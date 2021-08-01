2021 Free Agency

NBA Player Movement 2021

Keep track of every official offseason move for all 30 NBA teams before the 2021-22 season.

From NBA.com Staff

All of the transactions listed on this page have been officially announced by the NBA. For reported moves, find the latest news here.

Atlanta Hawks

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Gorgui Dieng

Via Trade

Delon Wright (from Kings)

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Jalen Johnson (20th overall)
Sharife Cooper (48th overall)

Lost:

Kris Dunn (traded to Celtics)
Bruno Fernando (traded to Celtics)
Tony Snell (signed with Trail Blazers)

Free Agents:

Brandon Goodwin (unrestricted)
Skylar Mays (restricted) **

> Complete Hawks roster

Boston Celtics

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Enes Kanter
Dennis Schroder

Via Trade

Kris Dunn (from Hawks)
Bruno Fernando (from Hawks)
Josh Richardson (from Mavericks)

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Juhann Begarin (45th overall)

Lost:

Moses Brown (traded to Celtics)
Semi Ojeleye (signed with Bucks)
Tristan Thompson (traded to Kings)
Kemba Walker (traded to Thunder)

Free Agents:

Tacko Fall (unrestricted) **
Evan Fournier (unrestricted)
Luke Kornet (unrestricted)
Tremont Waters (unrestricted) **

> Complete Celtics roster

Brooklyn Nets

Added: 

Via Free Agency

DeAndre’ Bembry 
David Duke Jr.
James Johnson
Patty Mills

Via Trade

Jevon Carter (from Suns)

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Cameron Thomas (27th overall)
Day’Ron Sharpe (29th overall, via Suns)
Kessler Edwards (44th overall)
Marcus Zegarowski (49th overall)
RaiQuan Gray (59th overall)

Lost:

Jeff Green (signed with Nuggets)
Landry Shamet (traded to Suns)
Spencer Dinwiddie (traded to Wizards)

Free Agents:

Chris Chiozza (restricted) **
Mike James (restricted)
Tyler Johnson (unrestricted)
Timothe Luwawu-Cabarot (unrestricted)
Reggie Perry (restricted) **

> Complete Nets roster

Charlotte Hornets

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Kelly Oubre Jr.
Ish Smith (from Wizards)

Via Trade

Wes Iwundu (from Pelicans)
Mason Plumlee (from Pistons)

Via 2021 NBA Draft

James Bouknight (11th overall)
Kai Jones (19th overall, via Knicks)
JT Thor (37th overall, via Pistons)
Scottie Lewis (56th overall)

Lost:

Devonte’ Graham (traded to Pelicans)
Malik Monk (signed with Lakers)
Caleb Martin (waived)
Cody Zeller (signed with Blazers)

Free Agents:

Bismack Biyombo (unrestricted)
Nate Darling (unrestricted) **
Grant Riller (unrestricted) **
Brad Wanamaker (unrestricted)

> Complete Hornets roster

Chicago Bulls

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Alex Caruso

Via Trade

Lonzo Ball (from Pelicans)
DeMar DeRozan (from Spurs)

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Ayo Dosunmu (38th overall)

Lost:

Al-Farouq Aminu (traded to Spurs)
Tomas Satoransky (traded to Pelicans)
Garrett Temple (traded to Pelicans)
Daniel Theis (traded to Rockets)
Thaddeus Young (traded to Spurs)

Free Agents:

Ryan Arcidiacono (unrestricted)
Devon Dotson (restricted) **
Cristiano Felicio (unrestricted)
Javonte Green (restricted)
Lauri Markkanen (restricted)
Adam Mokoka (unrestricted) **
Denzel Valentine (unrestricted)

> Complete Bulls roster

Cleveland Cavaliers

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Via Trade

Ricky Rubio (from Timberwolves)

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Evan Mobley (3rd overall)

Lost:

Taurean Prince (traded to Timberwolves)

Free Agents:

Matthew Dellavedova (unrestricted)
Isaiah Hartenstein (unrestricted)
Jeremiah Martin (unrestricted) **
Brodric Thomas (restricted) **

> Complete Cavaliers roster

Dallas Mavericks

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Sterling Brown
Reggie Bullock

Via Trade

Moses Brown (from Mavericks)

