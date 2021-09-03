LaMarcus Aldridge comes out of retirement, signs 1-year deal with Nets

NEW YORK (AP) — LaMarcus Aldridge rejoined the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, five months after having to retire because of an irregular heartbeat.

Aldridge retired in April after experiencing an irregular heartbeat in the last of the five games he played for the Nets. Aldridge was diagnosed with Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome — an abnormality that can cause a rapid heartbeat — as a rookie in 2007.

Aldridge, 36, is a seven-time All-Star who has averaged 19.4 points in a career that began when he was the No. 2 pick in the 2006 draft. He played for Portland and San Antonio before originally signing in Brooklyn in March.

He provides the Nets with size and a post presence that is one of the few weaknesses on a high-scoring team that often played small.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports it’s a one-year, $2.6 million agreement.

He’s back. The Nets have re-signed LaMarcus Aldridge! pic.twitter.com/trsyksYnvw — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 3, 2021

“I retired in April based on what I believed was the wisest precautionary decision for my personal health at the time, but further testing and evaluation by several top physicians has convinced the doctors, myself and the Nets that I’m fully cleared and able to return to the rigors of the NBA,” said Aldridge, via a statement to ESPN. “I loved my brief time with Brooklyn and am excited to rejoin the team in pursuit of a championship.”

That pursuit has been the primary focus in Brooklyn, with its busy offseason serving as evidence. This week alone the Nets agreed to bring back Aldridge, sign former All-Star Paul Millsap and reportedly trade center DeAndre Jordan to the Detroit Pistons for Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya.

Brooklyn also extended the contract of superstar Kevin Durant, re-signed forward Blake Griffin and brought the Australian veteran Patty Mills into the fold this summer.