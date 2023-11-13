PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
v CHICAGO BULLS

Despite a dominant run throughout the 1990s led by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, the Sixers still have the advantage in historical head-to-head matchups with the Bulls; in 241 regular season contests, the Sixers lead 133-108. And while the postseason records skews toward the Windy City, the most recent series between the two teams in 2012 was taken by an underdog Philadelphia team featuring Jrue Holiday, Andre Iguodala, Lou Williams, and starting center (and current General Manager) Elton Brand.

On February 19, 2021, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center and 2021 NBA MVP Finalist Joel Embiid recorded his then-career scoring high 50 points against the Chicago Bulls. (His current career high is 59, which he scored against the Utah Jazz on November 13, 2023).

The 76ers and Bulls played each other four times throughout the 2022-23 regular season, with the Sixers taking the first (Oct. 29, 2022) and final (March 22, 2023) meetings on the year. Don't miss your chance next season to catch Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Nikola Vucevic take on Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and company.

In the 2023-24 season, the Sixers take on the Bulls in one more matchup. On December 18, the 76ers hosted the Bulls, resulting in a close game loss for the team. Their second matchup on December 30 was another Bulls victory. The Sixers host the Bulls again on January 2 in South Philadelphia. Check Ticketmaster to grab seats for this and other exciting matchups today!

Melton going in strong for the layup MAR 22, 2023

@ Chicago

W - 91-116

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

GAME RECAP

Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots a free throw DEC 18, 2023

@ Philadelphia

L - 104-108

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

GAME RECAP

Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers is fouled in the first half DEC 30, 2023

@ Chicago

L - 105-92

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

GAME RECAP

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives to the basket Jan 2, 2024

@ Philadelphia

W - 110-97

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

GAME RECAP

Joel Embiid Notches Triple-Double In Return From Injury vs. Bulls (1.2.24)

