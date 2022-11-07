PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
v PHOENIX SUNS

Over the years, the Phoenix Suns have fielded several different successful lineups, most notably one that starred Charles Barkley, the acclaimed NBA on TNT analyst and former Philadelphia 76er. Barkley led the Suns to the 1993 NBA Finals in the same season he was named the league's Most Valuable Player. Since then, the Sixers have squared off against Suns teams led by Steve Nash, Amar’e Stoudemire, and Shawn Marion. More recently, the Sixers have their very own NBA MVP, Joel Embiid, taking on Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant.

The Sixers and Suns went head-to-head in two games during the 2023-24 season. The Sixers faced off against the Suns at home on November 4, with Kelly Oubre Jr., Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored over 20 points in a 76ers win. The Sixers traveled to Phoenix on March 20, resulting in a Suns victory 115-102.

Maxey step back three MAR 25, 2023

@ Phoenix

L - 125-105

Joel Embiid battling for loose ball NOV 4, 2023

@ Philadelphia

W - 112-100

Buddy Heild #17 high fives Cameron Payne #22 of the Philadelphia 76ers MAR 20, 2024

@ Phoenix

L - 115-102

Kelly Oubre Jr. Scores 25 in Big W vs. Phoenix (11.4.23)

Every time the Suns travel to South Philadelphia to take on your 76ers in The Center, you’ll have opportunities to bring a party of 10 or more of your favorite fans, upgrade your seats into suites, or take advantage of special ticket offers!

Premium Tickets

With premium seating, you can reserve space for up to 30 guests and enjoy great basketball with premium food and beverage packages.

Group Tickets

With special ticket prices for groups of 10 or more, you can enjoy the Sixers with your friends and family with unique fan experiences.

Special Offers

The 76ers provide special ticket offers in select locations for various regular season home games to show appreciation to our fans.