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Lost:

Josh Richardson (traded to Celtics)

Free Agents:

Tyler Bey (unrestricted) **
Nicolo Melli (unrestricted)
JJ Redick (unrestricted)

> Complete Mavericks roster

Denver Nuggets

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Jeff Green

Via Trade

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Nah’Shon Hyland (26th overall)

Lost:

Free Agents:

JaMychal Green (unrestricted)
Shaquille Harrison (unrestricted) **
Markus Howard (restricted) **
JaVale McGee (unrestricted)
Paul Millsap (unrestricted)
Austin Rivers (unrestricted)

> Complete Nuggets roster

Detroit Pistons

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Trey Lyles
Kelly Olynyk

Via Trade

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Cade Cunningham (1st overall)
Isaiah Livers (42nd overall)
Luka Garza (52nd overall)
Balsa Koprivica (57th overall, via Hornets)

Lost:

Tyler Cook (waived)
Wayne Ellington (signed with Lakers)
Rodney McGruder (waived)
Mason Plumlee (traded to Hornets)
Deividas Sirvydis (waived)

Free Agents:

Hamidou Diallo (restricted)
Frank Jackson (restricted) **
Dennis Smith Jr. (unrestricted)

> Complete Pistons roster

Golden State Warriors

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Nemanja Bjelica
Andre Iguodala

Via Trade

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Jonathan Kuminga (7th overall)
Moses Moody (14th overall)

Lost:

Kent Bazemore (signed with Lakers)
Alen Smailagic (waived)
Kelly Oubre Jr. (signed with Hornets)
Eric Paschall (traded to Jazz)

Free Agents:

Jordan Bell (unrestricted) **
Nico Mannion (restricted) **

> Complete Warriors roster

Houston Rockets

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Via Trade

Daniel Theis (from Bulls)

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Jalen Green (2nd overall)
Alperen Sengun (16th overall, via Thunder)
Usman Garuba (23rd overall)
Josh Christopher (24th overall)

Lost:

Sterling Brown (signed with Mavericks)
Kelly Olynyk (signed with Pistons)

Free Agents:

Avery Bradley (unrestricted)
Armoni Brooks (restricted) **
Dante Exum (unrestricted)
Anthony Lamb (restricted) **
David Nwaba (unrestricted)
D.J. Wilson (unrestricted)

> Complete Rockets roster

Indiana Pacers

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Via Trade

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Chris Duarte (13th overall)
Isaiah Jackson (22nd overall, via Wizards)

Lost:

Aaron Holiday (traded to Wizards)
Doug McDermott (traded to Spurs)

Free Agents:

JaKarr Sampson (unrestricted)
Cassius Stanley (restricted) **

> Complete Pacers roster

LA Clippers

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Nicolas Batum
Kawhi Leonard
Justise Winslow

Via Trade

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Keon Johnson (21st overall, via Knicks)
Jason Preston (33rd overall, via Magic)
Brandon Boston (51st overall, via Pelicans)

Lost:

Free Agents:

Amir Coffey (restricted) **
DeMarcus Cousins (unrestricted)
Patrick Patterson (unrestricted)

> Complete Clippers roster

Los Angeles Lakers

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Carmelo Anthony
Trevor Ariza
Kent Bazemore
Wayne Ellington
Dwight Howard
Malik Monk
Kendrick Nunn

Via Trade

Russell Westbrook (from Wizards)

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Lost:

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (traded to Wizards)
Alex Caruso (signed with Bulls)
Andre Drummond (signed with Sixers)
Montrezl Harrell (traded to Wizards)
Kyle Kuzma (traded to Wizards)
Ben McLemore (signed with Blazers)
Alfonzo McKinnie (waived)
Markieff Morris (signed with Heat)
Dennis Schroder (signed with Celtics)

Free Agents:

Kostas Antetokounmpo (restricted) **
Devontae Cacok (unrestricted) **
Jared Dudley (unrestricted)
Wesley Matthews (unrestricted)

> Complete Lakers roster

Memphis Grizzlies

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Via Trade

Steven Adams (from Pelicans)
Eric Bledsoe (from Pelicans)
Sam Merrill (from Bucks)

