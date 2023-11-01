76ers land four players, two first-round picks, rights to 2029 pick swap with LA, two second round picks, and cash considerations in multi-team exchange

Philadelphia sends James Harden, P.J. Tucker, Filip Petrusev to Clippers as part of deal; waives Danny Green

PHILADELPHIA – NOV. 1, 2023 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has acquired Nicolas Batum, Robert Covington, Kenyon Martin Jr., and Marcus Morris Sr., as part of a seven-player, three-team deal with the LA Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder. The 76ers obtained two first-round draft picks – an unprotected 2028 first-round selection from the Clippers, and a 2026 first-round pick from Oklahoma City (the least favorable 2026 first-round pick among (i) Houston (if not in Top 4 picks), (ii) LA Clippers, and (iii) Oklahoma City) – in addition to the right to swap 2029 first-round picks with LA (protected 1-3), two second-round picks from LA, and cash considerations.

As part of the transaction, Philadelphia will receive the more favorable of (i) Toronto’s 2024 second-round pick and (ii) the more favorable of (a) Indiana’s 2024 second-round pick and (b) the less favorable of (1) Utah’s 2024 second-round pick and (2) Cleveland’s 2024 second-round pick. The 76ers will also acquire LA’s 2029 second-round pick.

The 76ers sent James Harden, Filip Petrušev, and P.J. Tucker to the Clippers to complete the deal.

Originally selected by Houston in the first round (No. 25 overall) of the 2008 NBA Draft as part of a three-team deal on draft night, Batum has played in 996 career games (825 starts) with Portland, Charlotte, and the LA Clippers, averaging 10.7 points (43.6% FG, 36.5% 3FG, 83.3% FT), 5.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists. The 16-year pro – who has tallied 10,635 career points – played in 78 games for LA in 2022-23 while shooting 42.0 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from deep.

Covington returns to Philadelphia, where he spent four-plus seasons with the 76ers from 2014-18, averaging 12.9 points on 40.0 percent shooting (35.9% 3FG), 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals. The Chicago-area native’s 707 made three-pointers rank second on the franchise ledger. The 11-year veteran holds career averages of 11.1 points (40.8% FG, 36.2% 3FG, 81.0% FT), 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.0 blocked shot in 588 career games (463 starts) with Houston, Philadelphia, Minnesota, Portland, and the Clippers.

Kenyon Martin Jr., 22, enjoyed a breakout year with Houston in 2022-23, producing career highs in points (12.7), field-goal percentage (56.9% FG), rebounds (5.5), and assists (1.5), while playing in all 82 games (49 starts). He reached the 20-point mark 10 times, including a career-high 31 points on 12-of-18 shooting at Memphis on March 22. The California native also logged 21 points (10-13 FG) and a career-best 15 rebounds vs. Atlanta on Nov. 25, one of five double-doubles he tallied throughout the season.

A Philadelphia native, Morris Sr. has contributed 12.3 points (43.4% FG, 37.6% 3FG, 77.3% FT), 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in 783 career games (502 starts) across 12 NBA seasons with Houston, Phoenix, Detroit, Boston, New York, and the Clippers. He has averaged double-digit scoring in each of the last nine seasons dating back to 2014-15 and is one of five NBA players to average at least 10.0 points and 4.0 rebounds, while shooting at least 33.0 percent from three-point range in every season during that stretch. Morris Sr. comes off a 2022-23 campaign in which he recorded 11.2 points on 42.6% shooting (36.4% 3FG) in 65 games (all starts) with LA.

Acquired as part of a trade deadline deal with Brooklyn on Feb. 10, 2022, Harden played in 79 games for Philadelphia across parts of two seasons, averaging 21.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 10.6 assists. Originally selected by Philadelphia with the No. 50 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Petrušev signed with the 76ers on July 17 this past offseason and appeared in one game for Philadelphia through the team’s first three contests. Tucker, a 13-year NBA veteran, averaged 3.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 78 games with the franchise after signing as a free agent July 6, 2022.