Matchup History

Over the years, the Phoenix Suns have fielded several different successful lineups, most notably one that starred Charles Barkley, the acclaimed NBA on TNT analyst and former Philadelphia 76er. Barkley led the Suns to the 1993 NBA Finals in the same season he was named the league's Most Valuable Player. Since then, the Sixers have squared off against Suns teams led by Steve Nash, Amar’e Stoudemire, and Shawn Marion. More recently, the Sixers have their very own NBA MVP, Joel Embiid, taking on Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant.