Since 1995, when the Raptors joined the National Basketball Association as part of an expansion into Canada, some of their meetings with the 76ers have been especially memorable. One of the most special moments between the teams came in the 2001 Eastern Conference Semifinals, when Philadelphia legend Allen Iverson and Raptors superstar Vince Carter traded 50-point performances as the series extended to 7 hard-fought games.

In 2021-22, only his second season, Sixers sensation Tyrese Maxey scored his 1,000th NBA point against the Raptors. During the 2022-23 season, the Sixers and Raptors faced off on four occasions, finishing the year with a 3-1 record in favor of the 76ers. During their October 26 game, De’Anthony Melton scored his 2,000th career point against the Raptors.

The Sixers defeated the Raptors in all four matchups of the 2023-24 season, two at home and two in Toronto. The Sixers hosted the Raptors on December 22 in South Philadelphia, winning 121-111, with 97 of those points coming from Embiid, Maxey and Harris. Their final matchup of the season on March 31 was a 135-120 road win over the Raptors, with a 32 point performance from Kelly Oubre Jr.

Embiid going for a block OCT 28, 2023

@ Toronto

W - 107-114

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

GAME RECAP

Tobias Harris dunking NOV 2, 2023

@ Philadelphia

W - 114-99

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

GAME RECAP

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers blocks Precious Achiuwa #5 of the Toronto Raptors DEC 22, 2023

@ Philadelphia

W - 121-111

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

GAME RECAP

Kelly Oubre Jr. #9 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots runner MAR 31, 2024

@ Toronto

W - 120-135

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

GAME RECAP

Nicolas Batum Shoots 7-8 From Field in Win vs. Raptors (3.31.24)

