high 26 points on an efficient 9-of-15 shooting. Kuminga also made four 3-pointers in the game. Prior to Saturday, he had only made two 3-pointers all season. The 19-year-old was very effective around the rim, finishing a couple of highlight-reel dunks. Kuminga also added two assists, two steals and a rebound in 36 minutes of action.

LOONEY IN DOUBLE-DIGITS

Kevon Looney scored 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting. It was the fifth time this season that Looney recorded double-digit points. Looney did a little bit of everything on Saturday, also tallying four rebounds, three assists and two blocks.

UP NEXT

The Warriors return home after finishing their five-game road-trip, including playing two sets of back-to-backs. The Dubs host the Sacramento Kings on Monday night (7 p.m., NBCSBA) and should be well-rested with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., and Andre Iguodala scheduled to return after not playing on Saturday. The 12-18 Kings will play the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night before coming to Chase Center. The Kings have lost four of their last five games. De’Aaron Fox leads the Kings in scoring, averaging 21.3 points per game. Second-year guard Tyrese Haliburton is averaging a team-high 5.9 assists per game, to go along with 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds.

