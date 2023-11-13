The 76ers defeated the Pacers, 137-126, marking the team's eighth consecutive victory. Philadelphia's 8-1 record marks the 10th time in team history -- and the first time since the 2000-01 season, that the 76ers have won eight of their first nine games to open a campaign (Stathead).

Philadelphia improved to 6-0 at home this season, marking the third time the 76ers have compiled a home winning streak of six or more contests since the 2020-21 season.

The 76ers produced 137 points on 50.5% shooting, marking the team's second game this season with at least 135 points on 50 percent shooting (Nov. 6 vs. WAS). That is tied with Indiana for most such games in the league in 2022-23 (Stathead).

JOEL EMBIID (26 points, 8-12 FG, 10-12 FT) and TYRESE MAXEY (25 points, 10-16 FG, 4-7 3FG) combined for 51 of the 76ers’ 69 points in the first half, making them the first pair of teammates to both score at least 25 points in a single half in the play-by-play era (since 1997-98). Embiid and Maxey are the eighth set of teammates to accomplish this feat league wide (Elias Sports Bureau).

Maxey scored a career-high 50 points on 20-of-32 shooting (7-11 3-PT), to go along with seven rebounds and five assists, making him the sixth player in franchise history to produce at least 50 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a single game. He joins Hall of Famers WILT CHAMBERLAIN, HAL GREER and ALLEN IVERSON, along with DANA BARROS and Embiid as the only 76ers to accomplish that feat.

"Yeah, I think Joel [Embiid] wanted me to get 50 (points) more than I think myself did" Maxey said. "He was going to grab the ball and was like, ‘You are going to shoot this basketball.’ I just appreciate my teammates, appreciate the fans, coaching staff. It was a great night. We got the win and that’s what matters the most."

Maxey and Iverson are the only two players in franchise history to tally at least 50 points, five rebounds, and five assists in a single game under the age of 24 (Stathead).

Since 1973-74 (when blocked shots were first tracked), Maxey joins ANTHONY DAVIS (Oct. 26, 2016) and Hall of Famer KOBE BRYANT (Feb. 18, 2003) as the only players aged 23-or-young with a stat line of at least 50 points, five rebounds, five assists and three blocks (Elias Stats Bureau).

Maxey's 50-point outing also marked his third straight game with at least 25 points, matching his career high. He is averaging 34.7 points during this three-game stretch.

Embiid's 37 point tonight represented the 11,000th point of his career, making him the seventh player in team history to reach that milestone. By doing so in his 403rd NBA game, he joins the likes of KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR, RICK BARRY, ELGIN BAYLOR, WILT CHAMBERLAIN, GEORGE GERVIN LEBRON JAMES, MICHAEL JORDAN, BOB MCADOO, OSCAR ROBERTSON and JERRY WEST as the only players in NBA history to tally 11,000 points in as many games or fewer (Stathead/Elias Stats Bureau).

Nineteen of Embiid’s 37 points came in the first quarter on 6-of-8 shooting (7-8 FT), good for the second-highest scoring opening quarter in the NBA this season (ties ZACH LAVINE - 19, Oct. 28), per(Stathead).

Embiid produced 37 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists in 33 minutes, marking the 29th game of at least 35 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists in his NBA career. Those 29 games represent the second-most in franchise history (35 Wilt Chamberlain). His three such games through nine contests in 2022-23 lead all NBA players this season (Stathead).

Embiid has now tallied at least 25 points and 10 rebounds in seven consecutive games, marking the third such streak of his career. Only Hall of famer Wilt Chamberlain has done so more times (seven such streaks), per Stathead.