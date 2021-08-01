2021 Free Agency
NBA Player Movement 2021
Keep track of every official offseason move for all 30 NBA teams before the 2021-22 season.
From NBA.com Staff
All of the transactions listed on this page have been officially announced by the NBA. For reported moves, find the latest news here.
Atlanta Hawks
Added:
Via Free Agency
Via Trade
Delon Wright (from Kings)
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Jalen Johnson (20th overall)
Sharife Cooper (48th overall)
Lost:
Kris Dunn (traded to Celtics)
Bruno Fernando (traded to Celtics)
Tony Snell (signed with Trail Blazers)
Free Agents:
Brandon Goodwin (unrestricted)
Skylar Mays (restricted) **
Boston Celtics
Added:
Via Free Agency
Via Trade
Kris Dunn (from Hawks)
Bruno Fernando (from Hawks)
Josh Richardson (from Mavericks)
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Juhann Begarin (45th overall)
Lost:
Moses Brown (traded to Celtics)
Semi Ojeleye (signed with Bucks)
Tristan Thompson (traded to Kings)
Kemba Walker (traded to Thunder)
Free Agents:
Tacko Fall (unrestricted) **
Evan Fournier (unrestricted)
Luke Kornet (unrestricted)
Tremont Waters (unrestricted) **
Brooklyn Nets
Added:
Via Free Agency
DeAndre’ Bembry
David Duke Jr.
James Johnson
Patty Mills
Via Trade
Jevon Carter (from Suns)
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Cameron Thomas (27th overall)
Day’Ron Sharpe (29th overall, via Suns)
Kessler Edwards (44th overall)
Marcus Zegarowski (49th overall)
RaiQuan Gray (59th overall)
Lost:
Jeff Green (signed with Nuggets)
Landry Shamet (traded to Suns)
Spencer Dinwiddie (traded to Wizards)
Free Agents:
Chris Chiozza (restricted) **
Mike James (restricted)
Tyler Johnson (unrestricted)
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarot (unrestricted)
Reggie Perry (restricted) **
Charlotte Hornets
Added:
Via Free Agency
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Ish Smith (from Wizards)
Via Trade
Wes Iwundu (from Pelicans)
Mason Plumlee (from Pistons)
Via 2021 NBA Draft
James Bouknight (11th overall)
Kai Jones (19th overall, via Knicks)
JT Thor (37th overall, via Pistons)
Scottie Lewis (56th overall)
Lost:
Devonte’ Graham (traded to Pelicans)
Malik Monk (signed with Lakers)
Caleb Martin (waived)
Cody Zeller (signed with Blazers)
Free Agents:
Bismack Biyombo (unrestricted)
Nate Darling (unrestricted) **
Grant Riller (unrestricted) **
Brad Wanamaker (unrestricted)
Chicago Bulls
Added:
Via Free Agency
Via Trade
Lonzo Ball (from Pelicans)
DeMar DeRozan (from Spurs)
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Ayo Dosunmu (38th overall)
Lost:
Al-Farouq Aminu (traded to Spurs)
Tomas Satoransky (traded to Pelicans)
Garrett Temple (traded to Pelicans)
Daniel Theis (traded to Rockets)
Thaddeus Young (traded to Spurs)
Free Agents:
Ryan Arcidiacono (unrestricted)
Devon Dotson (restricted) **
Cristiano Felicio (unrestricted)
Javonte Green (restricted)
Lauri Markkanen (restricted)
Adam Mokoka (unrestricted) **
Denzel Valentine (unrestricted)
Cleveland Cavaliers
Added:
Via Free Agency
—
Via Trade
Ricky Rubio (from Timberwolves)
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Evan Mobley (3rd overall)
Lost:
Taurean Prince (traded to Timberwolves)
Free Agents:
Matthew Dellavedova (unrestricted)
Isaiah Hartenstein (unrestricted)
Jeremiah Martin (unrestricted) **
Brodric Thomas (restricted) **
Dallas Mavericks
Added:
Via Free Agency
