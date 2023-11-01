Option to take effect for 2024-25 NBA season
PHILADELPHIA – OCT. 31, 2023 – Philadelphia 76ers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey announced today that the team has exercised the fourth-year contract option on Jaden Springer for the 2024-25 season.
Originally selected with the 28th overall selection of the 2021 NBA Draft, Springer, 21, has appeared in 20 games across two-plus NBA seasons. He scored in double figures twice in 2022-23, including a career-high 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting (2-3 3FG) in 34 minutes at Atlanta on April 7. Springer has averaged 2.3 points on 47.5 percent shooting in 20 career games.
A native of North Carolina, Springer boasts career averages of 17.2 points (48.0% FG), 5.0 rebounds, and 2.0 steals in 43 games (42 starts) with the Delaware Blue Coats – Philadelphia’s G League affiliate. He played an integral role in helping the Blue Coats capture their first G League Championship in franchise history this past season, being named the G League Finals MVP after averaging 27.3 points (47.4% 3FG), 9.8 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 2.3 blocks in four game