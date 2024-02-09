In addition to Buddy Hield, the 76ers also acquired guard Cameron Payne from the Milwaukee Bucks in a separate deal on trade deadline day.
The 6-foot-3 Payne is in his ninth NBA season, including a recent run with the Phoenix Suns from 2019-23. He averaged 9.8 points per game and shot 38% from 3-point range during his time with the Suns, and helped the team reach the 2021 NBA Finals.
Learn more about Payne as he joins the Sixers…
- The 29-year-old left-hander hails from Memphis, Tennessee.
- Payne starred collegiately at Murray State University (2013-15), where his No. 1 jersey is retired.
- Payne earned 2015 Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year honors and also won the Lute Olson Award, an award given annually by CollegeInsider.com to the most outstanding men’s college basketball player in NCAA Division I competition.
- After a standout freshman season in which he averaged 16.8 points per contest, he followed it up with 20.2 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.9 steals per game as a sophomore in 2014-15.
- The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Payne with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft.
- In 374 career NBA games with Oklahoma City, Chicago, Cleveland, Phoenix, and Milwaukee, Payne holds averages of 7.8 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3.3 assists in 17.8 minutes per game.
- Payne averaged double-digit points in three of his four seasons with the Suns.
- He appeared in 47 games with the Bucks this season, averaging 6.2 points and 2.3 assists, while shooting 45.5% from the field and 39.7% from deep.
- Payne joins the Sixers with 53 games of playoff experience under his belt.
- In 22 playoff appearances during Phoenix’s run to the 2021 NBA Finals against Milwaukee, Payne averaged 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 19.0 minutes per game. In Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals against the LA Clippers, Payne posted game highs of 29 points and nine assists.
- During last year’s NBA playoffs, Payne scored a career-high 31 points in Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the eventual-champion Denver Nuggets. He shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc.