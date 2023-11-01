Kenyon Martin Jr (“KJ”) joins the 76ers at the start of his fourth NBA season, spending time with the Houston Rockets and LA Clippers prior to his arrival in Philadelphia.
Get to know one of the newest 76ers…
- Martin is a Los Angeles, California native, born Jan. 6, 2001.
- He is the son of 2004 All-Star and NBA alum Kenyon Martin, who retired from the league in 2015.
- Martin Jr. played high school basketball in Southern California at Chaminade College Prep and Sierra Canyon, before spending a postgraduate year at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida in 2019-20.
- He was the No. 52 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings.
- Ahead of his NBA debut, Martin was traded to the Houston Rockets on Nov. 25, 2020.
- During his first season in the Rockets organization, Martin began the year with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (G League affiliate), and made his NBA debut against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 1, 2021.
- During the 2020-21 G League season, Martin averaged 17.5 points, 11.4 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.9 blocks per game, and earned G League All-Rookie Team honors.
- He joined the Rockets’ full-time squad in 2021-22, appearing in 79 contests for the club.
- In 2022-23, Martin became a regular starter midway through the season, ending the year starting in 49 of his 82 appearances.
- He averaged career-highs in scoring (12.7 ppg) and rebounding (5.5 rpg), shooting 56.9% from the field.
- Over the 2023 offseason, Martin was traded to the LA Clippers, where he appeared in two of the team’s first three games of the season.
- In his most recent outing, Oct. 29 vs. San Antonio, Martin finished with 10 points (4-6 fg), two rebounds, a steal, and a block.