Via Trade
Moses Brown (from Mavericks)
Via 2021 NBA Draft
—
Lost:
Josh Richardson (traded to Celtics)
Free Agents:
Tyler Bey (unrestricted) **
Nicolo Melli (unrestricted)
JJ Redick (unrestricted)
Denver Nuggets
Added:
Via Free Agency
Via Trade
—
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Nah’Shon Hyland (26th overall)
Lost:
—
Free Agents:
JaMychal Green (unrestricted)
Shaquille Harrison (unrestricted) **
Markus Howard (restricted) **
JaVale McGee (unrestricted)
Paul Millsap (unrestricted)
Austin Rivers (unrestricted)
Detroit Pistons
Added:
Via Free Agency
Via Trade
—
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Cade Cunningham (1st overall)
Isaiah Livers (42nd overall)
Luka Garza (52nd overall)
Balsa Koprivica (57th overall, via Hornets)
Lost:
Tyler Cook (waived)
Wayne Ellington (signed with Lakers)
Rodney McGruder (waived)
Mason Plumlee (traded to Hornets)
Deividas Sirvydis (waived)
Free Agents:
Hamidou Diallo (restricted)
Frank Jackson (restricted) **
Dennis Smith Jr. (unrestricted)
Golden State Warriors
Added:
Via Free Agency
Nemanja Bjelica
Andre Iguodala
Via Trade
—
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Jonathan Kuminga (7th overall)
Moses Moody (14th overall)
Lost:
Kent Bazemore (signed with Lakers)
Alen Smailagic (waived)
Kelly Oubre Jr. (signed with Hornets)
Eric Paschall (traded to Jazz)
Free Agents:
Jordan Bell (unrestricted) **
Nico Mannion (restricted) **
Houston Rockets
Added:
Via Free Agency
—
Via Trade
Daniel Theis (from Bulls)
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Jalen Green (2nd overall)
Alperen Sengun (16th overall, via Thunder)
Usman Garuba (23rd overall)
Josh Christopher (24th overall)
Lost:
Sterling Brown (signed with Mavericks)
Kelly Olynyk (signed with Pistons)
Free Agents:
Avery Bradley (unrestricted)
Armoni Brooks (restricted) **
Dante Exum (unrestricted)
Anthony Lamb (restricted) **
David Nwaba (unrestricted)
D.J. Wilson (unrestricted)
Indiana Pacers
Added:
Via Free Agency
—
Via Trade
—
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Chris Duarte (13th overall)
Isaiah Jackson (22nd overall, via Wizards)
Lost:
Aaron Holiday (traded to Wizards)
Doug McDermott (traded to Spurs)
Free Agents:
JaKarr Sampson (unrestricted)
Cassius Stanley (restricted) **
LA Clippers
Added:
Via Free Agency
Nicolas Batum
Kawhi Leonard
Justise Winslow
Via Trade
—
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Keon Johnson (21st overall, via Knicks)
Jason Preston (33rd overall, via Magic)
Brandon Boston (51st overall, via Pelicans)
Lost:
—
Free Agents:
Amir Coffey (restricted) **
DeMarcus Cousins (unrestricted)
Patrick Patterson (unrestricted)
Los Angeles Lakers
Added:
Via Free Agency
Carmelo Anthony
Trevor Ariza
Kent Bazemore
Wayne Ellington
Dwight Howard
Malik Monk
Kendrick Nunn
Via Trade
Russell Westbrook (from Wizards)
Via 2021 NBA Draft
—
Lost:
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (traded to Wizards)
Alex Caruso (signed with Bulls)
Andre Drummond (signed with Sixers)
Montrezl Harrell (traded to Wizards)
Kyle Kuzma (traded to Wizards)
Ben McLemore (signed with Blazers)
Alfonzo McKinnie (waived)
Markieff Morris (signed with Heat)
Dennis Schroder (signed with Celtics)
Free Agents:
Kostas Antetokounmpo (restricted) **
Devontae Cacok (unrestricted) **
Jared Dudley (unrestricted)
Wesley Matthews (unrestricted)
Memphis Grizzlies
Added:
Via Free Agency
—
Via Trade
Steven Adams (from Pelicans)
Eric Bledsoe (from Pelicans)
Sam Merrill (from Bucks)