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Ziaire Williams (10th overall, via Pelicans)
Santi Aldama (30th overall, via Jazz)

Lost:

Grayson Allen (traded to Bucks)
Jontay Porter (waived)
Jonas Valanciunas (traded to Pelicans)
Justise Winslow (signed with Clippers)

Free Agents:

Tim Frazier (unrestricted)
Killian Tillie (restricted) **

> Complete Grizzlies roster

Miami Heat

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Markieff Morris
P.J. Tucker

Via Trade

Kyle Lowry (from Raptors)

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Lost:

Precious Achiuwa (traded to Raptors)
Trevor Ariza (signed with Lakers)
Nemanja Bjelica (signed with Warriors)
Goran Dragic (traded to Raptors)
Andre Iguodala (signed with Warriors)
Kendrick Nunn (signed with Lakers)

Free Agents:

Dewayne Dedmon (unrestricted)

> Complete Heat roster

Milwaukee Bucks

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Thanasis Antetokounmpo
George Hill
Rodney Hood
Semi Ojeleye

Via Trade

Grayson Allen (from Grizzlies)

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Sandro Mamukelashvili (54th overall, via Pacers)
Georgios Kalaitzakis (60th overall, via Pacers)

Lost:

Sam Merrill (traded to Grizzlies)
P.J. Tucker (signed with Heat)

Free Agents:

Bryn Forbes (unrestricted)
Justin Jackson (unrestricted) **
Jeff Teague (unrestricted)
Axel Toupane (unrestricted) **

> Complete Bucks roster

Minnesota Timberwolves

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Nathan Knight **
McKinley Wright IV **

Via Trade

Taurean Prince (from Cavaliers)

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Lost:

Ricky Rubio (traded to Cavaliers)

Free Agents:

Ed Davis (unrestricted)
Jordan McLaughlin (restricted) **
Jarred Vanderbilt (restricted)

> Complete Timberwolves roster

New Orleans Pelicans

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Via Trade

Devonte’ Graham (from Hornets)
Jonas Valanciunas (from Grizzlies)
Tomas Satoransky (from Bulls)
Garrett Temple (from Bulls)

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Trey Murphy (17th overall, via Grizzlies)
Herbert Jones (35th overall)

Lost:

Steven Adams (traded to Grizzlies)
Lonzo Ball (traded to Bulls)
Eric Bledsoe (traded to Grizzlies)
Wes Iwundu (traded to Hornets)
James Johnson (signed with Nets)

Free Agents:

Lonzo Ball (restricted)
Josh Hart (restricted)
Willy Hernangomez (unrestricted)
Didi Louzada (restricted)
James Nunnally (unrestricted) **

> Complete Pelicans roster

New York Knicks

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Kemba Walker

Via Trade

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Quentin Grimes (25th overall, via Clippers)
Rokas Jokubaitis (34th overall, via Thunder)
Miles McBride (36th overall)
Jericho Sims (58th overall)

Lost:

Reggie Bullock (signed with Mavericks)
Norvel Pelle (waived)

Free Agents:

Alec Burks (unrestricted)
Taj Gibson (unrestricted)
Jared Harper (unrestricted) **
Nerlens Noel (unrestricted)
Frank Ntilikina (unrestricted)
Elfrid Payton (unrestricted)
Theo Pinson (unrestricted) **
Derrick Rose (unrestricted)

> Complete Knicks roster

Oklahoma City Thunder

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Via Trade

Derrick Favors (from Jazz)

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Josh Giddey (6th overall)
Tre Mann (18th overall)
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (32nd overall, via Knicks)
Aaron Wiggins (55th overall)

Lost:

Kemba Walker (waived)

Free Agents:

Tony Bradley (unrestricted)
Josh Hall (restricted) **
Jaylen Hoard (unrestricted) **
Mike Muscala (unrestricted)
Svi Mykhailiuk (restricted)

> Complete Thunder roster

Orlando Magic

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Robin Lopez

Via Trade

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Jalen Suggs (5th overall)
Franz Wagner (8th overall)

Lost:

Free Agents:

James Ennis III (unrestricted)
Otto Porter Jr. (unrestricted)
Chasson Randle (unrestricted) **
Sindarius Thornwell (unrestricted) **
Moritz Wagner (unrestricted)

