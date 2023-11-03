Robert Covington rejoins the 76ers following the Nov. 1 three-team trade with the LA Clippers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
“The way we play, what I watched in practice [Wednesday], I feel like I'll be able to contribute in lots of different ways,” said Covington. “I do a lot of different things on the stat sheet that don't show up. My presence alone will be impactful no matter what.”
Learn more about Covington’s journey, including his recent seasons in between Philadelphia stops…
- Covington, now 32, is in his 11th NBA season after going undrafted in 2013 out of Tennessee State.
- The Chicago-area native played his prep basketball at Proviso West High School, where he won a West Suburban Championship and Conference Player of the Year honors.
- During his Tennessee State career, Covington averaged 17.0 points per game as a senior and scored 1,750 career points, the seventh-most in program history.
- In 589 career NBA games (463 starts) with Houston, Philadelphia, Minnesota, Portland, and LA, Covington holds averages of 11.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in 28.7 minutes per game.
- Covington spent four-plus seasons with the 76ers from 2014-18, averaging 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 steals per game.
- His highest scoring average in a single season was 13.5 points per game with the Sixers during the 2014-15 campaign.
- The 6-foot-7 Covington was a 2017-18 First Team All-Defense selection as a 76er.
- During the 2021-22 season with both Portland and LA, Covington was the only player in the NBA to record at least 90 steals and 90 blocked shots.
- On April 1, 2022 at Milwaukee, Covington posted a career-high 41 points and Clippers franchise-record 11 threes.
- One of the earliest NBA G League success stories in league history, Covington spent most of his 2013-14 rookie season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston’s affiliate), where he earned First-Team All-NBA G League (then D-League) honors, Rookie of the Year, and All-Star Game MVP.
- He averaged 23.2 points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 34.1 minutes per contest.
- Covington shot a career-best 39.7% from 3-point range last season with the Clippers.
- On March 29, 2023 at Memphis, he dropped a season-high 27 points behind a perfect 7-for-7 mark from beyond the arc.
Covington will wear No. 33 with the 76ers, the same number he donned during his first stint with the team.