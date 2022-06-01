As far as memorable moments go, it was against the Cavs on December 9, 1980 that Basketball Hall of Famer “Dr. J” Julius Erving recorded a career-best 5 steals.

Throughout the years, the Cavs have boasted talents like Brad Dougherty, Mark Price, Kyrie Irving, and, of course, James in their battles with the 76ers, but now the head-to-head matchups feature the likes of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey going up against young stars like Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland.

The 76ers faced off against the Cavaliers in three games during the 2022-23 season, with the Sixers winning the series 2-1, securing both a home and away win. Joel Embiid scored his 10,000th career point in the February 15, 2023 game against the Cavaliers. Philadelphia's powerhouses, Embiid and Maxey, combined for 59 points, leading the road win against Cleveland on March 15, 2023.

Their first matchup of the 2023-24 season was in the debut of the NBA In-Season Tournament on November 21, 2023 at home. The 76ers lost in overtime against the Cavs with a final score of 122-119. On February 12, the Sixers visited the Cavs, winning by two points. On February 23, the Sixers defeated the Cavs again, this time in South Philadelphia. Their final matchup of the season resulted in a Cavs win by three points.