Philadelphia sends Patrick Beverley to Milwaukee
PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 8, 2024 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired Cameron Payne and Milwaukee's 2027 second-round pick in a trade with the Bucks. In exchange, the 76ers traded Patrick Beverley to Milwaukee.
Payne has appeared in 47 games with Milwaukee this season, averaging 6.2 points and 2.3 assists, while shooting 45.5-percent from the field and 39.7-percent from three-point range. He has scored in double figures 13 times, including a season-best 18 points on two occasions (Dec. 2 vs. Atlanta; Dec. 27 at Brooklyn).
Overall, Payne has played in 374 NBA career games (58 starts) across seven-plus seasons with Oklahoma City, Chicago, Cleveland, Phoenix, and Milwaukee. He holds lifetime averages of 7.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists while shooting 36.7-percent from three-point range. In 2020-21, Payne shot 44.0-percent from beyond the arc, finishing the season 10th in the NBA.
Originally selected by Oklahoma City with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Payne starred collegiately at Murray State. He earned All-OVC First Team honors in each of his two seasons with the Racers, while averaging a conference-best 20.2 points per contest as a sophomore.
Beverley averaged 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists with Philadelphia after signing as a free agent this past offseason.