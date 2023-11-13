On February 19, 2021, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center and 2021 NBA MVP Finalist Joel Embiid recorded his then-career scoring high 50 points against the Chicago Bulls. (His current career high is 59, which he scored against the Utah Jazz on November 13, 2023).

The 76ers and Bulls played each other four times throughout the 2022-23 regular season, with the Sixers taking the first (Oct. 29, 2022) and final (March 22, 2023) meetings on the year. Don't miss your chance next season to catch Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Nikola Vucevic take on Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and company.

In the 2023-24 season, the Sixers take on the Bulls in one more matchup. On December 18, the 76ers hosted the Bulls, resulting in a close game loss for the team. Their second matchup on December 30 was another Bulls victory. The Sixers host the Bulls again on January 2 in South Philadelphia. Check Ticketmaster to grab seats for this and other exciting matchups today!