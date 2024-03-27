For the second time in four days, the 76ers (39-33) clash with the LA Clippers (44-27), with Wednesday night’s meeting shifting to South Philadelphia.

The Sixers knocked off the Clippers, 121-107, on Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles.Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris headlined the victory with a game-high 24 points apiece. Cam Payne added a season-high 23 points (8-15 fg, 5-10 3fg, 2-2 ft) in 24 minutes off the bench.

Philadelphia shot a sparkling 48.6% from 3-point range as a team, going 18-for-37 from beyond the arc. The hot shooting helped them withstand a 16-0 Clippers’ run between the end of the first half and early third quarter. The Clippers never led in the contest, but did tie the game on multiple occasions in the third.

Maxey scored 11 points in the fourth quarter and Payne added eight more.

“We’ll have to make a few adjustments,” 76ers head coach Nick Nurse said Monday. “I’m sure they're going to be ready for our game plan that we threw out there [Sunday], so we’ll have to figure out what we’re going to change.”

Through Monday’s games, the Clippers boasted the NBA’s third-ranked offense.

The Sixers are coming off a 108-96 setback in Sacramento on Monday that concluded both a back-to-back and a four-game trip out West. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 of his game-high 29 points in the first quarter, representing the highest-scoring quarter of his career.

In addition to Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton, and Robert Covington, Kelly Oubre Jr. also missed the game for Philadelphia due to shoulder soreness from a fall during the previous outing in L.A.

Following Wednesday’s contest, the Sixers head back out on the road for visits to Cleveland on Friday and Toronto on Sunday.

OPPONENT OUTLOOK

Like the Sixers, the Clippers (44-27) also faced a back-to-back on Monday, dropping a 133-116 game at home to the Pacers. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George both scored 26 points on 18 shots, and Norman Powell added 22 points (8-13 fg, 2-5 3fg, 4-4 ft) in 31 minutes off the bench.

Indiana connected on 60.7% of their 28 three-point attempts, making 17. Tyrese Haliburton went 6-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and nine assists. Pascal Siakam was the leading scorer for the Pacers with a game-high 31 points (12-20 fg, 1-2 3fg, 6-8 ft) in 31 minutes.

76ERS-CLIPPERS INJURY REPORT

There were no Clippers listed on the Tuesday evening injury report. Embiid (left knee meniscus procedure), Melton (back; lumbar spine bone stress), and Covington (left knee bone bruise) were again listed as out for the Sixers. Oubre Jr. (left shoulder soreness) is questionable.

MONDAY’S TOP PERFORMANCES

Tyrese Maxey

Including his 21-point opening quarter, the first-time All-Star Maxey ended up shooting 10-for-16 from the field, 5-for-7 from 3-point range, and 4-for-6 from the foul line en route to 29 points in 34 minutes.

Tobias Harris

Harris posted 12 points (5-15 fg, 2-2 ft) and eight rebounds in 26 minutes at Sacramento.

Ricky Council IV & D.J. Wilson

Both players added 10 points off the Sixers’ bench. Council IV - the rookie from the University of Arkansas - made five of his six free throws. Wilson signed a 10-Day contract with the Sixers on Sunday.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Tyrese Maxey on his consecutive 3-pointers early in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s win over the Clippers…

“I think the first one was a dribble pull-up. I realized I had a one-on-one situation - I didn’t have many of those - so I was going to take advantage of that. And then the next one was a broken play - P[aul] Reed was extremely active and got a steal, K.J. [Martin] was smart, he got the ball and he swung it quick and I got a wide-open three. It was great. I think our defensive intensity was key [Sunday].”

FOLLOW ALONG

Wednesday’s game is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT in Philadelphia.

Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia, ESPN

Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

UNIFORMS