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Ziaire Williams (10th overall, via Pelicans)
Santi Aldama (30th overall, via Jazz)
Lost:
Grayson Allen (traded to Bucks)
Jontay Porter (waived)
Jonas Valanciunas (traded to Pelicans)
Justise Winslow (signed with Clippers)
Free Agents:
Tim Frazier (unrestricted)
Killian Tillie (restricted) **
Miami Heat
Added:
Via Free Agency
Via Trade
Kyle Lowry (from Raptors)
Via 2021 NBA Draft
—
Lost:
Precious Achiuwa (traded to Raptors)
Trevor Ariza (signed with Lakers)
Nemanja Bjelica (signed with Warriors)
Goran Dragic (traded to Raptors)
Andre Iguodala (signed with Warriors)
Kendrick Nunn (signed with Lakers)
Free Agents:
Dewayne Dedmon (unrestricted)
Milwaukee Bucks
Added:
Via Free Agency
Thanasis Antetokounmpo
George Hill
Rodney Hood
Semi Ojeleye
Via Trade
Grayson Allen (from Grizzlies)
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Sandro Mamukelashvili (54th overall, via Pacers)
Georgios Kalaitzakis (60th overall, via Pacers)
Lost:
Sam Merrill (traded to Grizzlies)
P.J. Tucker (signed with Heat)
Free Agents:
Bryn Forbes (unrestricted)
Justin Jackson (unrestricted) **
Jeff Teague (unrestricted)
Axel Toupane (unrestricted) **
Minnesota Timberwolves
Added:
Via Free Agency
Nathan Knight **
McKinley Wright IV **
Via Trade
Taurean Prince (from Cavaliers)
Via 2021 NBA Draft
—
Lost:
Ricky Rubio (traded to Cavaliers)
Free Agents:
Ed Davis (unrestricted)
Jordan McLaughlin (restricted) **
Jarred Vanderbilt (restricted)
New Orleans Pelicans
Added:
Via Free Agency
—
Via Trade
Devonte’ Graham (from Hornets)
Jonas Valanciunas (from Grizzlies)
Tomas Satoransky (from Bulls)
Garrett Temple (from Bulls)
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Trey Murphy (17th overall, via Grizzlies)
Herbert Jones (35th overall)
Lost:
Steven Adams (traded to Grizzlies)
Lonzo Ball (traded to Bulls)
Eric Bledsoe (traded to Grizzlies)
Wes Iwundu (traded to Hornets)
James Johnson (signed with Nets)
Free Agents:
Lonzo Ball (restricted)
Josh Hart (restricted)
Willy Hernangomez (unrestricted)
Didi Louzada (restricted)
James Nunnally (unrestricted) **
New York Knicks
Added:
Via Free Agency
Via Trade
—
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Quentin Grimes (25th overall, via Clippers)
Rokas Jokubaitis (34th overall, via Thunder)
Miles McBride (36th overall)
Jericho Sims (58th overall)
Lost:
Reggie Bullock (signed with Mavericks)
Norvel Pelle (waived)
Free Agents:
Alec Burks (unrestricted)
Taj Gibson (unrestricted)
Jared Harper (unrestricted) **
Nerlens Noel (unrestricted)
Frank Ntilikina (unrestricted)
Elfrid Payton (unrestricted)
Theo Pinson (unrestricted) **
Derrick Rose (unrestricted)
Oklahoma City Thunder
Added:
Via Free Agency
—
Via Trade
Derrick Favors (from Jazz)
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Josh Giddey (6th overall)
Tre Mann (18th overall)
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (32nd overall, via Knicks)
Aaron Wiggins (55th overall)
Lost:
Kemba Walker (waived)
Free Agents:
Tony Bradley (unrestricted)
Josh Hall (restricted) **
Jaylen Hoard (unrestricted) **
Mike Muscala (unrestricted)
Svi Mykhailiuk (restricted)
Orlando Magic
Added:
Via Free Agency
Via Trade
—
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Jalen Suggs (5th overall)
Franz Wagner (8th overall)
Lost:
—
Free Agents:
James Ennis III (unrestricted)
Otto Porter Jr. (unrestricted)
Chasson Randle (unrestricted) **
Sindarius Thornwell (unrestricted) **
Moritz Wagner (unrestricted)
