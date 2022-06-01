Among the highlights of this matchup in 76ers history, it was against the Nuggets that Hall of Fame power forward Charles Barkley lived up to his legendary nickname, "The Round Mound of Rebound", and recorded his career high in offensive boards (16) on March 20, 1987.

In the 2022-23 season, the Sixers faced off against the Nuggets in two games, with each team claiming a win. On January 28, 2023, the 76ers tipped off against the Nuggets at home, where Embiid scored 47 points.

The 76ers hosted the Nuggets on January 16, resulting in a 126-121 win over the reigning 2023 NBA Finals Champions. Embiid recorded 41 points, with help from Maxey and Harris, who combined for 49 points. The Sixers visited Denver on January 27, despite being down four starters, the team put up a good fight. Paul Reed had a career night with a high of 30 points, leading the scoring efforts for the 76ers. Reed also posted 13 rebounds, and Pat Bev recorded 11 assists.