NBA to name 75 greatest players during 75th anniversary season celebration

It’s official. The NBA’s milestone 75th Anniversary Season is upon us and the celebration will last throughout the 2021-22 campaign. The landmark season will be commemorated as “NBA 75” and will soon feature a list of the 75 greatest players in league history.

NBA 75 is a culmination of transcendent players, extraordinary moments, and remarkable teams. An homage to exceptional talents and unforgettable flashes in time. Wilt Chamberlain’s 100-point game. Ray Allen’s “The Shot” from the 2013 NBA Finals. Kobe Bryant’s final game. Steph Curry and the Warriors. Bill Russell’s Celtics. Magic. Bird. Michael Jordan. Tim Duncan. LeBron James. NBA 75 celebrates 75 years of greatness.

“The 2021-22 season will be truly special as we celebrate 75 years of NBA basketball,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “We look forward to honoring the players and teams — both past and present — who have inspired generations of fans around the world.”

This massive NBA 75 landmark will pay tribute to generations of basketball fans around the world, as well as current and former players and coaches. Throughout the season, the league will continue its decades-long legacy of supporting the communities where the NBA family lives, works and plays and by improving lives through the game of basketball.

The unveil of the NBA’s 75 greatest players in league history will occur this October. The storied list will be created by a blue-ribbon panel of media, current and former players, coaches, general managers, and team executives.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver introduces the NBA's 75th anniversary season. #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/N9ufvbTkFr — NBA (@NBA) July 30, 2021

A commemorative NBA 75 logo, revealed earlier, will appear throughout the season on courts and official NBA merchandise, inside arenas and in original broadcast, digital and social media content. The new logo is a fresh take on the league’s iconic Logoman identity, based in the classic 75th Anniversary symbol: the diamond.

During NBA 75, Nike will release diamond-embellished jersey details and new Classic Edition and City Edition uniforms across the league. New Era will also integrate the 75th diamond embellishment on its 2021 NBA Draft and Tip Off Edition caps.

Further NBA 75 initiatives include diamond on-court elements, Wilson as the new game ball partner, and integration around marquee events such as NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland and the NBA Draft. Cleveland last hosted NBA All-Star in 1997, when the league celebrated its 50th Anniversary Season.

Additionally, NBA 75 will be a continuation of the “That’s Game” campaign, which launched at the start of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The campaign honors the NBA across the court, community and culture. It is a fan-focused celebration delivered through linear, social, digital and physical activations as the league ramps up to season tip-off and returns to its traditional schedule.

For the latest details on NBA 75 celebrations, including opportunities for fans to participate, visit NBA.com/75 throughout the 2021-22 season.