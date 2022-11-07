Matchup History
Over the years, the Phoenix Suns have fielded several different successful lineups, most notably one that starred Charles Barkley, the acclaimed NBA on TNT analyst and former Philadelphia 76er. Barkley led the Suns to the 1993 NBA Finals in the same season he was named the league's Most Valuable Player. Since then, the Sixers have squared off against Suns teams led by Steve Nash, Amar’e Stoudemire, and Shawn Marion. More recently, the Sixers have their very own NBA MVP, Joel Embiid, taking on Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Kevin Durant.
The Sixers and Suns went head-to-head in two games during the 2023-24 season. The Sixers faced off against the Suns at home on November 4, with Kelly Oubre Jr., Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey each scored over 20 points in a 76ers win. The Sixers traveled to Phoenix on March 20, resulting in a Suns victory 115-102.
