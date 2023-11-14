The 76ers (8-1), winners of eight straight games, host the Indiana Pacers (6-4) again on Tuesday night - this time as part of the NBA In-Season Tournament.

The Sixers hold the best record in the NBA after a 137-126 win over the Pacers and a subsequent Denver Nuggets (8-2) loss in Houston on Sunday. Philadelphia’s Tyrese Maxey scored a career-high 50 points (20-32 fg, 7-11 3fg, 3-3 ft) against Indiana, while Joel Embiid posted 37 point, 13-rebound double-double to surpass 11,000 career points.

Embiid received his 12th career Eastern Conference Player of the Week award on Monday.

The MVP also provided plenty of encouragement throughout Sunday’s contest, according to Maxey:

“Yeah, I think Joel wanted me to get 50 more than I think I did,” Maxey said. “He was going to grab the ball and was like, ‘You are going to shoot this basketball.’ I just appreciate my teammates, appreciate the fans, coaching staff. It was a great night. We got the win and that’s what matters the most.”

“It was amazing to watch,” said Embiid. “I said at the end, I’ve had a bunch of 50s [point games], but it’s fun to watch someone else do it. Especially since when I do it, I usually have 20 free throws. Just his shot-making ability, his stepback, crossovers - it goes back to the work he put in this offseason with his people, and it’s paying off. I’m just so happy for him.”

With the Boston Celtics set to visit Wednesday, the Sixers’ meeting with the Pacers is the front end of a home back-to-back for the team.

Tyrese Haliburton notched a double-double with 25 points (9-14 fg, 3-6 3fg, 4-4 ft) and a game-high 17 assists in Philadelphia on Sunday. The Sixers, however, have now defeated the Pacers in each of the last seven meetings between the two clubs. That streak includes a perfect 4-0 sweep in last year’s season series.

To tip off their In-Season Tournament slate last week, the Sixers defeated the Pistons in Detroit, 114-106. The Pacers are also 1-0 in group play, thanks to a 121-116 result against the Cavaliers back on Nov. 3.

WHAT IS THE NBA IN-SEASON TOURNAMENT?

The NBA In-Season Tournament divides all 30 teams into six groups (three in each conference), with tournament games taking place on Tuesdays and Fridays throughout November.

The Sixers play each of the other four teams in their group once - two home and two away. Eight teams total (four per conference) will advance from Group Play into the Knockout Rounds: the six group winners and one wild card from each conference with the next-best record.

Along with Philadelphia, Indiana, and Detroit, East Group A includes Atlanta and Cleveland.

Knockout-Round matchups are single-elimination and the Quarterfinals will be played in NBA team markets, before the Semifinals and Championship shift to Las Vegas on Dec. 7 and Dec. 9.

All contests count towards the regular season except for the Championship.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Yes, there is a prize pool for players and coaches, but the teams are also vying for the first-ever NBA Cup trophy. An In-Season Tournament Most Valuable Player and All-Tournament Team will also be announced at the conclusion of the event.

Players on the winning team each receive a $500,000 bonus this season, with $200,000 awarded to each player on the runner-up (plus $100,000 to each losing semifinalist and $50,000 to each losing quarterfinalist).

SUNDAY’S KEY PERFORMANCES

Tyrese Maxey

Along with his career-high 50 points, Maxey added seven rebounds (3 OR), five assists, and three blocked shots in 39 minutes of action.

Joel Embiid

In 33 minutes of play, Embiid tallied 37 points on 12-of-26 shooting and a 12-for-14 mark from the foul line. He completed his seventh consecutive double-double with 13 rebounds - eight on the offensive glass - on top of seven assists, one steals, and one block.

Tobias Harris

Harris delivered 18 points, nine rebounds (4 OR), and four assists in 35-plus minutes.

All told, the 76ers corralled a season-high 23 offensive rebounds while outrebounding the Pacers, 54-32.

QUOTE TO NOTE

Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle on the Sixers, prior to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey combining for 87 points against his team…

“Their team is very tied together, obviously. They’re great at both ends. [Joel] Embiid hasn’t missed a step from last year to this year. [Tyrese] Maxey’s an All-Star. He’s just an All-Star player. And their supporting cast is just really terrific because they all play super hard. They’re obviously very well coached, and they throw a lot of things at you defensively.”

