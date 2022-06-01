In 2021-22, only his second season, Sixers sensation Tyrese Maxey scored his 1,000th NBA point against the Raptors. During the 2022-23 season, the Sixers and Raptors faced off on four occasions, finishing the year with a 3-1 record in favor of the 76ers. During their October 26 game, De’Anthony Melton scored his 2,000th career point against the Raptors.

The Sixers defeated the Raptors in all four matchups of the 2023-24 season, two at home and two in Toronto. The Sixers hosted the Raptors on December 22 in South Philadelphia, winning 121-111, with 97 of those points coming from Embiid, Maxey and Harris. Their final matchup of the season on March 31 was a 135-120 road win over the Raptors, with a 32 point performance from Kelly Oubre Jr.