> Complete Magic roster

Philadelphia 76ers

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Andre Drummond
Georges Niang

Via Trade

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Jaden Springer (28th overall)
Filip Petrusev (50th overall)
Charles Bassey (53rd overall)

Lost:

Dwight Howard (signed with Lakers)
George Hill (signed with Bucks)

Free Agents:

Gary Clark (unrestricted) **
Mike Scott (unrestricted)

> Complete 76ers roster

Phoenix Suns

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Via Trade

Landry Shamet (from Nets)

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Lost:

Jevon Carter (traded to Nets)

Free Agents:

Torrey Craig (unrestricted)
Langston Galloway (unrestricted)
Frank Kaminsky (unrestricted)
E’Twaun Moore (unrestricted)

> Complete Suns roster

Portland Trail Blazers

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Ben McLemore
Tony Snell
Cody Zeller

Via Trade

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Greg Brown III (43rd overall, via Pelicans)

Lost:

Carmelo Anthony (signed with Lakers)
Enes Kanter (signed with Celtics)

Free Agents:

Keljin Blevins (unrestricted) **
Zach Collins (restricted)
Harry Giles III (unrestricted)
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (unrestricted)
T.J. Leaf (unrestricted) **

> Complete Blazers roster

Sacramento Kings

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Via Trade

Tristan Thompson (from Celtics)

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Davion Mitchell (9th overall)
Neemias Queta (39th overall)

Lost:

Hassan Whiteside (signed with Jazz)
Delon Wright (traded to Hawks)

Free Agents:

Kyle Guy (unrestricted) **

> Complete Kings roster

San Antonio Spurs

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Via Trade

Al-Farouq Aminu (from Bulls)
Chandler Hutchison (from Wizards)
Doug McDermott (from Pacers)
Thaddeus Young (from Bulls)

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Joshua Primo (12th overall)
Joe Wieskamp (41st overall)

Lost:

DeMar DeRozan (traded to Bulls)
Gorgui Dieng (signed with Hawks)
Rudy Gay (signed with Jazz)
Trey Lyles (signed with Pistons)
Patty Mills (signed with Nets)

Free Agents:

Keita Bates-Diop (restricted) **
DaQuan Jeffries (unrestricted)
Quinndary Weatherspoon (unrestricted) **

> Complete Spurs roster

Toronto Raptors

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Isaac Bonga
Justin Champagnie **
Sam Dekker
Ishmail Wainright

Via Trade

Precious Achiuwa (from Heat)
Goran Dragic (from Heat)

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Scottie Barnes (4th overall)
Dalano Banton (46th overall)
David Johnson (47th overall)**

Lost:

Aron Baynes (waived)
DeAndre’ Bembry (signed with Nets)
Rodney Hood (signed with Bucks)
Kyle Lowry (traded to Heat)

Free Agents:

Jalen Harris (restricted)
Stanley Johnson (unrestricted)

> Complete Raptors roster

Utah Jazz

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Rudy Gay
Hassan Whiteside

Via Trade

Eric Paschall (from Warriors)

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Jared Butler (40th overall, via Grizzlies)

Lost:

Derrick Favors (traded to Thunder)
Georges Niang (signed with Sixers)
Matt Thomas (waived)

Free Agents:

Trent Forrest (restricted) **
Ersan Ilyasova (unrestricted)
Juwan Morgan (restricted)

> Complete Jazz roster

Washington Wizards

Added: 

Via Free Agency

Via Trade

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (from Wizards)
Spencer Dinwiddie (from Nets)
Montrezl Harrell (from Wizards)
Aaron Holiday (from Pacers)
Kyle Kuzma (from Wizards)

Via 2021 NBA Draft

Corey Kispert (15th overall)
Isaiah Todd (31st overall, via Pacers)

Lost:

Isaac Bonga (signed with Raptors)
Caleb Homesley (waived)
Chandler Hutchison (traded to Spurs)
Robin Lopez (signed with Magic)
Ish Smith (signed with Hornets)
Russell Westbrook (traded to Lakers)

Free Agents:

Alex Len (unrestricted)
Garrison Matthews (restricted) **
Cassius Winston (restricted) **

> Complete Wizards roster

** = Two-Way Contract (info)

