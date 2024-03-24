AVERAGING 21.0 POINTS, 9.9 REBOUNDS, 5.0 ASSISTS, AND 1.6 BLOCKS WITH OSCEOLA IN G LEAGUE THIS SEASON
PHILADELPHIA – MARCH 24, 2024 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has signed D.J. Wilson to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Wilson, the No. 17 overall selection in the 2017 NBA Draft by Milwaukee, joins Philadelphia after appearing in 146 career NBA games (six starts) for the Bucks, Houston, and Toronto across five seasons. He holds averages 4.4 points and 3.1 rebounds.
Wilson has five-plus seasons of G League experience, tallying 71 regular-season games (65 starts) with Wisconsin, Oklahoma City, and Osceola, averaging 19.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.3 blocked shots in 31.7 minutes per contest.
In 27 appearances this season with Osceola, Wilson has helped lead the team to the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with averages of 21.0 points on 57.4-percent shooting. His stat line also includes 9.9 rebounds (seventh in G League), 5.0 assists, along with 1.6 rejections per game. He is the lone G League player this regular season with such averages.
Wilson has recorded five 30-point games and four 30-point double-doubles so far this season. These outings were highlighted by back-to-back 35-point performances on Feb. 27 against Salt Lake City and March 3 versus Delaware. He added 13 rebounds and seven assists against the Blue Coats.
Collegiately, Wilson played three seasons for the University of Michigan. During his tenure, he helped Michigan to a Big Ten Tournament championship and an appearance in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. He posted a combined 15.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks over seven games in both tournaments.
Wilson will wear No. 20 with the 76ers.
ABOUT THE PHILADELPHIA 76ERS: The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the National Basketball Association, having won three World Championships, earning nine trips to The Finals and making 53 playoff appearances over 74 seasons. The Philadelphia 76ers organization is a Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment property.