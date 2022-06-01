PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
v DENVER NUGGETS

Recent Scores

Team Highlights

Through 96 games, the Philadelphia 76ers hold a 53-43 advantage over the Denver Nuggets. This Western Conference team joined the NBA in 1976 after the ABA-NBA merger and was a perennial playoff team throughout the 80s before returning to similar levels of success in the 2000s with Carmelo Anthony and 76ers all-timer Allen Iverson.

Among the highlights of this matchup in 76ers history, it was against the Nuggets that Hall of Fame power forward Charles Barkley lived up to his legendary nickname, "The Round Mound of Rebound", and recorded his career high in offensive boards (16) on March 20, 1987.

In the 2022-23 season, the Sixers faced off against the Nuggets in two games, with each team claiming a win. On January 28, 2023, the 76ers tipped off against the Nuggets at home, where Embiid scored 47 points.

The 76ers hosted the Nuggets on January 16, resulting in a 126-121 win over the reigning 2023 NBA Finals Champions. Embiid recorded 41 points, with help from Maxey and Harris, who combined for 49 points. The Sixers visited Denver on January 27, despite being down four starters, the team put up a good fight. Paul Reed had a career night with a high of 30 points, leading the scoring efforts for the 76ers. Reed also posted 13 rebounds, and Pat Bev recorded 11 assists.

Recent Scores

Niang pointing to the crowd JAN 28, 2023

@ Philadelphia

W - 126-119

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

GAME RECAP

Maxey flying through the air for layup MAR 27, 2023

@ Denver

L - 116-111

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

GAME RECAP

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball JAN 16, 2024

@ Philadelphia

W - 126-121

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

GAME RECAP

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots the ball JAN 27, 2024

@ Denver

L - 111-105

WATCH HIGHLIGHTS

GAME RECAP

Nico Batum Makes Big Impact in Win vs. Denver (1.16.24)

Every time the Nuggets travel to South Philadelphia to take on your 76ers in The Center, youâ€™ll have opportunities to bring a party of 10 or more of your favorite fans, upgrade your seats into suites, or take advantage of special ticket offers!

Premium seats
Premium Tickets

With premium seating, you can reserve space for up to 30 guests and enjoy great basketball with premium food and beverage packages.

Embiid High Five Tunnel
Group Tickets

With special ticket prices for groups of 10 or more, you can enjoy the Sixers with your friends and family with unique fan experiences.

Embiid pumps up the crowd
Special Offers

The 76ers provide special ticket offers in select locations for various regular season home games to show appreciation to our fans.