Philadelphia 76ers
Added:
Via Free Agency
Via Trade
—
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Jaden Springer (28th overall)
Filip Petrusev (50th overall)
Charles Bassey (53rd overall)
Lost:
Dwight Howard (signed with Lakers)
George Hill (signed with Bucks)
Free Agents:
Gary Clark (unrestricted) **
Mike Scott (unrestricted)
Phoenix Suns
Added:
Via Free Agency
—
Via Trade
Landry Shamet (from Nets)
Via 2021 NBA Draft
—
Lost:
Jevon Carter (traded to Nets)
Free Agents:
Torrey Craig (unrestricted)
Langston Galloway (unrestricted)
Frank Kaminsky (unrestricted)
E’Twaun Moore (unrestricted)
Portland Trail Blazers
Added:
Via Free Agency
Ben McLemore
Tony Snell
Cody Zeller
—
Via Trade
—
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Greg Brown III (43rd overall, via Pelicans)
Lost:
Carmelo Anthony (signed with Lakers)
Enes Kanter (signed with Celtics)
Free Agents:
Keljin Blevins (unrestricted) **
Zach Collins (restricted)
Harry Giles III (unrestricted)
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (unrestricted)
T.J. Leaf (unrestricted) **
Sacramento Kings
Added:
Via Free Agency
—
Via Trade
Tristan Thompson (from Celtics)
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Davion Mitchell (9th overall)
Neemias Queta (39th overall)
Lost:
Hassan Whiteside (signed with Jazz)
Delon Wright (traded to Hawks)
Free Agents:
Kyle Guy (unrestricted) **
San Antonio Spurs
Added:
Via Free Agency
—
Via Trade
Al-Farouq Aminu (from Bulls)
Chandler Hutchison (from Wizards)
Doug McDermott (from Pacers)
Thaddeus Young (from Bulls)
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Joshua Primo (12th overall)
Joe Wieskamp (41st overall)
Lost:
DeMar DeRozan (traded to Bulls)
Gorgui Dieng (signed with Hawks)
Rudy Gay (signed with Jazz)
Trey Lyles (signed with Pistons)
Patty Mills (signed with Nets)
Free Agents:
Keita Bates-Diop (restricted) **
DaQuan Jeffries (unrestricted)
Quinndary Weatherspoon (unrestricted) **
Toronto Raptors
Added:
Via Free Agency
Isaac Bonga
Justin Champagnie **
Sam Dekker
Ishmail Wainright
Via Trade
Precious Achiuwa (from Heat)
Goran Dragic (from Heat)
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Scottie Barnes (4th overall)
Dalano Banton (46th overall)
David Johnson (47th overall)**
Lost:
Aron Baynes (waived)
DeAndre’ Bembry (signed with Nets)
Rodney Hood (signed with Bucks)
Kyle Lowry (traded to Heat)
Free Agents:
Jalen Harris (restricted)
Stanley Johnson (unrestricted)
Utah Jazz
Added:
Via Free Agency
Via Trade
Eric Paschall (from Warriors)
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Jared Butler (40th overall, via Grizzlies)
Lost:
Derrick Favors (traded to Thunder)
Georges Niang (signed with Sixers)
Matt Thomas (waived)
Free Agents:
Trent Forrest (restricted) **
Ersan Ilyasova (unrestricted)
Juwan Morgan (restricted)
Washington Wizards
Added:
Via Free Agency
—
Via Trade
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (from Wizards)
Spencer Dinwiddie (from Nets)
Montrezl Harrell (from Wizards)
Aaron Holiday (from Pacers)
Kyle Kuzma (from Wizards)
Via 2021 NBA Draft
Corey Kispert (15th overall)
Isaiah Todd (31st overall, via Pacers)
Lost:
Isaac Bonga (signed with Raptors)
Caleb Homesley (waived)
Chandler Hutchison (traded to Spurs)
Robin Lopez (signed with Magic)
Ish Smith (signed with Hornets)
Russell Westbrook (traded to Lakers)
Free Agents:
Alex Len (unrestricted)
Garrison Matthews (restricted) **
Cassius Winston (restricted) **
** = Two-Way Contract (info)