Joel Embiid Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Averaged NBA-best 36.3 points per game during week; leading 76ers to best NBA record

Has recorded a double-double in seven straight outings

PHILADELPHIA – NOV. 13, 2023 – The NBA announced today that the Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played between Monday, Nov. 6 and Sunday, Nov. 12.

For his career, Embiid now has 12 Player of the Week honors which are the second-most in franchise history, trailing only Hall of Famer Allen Iverson (20).

The reigning NBA MVP led Philadelphia to a perfect 4-0 week with wins over Washington, Boston, Detroit and Indiana as the 76ers extended their win streak to eight games. The team’s 8-1 record to start 2023-24 is its best mark through nine games since 2000-01.

Over the last week, Embiid led the NBA in scoring at 36.3 points per night (51.1.% FG, 90.6% FT) while adding in 12.5 rebounds and five assists, making him the first player this season with such averages over a four-game span this season.

The four wins were highlighted by a 48-point (17-25 FG, 14-14 FT) 11-rebound, six-assist performance against the Wizards on Nov. 6. Per Elias Stats Bureau, Embiid became the first player in the shot-clock era to post a stat line of at least 45 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in 31-or-fewer minutes played.

The Cameroon-native scored 29 (10-10 FG, 9-9 FT) of his 48 points in the third quarter, marking the most ever by a 76er in a single quarter. It also represents the most points in a single quarter by any player in the league this season.

He followed this up with a 27-point, 10-rebound, four-block performance against the Celtics last Wednesday before going on to score 33 points and haul in 16 rebounds against the Pistons in the team’s first In-Season Tournament game Friday.

In his most recent performance on Sunday, a 37-point showing against Indiana, Embiid scored his 11,000th-career point in his 403rd NBA game, making him the seventh player in team history to reach that milestone. He is also the 11th player in NBA history to score at least 11,000 points within 403 games.

Through nine games, Embiid ranks second in the NBA in points per game (32.4) along ranking seventh in rebounds (11.7) and tied for seventh in blocks (2.1).